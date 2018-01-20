Letters to the Editor

THANK YOU REVERE DPW

Dear Editor:

We would like to praise the work of the Revere DPW and Water Department. On Saturday, January 6, one of the coldest nights of the year, we had a water main break in front of our house that we noticed around 11:30 p.m. Richard Sarro arrived and called in Andrew Hudson. They were out in the cold for hours trying to find the shut offs under solid snow and ice that was left behind from the flooding. The wind chill was -22. Eventually, they were able to shut off the water which was flooding our basement and setting off the sump pump.

Over the next three days, the DPW and Water Department battled subzero wind chills and frozen ground that the equipment had a hard time penetrating in order to repair not only the broken water main but a subsequent sewer line breach. These men were sorely tested during this time, and they handled it admirably. This dedicated team of employees was tenacious and dogged. They worked under extreme conditions and showed up when they said they would. They were courteous and kept us updated on their progress. They worked very long hours in weather that can only be described as brutal. Already overwhelmed by the storm on January 4th, they never gave up. We are so appreciative of everything they did. Knowing they were not going to stop until they repaired everything made our experience a little more bearable.

We are grateful for and appreciative of their amazing efforts. We would like to personally thank the following people:

Joseph Maglione, Joseph Lake, Richard Sarro, Chris Fabiano, Chris Charmello, Nick Sevastakis, Steve Pezie, Mark Hilton, Andrew Hudson, and Sal Curiale. Please forgive us if we missed anyone. They are all to be commended.

We know many times you only hear about negative experiences. We wanted to share our positive experience. Under the harshest of conditions, the DPW and Water Department came to our rescue. It is comforting to know we can depend on them.

Congratulations to them on a job well done!

Ricci and

Loretta LaCentra

THANK YOU TO ALL WHO CONTRIBUTED

Dear Editor:

The City of Revere Community Scholarship Fund members wish to acknowledge the following individuals who made contributions from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2017:

