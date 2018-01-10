Police Briefs 01-10-2018

Arrest Report

FRIDAY, DEC. 29

Jose Luis Mejia-Hernandez, 37, of Chelsea, was arrested on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

SATURDAY, DEC, 30

Christopher M. Mack, 29, of 115 Endicott Ave., was arrested on charges of assault and battery in a domestic situation, resisting arrest, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

Elio Hernandez, 25, of Lynn, was arrested on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Deandrea R. Ross, 35, of Fall River, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 3

Nicholas Chad Gomez, 29, of East Boston, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Isaiah D. Rodgers, 27, of 84 Fenno St., was arrested on a charge of assault and battery in a domestic situation.

Luis F. Gonzales, 26, of Chelsea, was arrested on two outstanding warrants and on charges of assault in a domestic situation, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, an arrestee providing a false name to an officer, and possession of false motor vehicle documents.

FRIDAY, JAN. 5

Jose Luis Flores, 30, of 116 East Mountain Ave., was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, and assault and battery upon a police officer.

SATURDAY, JAN. 6

Steven M. Hescock, 41, of 71 Neponset St., was arrested on a charge of larceny from a person.

James M. Murphy Jr., 32, of 465 Revere Beach Blvd., was arrested on a charge of assault and battery.

Kelly A. Bennett, 40 of Haverhill, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after her right to operate had been suspended (subsequent offense).

SUNDAY, JAN. 7

Anass Rhim, 30, of Malden, was arrested on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

POLICE NEWS

ENDANGERED CHILD

Revere Police arrested a Franklin Avenue woman who was intoxicated and walking in the street with an infant on Friday, Dec. 29.

Around 6 p.m., police were alerted to a woman walking in traffic with an infant. The woman was falling and stumbling, dropping the child out of her arms at times, as she walked in the road on near Wonderland Station.

Witnesses alerted police to her direction of travel and found her in the Wonderland Garage trying to enter a car with the child.

Police learned that the woman had been on probation for endangering a child and operating under the influence already.

Bianca Dicenso, 29, of 39 Franklin Ave., was charged with reckless endangerment to child under 18, disorderly conduct and assault and battery on a police officer.

The child was transferred to the hospital for observation.

CAUGHT WITH BB GUN

A Malden man was arrested Sunday morning after an altercation with a replica weapon in a bar on Revere Beach.

Around 1:22 a.m., police were called to BK’s Lounge for an altercation that had occurred with at least two men in the bar. One of them appeared to have a firearm, and he fled out the back door.

Bar personnel alerted police and officers caught up with the suspect.

“I have a BB gun in my waistband,” he immediately told police.

Officers arrested the man.

Anass Rhim, 30, of Malden, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

HIT A PEDESTRIAN

One woman is recovering from injuries after being hit on Bruno Street on New Year’s Day.

Around 9:11 p.m., the woman was walking on Bruno Street when a car backing out of a driveway hit her, causing injuries.

She was transported to Mass General Hospital, but injuries were not believed to be serious.

BUS STOP BLUNDER

One Revere panhandler was arrested on Saturday when he stole money from one of his regular contributors at the bus stop on Broadway.

Around 9 a.m. on Jan. 6, a woman told police that a man who frequently panhandles for money on Broadway asked her for a few bucks.

This time she said ‘no.’

However, he grabbed money out of her hand anyway and high-tailed it down the street.

The woman knew his name and told police his direction of travel.

Police caught up to him and arrested him.

Steven Hescock, 41, of 71 Neponset St., was charged with larceny from a person.

OUT WITH THE OLD, IN WITH THE NEW

For Revere Police, the last call of the year is often indistinguishable from the first call of the year, but we here at the paper always like to keep score on the matter.

This time around, the last call of 2017 came in at 11:56 p.m. and was a noise disturbance on Yeamans Street.

The first call of 2018 came for a motor vehicle crash at Wonderland Station on North Shore Road about 12:07 a.m.