Obituaries 01-17-2018

Rose Christine Santagate

Her beautiful light, caring heart and spunk will be missed by all who knew her

Rose Christine Santagate of Revere, formerly of Everett, died suddenly on January 11at the age of 94.

Rose always had a passion for dance. In her earlier years, she danced ballet, pointe, tap and acrobatic and performed in the Boston area in traveling shows and even had her own instruction studio. In later years, one of her favorite past times was dancing on weekends with her hubby. They were a dazzling sight on the dance floor. She also liked to bowl and play cards in her spare time.

She worked at such places as Pewter Pot in downtown Boston and several other downtown stores where she always greeted everyone with her beautiful smile. She loved to cook for her family and friends and made killer meatballs and gravy. She was often seen delivering meals to neighbors who loved her cooking. Her dedication and love for her family was evident in everything she did. Her beautiful light, caring heart, and spunk will be missed by all who knew her.

She was the beloved wife of the late Guy J. Santagate, formerly of Chelsea; devoted mother of Angelo Santagate and his wife, Arlene of Revere; cherished grandmother of Lisa (Santagate) and Stephen Moreland of Southlake TX and Dina (Santagate) and Burke Fowler of Beverly; adoring great-grandmother of Madison and Mia Moreland and Brooke and Dylan Fowler; dear sister of Ann LaRosa of Hallendale FL and her late husband, Phil LaRosa, Gloria Colantuoni of Peabody and her late husband, Jerry Colantuoni and the late Eleanor Brickley and Paul Vietro. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Services from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere will be on Friday Jan. 19 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Northeast Animal Shelter,347 Highland Ave, Salem MA 01970, 978-745- 9888, www.northeastanimalshelter.org/donate are welcomed. For guest book, please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com

–

Stephen Romano, Sr.

Of Saugus

Stephen Romano Sr. of Saugus died on Jan. 13.

The beloved husband for 62 years to Gloria (Cortese) Romano, he was the devoted father of Deborah Routhier and her husband, George of Saugus, Denise Drinkwater and her husband, Ralph of Wakefield and the late Stephen Romano Jr., cherished grandfather of John Routhier and his wife, Justine, Daniel Routhier, and Gina Drinkwater, adoring great grandfather of Ryan Routhier and dear brother of the late Benjamin Romano. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere, today, Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 8 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St Anthony’s Church at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com

–

Clementina “Clemy” Gnerre

Long active at St. Anthony’s Parish

Clementina “Clemy” Gnerre, a lifelong resident of Revere, died on Jan. 14 at the age of 95.

Clemy was a loving aunt with a heart of gold. She enjoyed arts and crafts, the ocean and traveling to different nature settings. She was an active member of St Anthony’s Parish for many years.

Clemy was born on January 8, 1923 to the late Julio and Lilletta (Vacca) Gnerre. She was the adoring sister of Julia Puliafico of Framingham and her late husband, George and the late Anna Gnerre, Anthony Gnerre, Marie Pietrillo, Louis Gnerre, Flora Nelson and Lenora and her surviving husband, Anthony. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Memorial Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St, Revere, MA 02151. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com

–

Johann ‘John’ Wilshusen

Of Haverhill, formerly of Revere

Johann “John” A. Wilshusen of Haverhill, formerly of Revere, passed away on Friday, Jan. 12. He was 81 years old.

The cherished son of the late Johann A. and Anna (Mueller) Wilshusen, he was the loving father of Eric J.

Wilshusen and his wife, Kelly, Krista A. Santiago and her husband, Antonio, Kathryn V. Somme and her

husband, Michael, Michele Wilshusen and Lauren M. Wilshusen and her husband, Matthew Lindblom; cherished Opa of Mark and Brian Wilshusen and Carter, Tyler and Julia Somme and caring brother of

Hebert Wilshusen and his wife, Karin, adored uncle of Udo, Jens and Torben Wilshusen. He is also survived by numerous loving family members from his hometown of Selsingen, Germany.

Family and friends will honor John’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere on Saturday,

January 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with a memorial service beginning at 12 noon. Committal is private.

For guestbook and directions please visit: www.vazzafunerals.com

–

Anna Longo

Of Revere

Anna (Moscato) Longo of Revere died on Dec. 27, 2017.

The devoted mother of Michael Longo of Revere, she was the beloved daughter of Antonio Moscato and the late Julia (Ferraro-Caruso), dear sister of the late Michael Moscato and is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com

–

Florence Kent

Of Danvers, formerly of Revere

Florence Kent of Danvers, formerly of Revere, passed on Jan. 12.

The devoted mother of Robert Kent and his wife, Rosmond of Rowley, Joseph Russo of Chelsea and the late Jeffrey Kent, she was the dear sister of Evelyn Castaldo of Florida, cherished grandmother of Tammi Kent and her boyfriend, P.J. Currier, Debra Brown and her wife, Carol-Ann Seneski and Wendy Poste and her husband, Louis; adoring great grandmother of Robert Brown and his wife, Helen, Christian and Matthew Poste and the great great grandmother of Fallon Mae Poste.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com

–

Frank Marino

Dedicated educator whose true passion was his family

Frank Marino of Carver, formerly of Revere, died Thursday, Jan. 11 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston surrounded by family following an intense struggle with cancer. He was 71 years old.

Born in Cambridge, the son of Lorenzo (Lawrence) and Accurzia (Piazza) Marino, he was raised in Revere and graduated from Revere High School, Class of 1964. He went on to graduate from Saint Anselm College, Manchester, NH with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology, Class of 1968 and later earned his Masters in Education from Cambridge College.

He served proudly in the Massachusetts National Guard, with an honorable discharge as a sergeant in

His life-long vocation was as a dedicated teacher of children with severe learning disabilities. In this capacity he taught in the Marshfield Public Schools from 1970 through 1988 and then in the Plymouth Public Schools from 1993 until his retirement in 2006. He was a director at Camp Mardayca, a summer camp for special needs children, and served as an advisor for SADD while at Plymouth North High School. He was a passionate and dedicated coach, coaching the Plymouth North High School freshman ladies’ basketball and softball teams, as well as the junior varsity ladies’ volleyball team. He was a dedicated member of the MTA, NEA, and EAPC.

During his retirement, he enjoyed working as a starter at Souther’s Marsh Golf Course. He also enjoyed playing golf with his wife during the warmer months in Plymouth and during the colder months at their winter home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He loved exploring new restaurants, cooking for family and friends, and reminiscing about meals lovingly prepared with his mother and grandmother. He passed this legacy on to his grandchildren, teaching them the love of cooking.

Frank’s true passion was always family. All that he did and accomplished was for his wife, children, and grandchildren. It brought him boundless joy to teach his grandchildren to speak Italian, and he was never tired of proudly introducing them to his many friends and acquaintances.

It was his grandchildren that inspired him to establish Four of a Kind for a Cure, a group dedicated to raising funds for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

He leaves his wife of 48 years, Margot (LeCour) Marino of Carver, formerly of Plymouth; his son, Lawrence Marino and his wife, Jennifer and their two children, Greyson and Kellan of Auburn, NH; his daughter Mary-Jennifer Hanlon, her husband Paul and their two children, Lilli-Ann and Michaela of Plymouth; his daughter, Caitlin Lang, her husband, Kevin and their two children, Kayley and Addison of Kingston, MA; his sister Maria Palermo and her husband, Richard of Lynnfield and many other close relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Calling hours will be held today, Wednesday, Jan. 17from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter’s Church on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Frank’s memory to JDRF New England Chapter, ttp://www.jdrf.org/newengland/ or JDRF New England Chapter, 60 Walnut Street, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.

–

Robert Long, Jr.

Longtime employee of former Wonderland Race Track

Robert E. Long, Jr., a lifelong resident of Revere, passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital from injuries sustained after a fall at one of Boston’s subway stations.

Born and raised in Revere, he was a 1979 graduate of Revere High School. For over 25 years, Bobby was a fixture in the Food Service Department at Wonderland Race Track working as a foreman’s helper until the track closed its doors. He was a long-time family member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church of Chelsea where his mom’s family, the Boehner’s and the Gatchell’s, were members since the early 1900’s. The family has had three generations of dedication and service to St. Luke’s Community.

He was the beloved son of Ethel M. (Gatchell) Long of Revere and the late Robert E. Long, Sr., the dear father to Jessica L. Ralphs of Revere and the devoted brother of Sandra L. Davis of Revere and her late husband Anthony Davis, Michael E. Long and Patricia A. “Tricia” Winn, both of Billerica; the cherished nephew to Robert W. Gatchell and wife, Geri of Saugus, Emilia R. Gatchell and her late husband, Rolfe K. and Sun-OK Gatchell, all of Revere. He was the devoted uncle of Matthew J. and Hailey E. Winn, both of Billerica. He is also lovingly survived by many cousins and extended family.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was held privately.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Activities’ Fund at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center, 204 Proctor Ave., Revere, MA 02151. Bobby’s Mom is a patient at the Lighthouse Center. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Patricia Ann Toomey

Her greatest life adventure was as mother to seven children

Patricia Ann (McKinley)Toomey died on November 13, 2017 at the age of 83.

Born Oct. 2, 1934 in Revere to Lillian Boyd McKinley and Harry Lancelot McKinley, Patsy was preceded in death by her parents: Harry and Lillian, her brothers: James, George, Johnny, Ernie, Hucka and Billy; sisters, Marie, Maisie and Delphene, and her precious baby girl, Jean Patricia, twin of Joan Marie (Toomey) Moyer. Patsy is survived by her loving husband, William Benjamin Toomey, sons William and his wife, Sheila and Edward and his wife, Laurie Toomey; daughters Joan (Toomey) and husband, David Moyer, Patricia (Toomey) and Dixon Kelly, Barbara (Toomey) and Warren Ruchie Jr., Maureen(Toomey) and Hal Schwartz, and Kathleen and her husband, William Morrison Chamberlain; grandchildren: William Toomey II , Jennifer (Toomey) Turman, Erin (Toomey) Henson, Julia (Toomey) Nickell, Melissa (Toomey) Martens , Casey Toomey, Danielle (Toomey) Edwards, Katie (Moyer) Disher, Mary-Pat Moyer, David Moyer, Michael and Liza Kelly, Warren III and Ryan Ruchie, Renee and Sam Schwartz, and Sean, Nicholas and Max Chamberlain, and 13 great grandchildren.

