Nick Romano Joins Mayor’s Staff as New Aide

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

Mayor Brian Arrigo has announced he has a new aide, Revere native Nick Romano, replacing his first aide Joe Gravellese, who has taken a position with Boston College.

Romano is a 2012 graduate of Revere High School and a 2016 graduate of Suffolk University where he attended business school focusing on management and entrepreneurship.

“I was born and raised here, I live with my family off Malden Street,” Romano said. “I wanted to stay in Revere and I have always wanted to give back to my community.

At the age of 23 he has the energy to keep up with the mayor. He’s looking forward to the collaboration in the Mayor’s office. What he likes most about the job he just started in Jan. 4 is the variety.

“No day is the same.” he said. “During last week’s snowstorm the mayor and I drove around the city together.”

The job requires him to be somewhat of a jack of all trades, but it will also include answering emails, attending meetings, dealing with social media.

“I do love helping people and now I’m getting to help some of the people I grew up with,” Romano said.

He’s confident about his prospects due to a strong customer service background.

“I look forward to working closely with Nick and getting a new perspective on issues,” Arrigo, who has been in office for just over two years, said.