News Briefs

REVERE REPUBLICAN CITY COMMITTEE TO MEET ON FEB. 8

The Revere Republican City Committee will hold their next meeting on Thursday, Feb. 8 at the American Legion on Broadway next to city hall. This official meeting is held every four years. Delegates to the Massachusetts GOP Convention will be elected. You do not need to be a member of the Revere Republican Committee to run for a delegate spot.

Speaker DeLeo Announces Office Hours

Speaker DeLeo’s staff will be holding office hours on Friday, January 26th. Winthrop office hours will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Senior Center (35 Harvard Street, Winthrop, MA). Revere office hours will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the Revere Public Library, 179 Beach Street, Revere, MA.

Anyone who has a question or concern is encouraged to stop by. For those who cannot attend and need assistance, please call Speaker DeLeo’s office at 617-722-2500.

Free stickers for removal of damaged items

Residents who incurred damage to personal property as a result of flooding that occurred after the January 4 snowstorm can obtain up to eight free stickers for the curbside removal of white goods and “bulky items” through January 26. This stickers can be obtained at the Inspectional Services Department, 249R Broadway (the American Legion Building, rear).

City ordinance requires stickers be purchased in advance for the removal of white goods such as washers, refrigerators, stoves, freezers, and the like. Stickers are also required for bulky items such as mattresses and furniture and other enumerated items.

“We realize that people incurred the loss of multiple items in the flood, and we hope that facilitating the removal of damaged property will ease the burden these residents endured,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “These residents are confronted with the need to clear out flooded basements, and by waiving the fee requirements we lessen the financial aspect of their cleanup.”

The temporary fee waiver does not alter the prohibition of curbside removal for specialty items such as computers, televisions, paint cans, tires, light bulbs etc., which must be taken to the DPW facility on Charger Street. Residents who require more than 8 stickers will be charged the usual fee for stickers in excess of eight. Items bearing a sticker can be placed for removal on regularly-scheduled trash removal days. For more information on the items for which stickers are required and further restrictions, see Revere Revised Ordinances 8.04.027

MASSPORT AIRPLANE NOISE COMPLAINT LINE

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS DISAPPOINTED IN TIMIMG OF 2018 PRIMARY

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin has announced that the date for the 2018 Massachusetts primary election will be Tuesday, September 4, the day after Labor Day. The Secretary’s announcement included that he is filing legislation for a period of five days of early voting ahead of the election, and seeking funding for local elections officials to support the costs of early voting.

While the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts (LWVMA) is pleased that Secretary Galvin has embraced our recommendation to extend early voting to the primary and that he recognizes the benefits of early voting for voters, we are disappointed in the timing of the primary, which is earlier than the dates LWVMA recommended. Voting on the day after Labor Day will prove challenging for voters in the Commonwealth, especially for families preparing children for the start of school, and for candidates who are eager to get their message out to voters.

We hope that the legislature will support Secretary Galvin’s legislation for early voting in this and future state primary elections and that he will be successful in identifying funding to support early voting. We also hope that he and his office will be prepared to roll out a robust public relations campaign to make voters aware of the date of the primary, and options for early and absentee voting.

CHELSEA STREET BRIDGE APP

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

WE CAN HELP WITH YOUR HEATING BILLS!

CAPIC’s Fuel Assistance Program is Open for the 2017-2018 Season

CAPIC’s Fuel Assistance Program is accepting applications for this winter’s heating season. The program serves families in Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop and assists households in paying heating bills from November 2017 to April 2018. The program is open to tenants as well as homeowners, whose income is within 60% of the state median income. Heat may be oil, propane, kerosene, gas or electric. For more information please call 617-884-6130.