Patsy’s most precious life adventure was Mother to 7 beautiful children. Patsy succeeded at everything she did, and was always most proud of her favorite role – the development and support of her family. She was Captain of Immaculate Conception High School in Revere in 1952, President of the Women’s Guild at St. Paul the Apostle in Richardson, Tx in the 1960’s, a high school substitute teacher in the 1970’s, earned her nursing degree when she was in her 40’s, worked as a nurse for many years, created hand-sewn bridesmaids and wedding gowns for her family, and anyone needing support, co-partnered operating a family funeral business in the 1980’s, always made time for playing with, and caring for, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and continually multi-tasked making everyone around her always more important than herself.

There is no end to the love, compassion, and genuine care Patsy always gave to others. She was a brilliant person, in addition to her many lifetime successes, where her whole existence and activities were always around her family. Patsy saw life, people, and everything around her as endless opportunities for growth and improvement. Patsy never stopped identifying ways to make sure no one around her felt pain or discomfort, as she would immediately resolve any challenges for everyone around her.

Patsy would wake up every day and identify many ways to create new paths and excursions, as if life was an ongoing path to anywhere. The mold for Patsy went with her in a loving, caring, and effortless way.

WE LOVE YOU ETERNALLY our gorgeous, brilliant Mother. WITH EVERLASTING LOVE – THE FAMILY YOU CREATED, MOLDED, NURTURED, DEVELOPED, and GAVE WINGS TO FLY…. XXOXOXO Celebration of Patricia McKinley Toomey’s life will be at Immaculate Conception Church in Revere on Saturday, January 27 at 10 a..m. Interment is private.

–

Morgan Mulkerin

Verizon retiree

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, Jan. 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Morgan J. Mulkerin who passed following a long illness on Sunday, Jan. 14 at his Malden residence, surrounded in the presence of his God and his entire family. His funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m.

Only on December 29, 2016 did Morgan’s devoted wife of 51 years, Virginia M. “Ginny” (Ricciardelli) Mulkerin, pass.

Morgan was a graduate of the class of 1957 at Malden High School. He served in the U.S. Army from August of 1957 through June of 1960, during the Viet-Nam Era. Morgan had a long career of over 35 years with New England Tel & Tel, now Verizon, as an equipment installer and foreman.

He was the cherished father of Morgan P. Mulkerin and his partner, Mari Bakalczyk of Billerica, Camille A. Nappa of Malden and her late husband, Massimilliano C. “Max” and Andrew J. Mulkerin and his wife, Kerri of Billerica; the cherished grandfather of Kaitlin M. Mulkerin, Marissa C. Mulkerin, Morgan C., Shawn P., Lindsey E. and Drew J. Mulkerin, all of Billerica, Massimilliano C. “Max” Nappa, Jr., Anthony M. and Joseph M. Nappa, all of Malden; the dear brother to Ann Romano and her husband, John, Kathy Troiani and her husband, Michael, all of New Hampshire, John Mulkerin and his wife, Beverly and the late Mary and Al Kincaid, Winnifred “Winnie” Troiani, Sally Bartolo and Margaret “Peggy” Puleo. He is also lovingly survived by his brother-in-law, Joseph Puleo of Saugus and by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visiting Hours will be Thursday, January 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be Friday, January 19 at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Revere. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery will be held privately at a later time. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Childrens’ Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

–

Denise Parsons

Devoted to family and friends

Denise (Dalton) Parsons of Exeter, passed Jan. 11th.

Beloved wife of Stephen Parsons. Step mother of Suzanne Parsons, Stephen Parsons and his companion Tina Life, Sean Maddox and his wife Karen, Shannon Parsons and the late Scott Parsons. Daughter of the late Albert and Theresa Dalton. Sister of Nancy Iovanna and her husband Andrew of Revere, Raymond Dalton of Revere, Karen Dalton of Revere, Maureen Waddell and husband George of Beverly and Charles Dalton of Revere. Denise is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She worked her entire life in the auto industry and most recently with AAA. Denise was an avid bingo player, passionate baker but will mostly be remembered as a sweet loving and caring person. Relative and friends are most respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, 670 Washington Ave, Revere Friday, Jan 19th at 11am. Visitation from 10-11 am in the CHURCH. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Please omit flowers and make donations in Denise’s name to Friends of Hyder Family Hospice House, with checks made payable to FHFHH, 285 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820. Arrangements made by the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., NORTH READING. www.cotafuneralhomes.com