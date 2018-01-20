Police Briefs 01-17-2018

Revere Police News

SUDDEN DEATH

Revere Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man on Dehon Street that appears to be an overdose.

Around 4:48 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, police reported to Dehon Street and found the man deceased.

It is under investigation.

ROBBED WITH KNIFE

A man on Vinal Street reported to police that on Jan. 11 he was robbed in his driveway at knifepoint by a masked man.

Around 11:15 p.m. the man said he pulled into his driveway on Vinal Street and encountered a black male about 5’3” tall. He was wearing a blue hoodie and a bandana on his face.

He brandished a knife and stole the man’s wallet.

Police were not able to locate the suspect, and the matter is under investigation.

ABANDONED CHILD

A Hillside Avenue woman has been summonsed to Chelsea District Court for allegedly abandoning her 10-year-old son at the Suffolk Downs Stop & Shop.

Police responded to the store around 7:47 p.m. on Jan. 10 for a detail officer who had a 10-year-old boy looking for help. He asked officers if they could call his mom. Apparently, the boy said she had gotten into a car with someone and left the area. He was left behind. He said it had happened before.

Meanwhile, police searched Target and the Stop & Shop, but there was no sign of her.

Police finally were able to get her number and they phoned her about her son.

Police said she was uncooperative and told them to leave him there and she would come get him later.

But that’s not how it works.

Police took the boy to the station and a relative soon came to retrieve him. The State Department of Social Services was notified and the woman was charged.

Crystal Zacchari, 27, of 20 Hillside Ave., was charged with abandoning a child 10 or under and reckless endangerment to a child under 18.

DRONE STOLEN

Revere Police have charged one Weymouth man and are looking for another in a caper that involved stealing a $500 drone from the Cash Point on Everett Street.

Around 7 p.m. on Jan. 8, police reported to the Cash Point for the owner who said he reviewed tapes and found that someone had stolen a $500 drone.

The two suspects had come in earlier in the day, with one selling him an Xbox and some video games. That man got cash for the items and left his contact info.

The second man did not business there, but was seen on video stealing the drone.

Police are still looking for the drone thief, but they have charged the other man for larceny due to the fact that the games and Xbox came up stolen.

Michael Campagna, 27, of Weymouth, was charged with larceny under $250 for the sale of the stolen games.

WEEKLY CRIME Report

House Breaks: (2)

Augustus Street; and John Mooney Road.

Commercial Breaks: (1)

Everett Street – Cash Point.

Motor Vehicle *Thefts/Breaks: (3)

*Ocean Avenue; *Rose Street; and *Derby Road.

Motor Vehicle Accidents: (29)

Copeland Circle; Brown Circle; Ward Street; Ward Street; Broadway; Lee Burbank Hwy; North Shore Rd/Shawmut; Squire Road; Charger Street; School Street; Broadway/Herman; State Road; School Street; Bellingham Avenue; Highland Street; Taft Street; Central/Broadway; Lee Burbank Hwy; Ocean Avenue; Salem/Liberty; Stevens Street; Lee Burbank Hwy; Lynn Marsh Road; Park/Washington; Washington/Elm; North Shore Road; Sumner/Shirley; Revere Street; and Squire Road.

House Parties/Loud Stereo Complaints (after 9 p.m.): 1

Revere Police to run Citizen Police Academy in March

Chief James R. Guido is happy to announce that the Revere Police Department will hold the Department’s Citizen Police Academy beginning in March 2018.

The Revere Police Department is accepting applications for the Citizens Police Academy, which will allow residents to get a look at police operations in weekly classes this spring. The Citizens Police Academy is designed to familiarize citizens with the operation and function of the Revere Police Department. Participants will be instructed by members of the Department as to the responsibilities of their various units. Citizens will gain an understanding of the challenges facing law enforcement in today’s society. The goal of the Academy is to develop a unique partnership between citizens and the Police Department that benefits both.

Lt. Amy O’Hara will serve as the Academy’s Director.

The tentative agenda includes a tour of the police station, a ride along with officers and a K-9 demonstration. Participants will also learn about the Department’s patrol division, criminal investigation division, narcotic investigations; and topics such as gang intervention, domestic violence, and the inner workings of the police department.

The Revere Police Department Citizens Police Academy is offered to all Revere residents 18 years of age or older, a business owner in the city or otherwise have a vested interest in the community. Due to the sensitivity of the content of classroom discussion, simple background checks are mandated and the Police Chief approves the final selection of participants. Candidates must be able to commit to the class schedule, only one excused absence will be allowed in order to graduate and receive a Certificate of Completion. Class size will be limited to 20 people.

This will be a 10-week program with graduation ceremonies on week 10. The Academy will meet once per week on Wednesday nights starting at 6 p.m. at the Revere Police Department Community Room. Each session will last approximately 2-3 hours. The academy will run from March 14th through May 9th with graduation on May 16, 2018. Applications can be found on our website and downloaded at http://reverepolice.org/2018/01/citizens-police-academy/ or you can obtain one at the Revere Police Department in the Records Department 400 Revere Beach Parkway during business hours. Completed applications should be submitted to the Revere Police Department Records Department Att: Citizens Police Academy 400 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere Ma. All applications must be returned/postmarked by February 9th 2018. Accepted applicants will be notified no later than March 1st 2018. Upon acceptance to the Citizens Police Academy, there will be a 50.00 administrative fee. Light refreshments will be served during each session.