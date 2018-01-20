Revere Delegation Gets Two State Grants

Governor Charles Baker, Secretary of Public Safety and Security Daniel Bennett, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Revere’s state delegation are pleased to announce that the grant funds for Student Awareness of Fire Education (S.A.F.E.) and Senior SAFE programs have been awarded for FY2018.

The Revere Fire Department has been awarded $6,700 for the S.A.F.E Program and $3,000 for the Senior Safe Program.

Twenty-three ago, the S.A.F.E. Program was created. Since that time, average annual child fire deaths have been reduced by 72%. More recently, a similar fire safety education program was created to offer funds to local communities in support of senior fire prevention training because seniors are the most vulnerable of populations at risk of fire-related deaths. Senior SAFE is aimed at education seniors on fire prevention, general home safety and how to be better prepared in the event of a fire.

“S.A.F.E. is an example of the many successful and valuable programs that the legislature and the governor support on behalf of the citizens of the Commonwealth,” said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey. “We are thankful to the legislature for their support of these vital programs, and thankful for expanding S.A.F.E. to include older adult fire prevention education. Additionally, we appreciate and applaud the continued efforts of local fire departments to maintain the highest level of service and professionalism to their communities.”

“These grants are a proven tool in helping to protect our more vulnerable residents, reduce fires and enhance home safety,” said Speaker DeLeo. “I thank the Baker Administration and my colleagues in the Legislature. Importantly, I want to offer the House’s sincere gratitude to the firefighters and first responders on the frontline, especially the Revere Fire Department which has a reputation for going above and beyond.”

“I have always been an avid supporter of the S.A.F.E. program, and I was happy to co-sponsor an amendment to the FY 2018 budget to allocate the funds to this worthwhile program,” said Representative RoseLee Vincent (D-Revere). “I would like to thank the Baker administration and my colleagues in the legislature for funding this extremely valuable program for our young children and seniors, two populations who are the most vulnerable in the event of a fire.”

“The S.A.F.E. Program is an extraordinary tool for Revere’s first responders. Bringing awareness to our community’s youngest populations and seniors is a vital first line of defense in regards to preventing fires and saving lives. This program has proven to work in in our community and I look forward to working with Speaker DeLeo and Representative Vincent to continue the legislature’s support for this program,” said State Senator Joe Boncore.