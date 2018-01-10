Obituaries 01-10-2018

Dolores Pires

Affectionate mother, dedicated housewife and fastidious housekeeper known for her beautiful voice

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Funeral Mass on Saturday, Jan. 13, at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, at noon for Dolores S. (DeSouza) Pires who died on Friday, Dec. 29, at the Massachusetts General Hospital, following a brief illness. She was 87 years old.

Dolores was born in Long Island, N.Y., and at a young age the family moved to East Boston, and she was educated in Boston Public Schools.

As a young woman, she worked various jobs until she married Joseph Pires, Jr. in 1953. The couple settled in Revere, where they raised their family. Dolores was a dedicated housewife and a fastidious housekeeper. She took great pride in her home and cooking. She was an affectionate mother and loved her children immensely. Dolores was known for her beautiful voice and loved to sing while in her home. She was also loved by all of her nieces and nephews. The beloved wife of the late Joseph Pires, Jr., she was the loving and devoted mother of Debra A. Pires, Steven A. Pires and Joseph C. Pires, III, all of Revere and the dear sister of the late Valentina M. Malta, Louis DeSouza, Mary Costa and Lena Short. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Mary Imbrescia

Of Lynnfield, formerly of Revere

Mary Imbrescia of Lynnfield, formerly of Revere, died on Jan. 4.

The beloved daughter of the late Frank and Vincenza (Mazzola) Imbrescia, she was the dear sister of the late Joseph, Philip, Salvatore, Concetta Imbrescia, and Lucy Nicotera, and is also survived by loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Janice Craig

Lifelong Revere resident

Janice P. Craig, a life-long resident of Revere, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 6. She was 81 years old.

The cherished daughter of the late William and Grace (Morrissey) Craig, she was the loving sister of Donald Craig and his wife, Judith of Melrose and the late Caroline Bocanfuso, Joan Gutmann and her surviving husband. George, and John Craig and his surviving wife, Barbara. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will honor Janice’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere ,today. Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday at 9 a.m. before leaving in procession to St. Anthony’s Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. For guestbook and directions please visit

www.vazzafunerals.com.

–

Albert ‘Al Toys’ Sorrentino

Late owner of Al’s Toys of Boston’s North End

Albert “Al Toys” Sorrentino of Revere and Naples, Fla., formerly of Boston’s North End, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The late owner of Al’s Toys located in Boston’s North End, he was the beloved husband of Rosemarie “Chickie” (Falzone) Sorrentino, loving father to Donna Conte and her husband, Thomas Jacob of Peabody and Vincent R. Conte and Patricia Conte of Marblehead; dear brother to Henry and Richard Sorrentino, both of Revere; his adoring grandchildren: Nicole O’Brien, Julie O’Brien, Ariana Conte and Eva Conte, his cherished cousin, Gina Register and his loving nieces, Debra Register and Jean Marie Register and her companion, Paul Kelly. Also Sandra Prezioso and her husband, Louie who will miss him dearly as well as Phillip and Gerry Vasapolli, Michael Vasapolli and his companion, Phyllis, Cathy Ciampi, Carol Conte and her husband, Michael Cusato, Linda and Paul Lysiack, Lisa and Robert Shind and Alberto Sorrentino III and many loving nieces and nephews.

We’ll miss Big Al, our gentle giant, great story teller, big-hearted, person who was generous to everyone he met. His love for Frank Sinatra, and his knowledge of old movies was uncanny. He had humble beginnings and always looked out for his loving wife Chickie, brothers and grandchildren with his whole heart. He leaves a void that will never be filled.

Family and friends will honor Al’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St. Revere, today, Wednesday, at 11 a.m. before leaving in procession to St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Revere for a Funeral Mass in celebration of Al’s life at noon. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Al’s memory to St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, 670 Washington Ave., Revere, MA 02151. For guest book and directions, visit: www.vazzafunerals.com.

–

Augustine ‘Gus’ Merlina

Owned and operated Peabody Glass for over 61 years

Augustine “Gus” Merlina of Revere died on Jan. 4.

Augustine proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Gus owned and operated Peabody Glass for over 61 years. He was past Commodore of the Foxhill Yacht Club and a member of the Saugus Elks.

He was the beloved husband of Anna (DiBlasi) Merlina, devoted father of Joseph Merlina and his wife, Patricia of Wakefield, Karen Martineau and her husband, David of Revere and Debbie D’Ambrosio of Middleton; dear brother of Dorthea Sweet of Saugus, Mary Frangiamone of Chelsea, and the late Frank Merlina, Lena Romano, Angelina D’Amico and Grace Colarusso, cherished grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of three. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701. For guest book please visit: www.Buonfioglio.com.

–

Lillian Nicotera

Of New Hampshire, formerly of Revere

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, Jan. 10, in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere beginning at 10 a.m. through noon for Lillian M. (Salucco) Nicotera, 90, who died following a long illness at her Seabrook, N.H. residence on Thursday, Jan. 4. Her funeral service will be conducted in the Funeral Home, following the visitation at 12:15 p.m., immediately followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. The celebrant of the service will be her loving niece, Associate Pastor Susan J. MacNeil of the Calvary Christian Church of Lynnfield.

Born in 1927 and raised in East Boston, she and her family moved to Medford in 1944 where Lillian finished her schooling and graduated from Medford High School in 1946. Lillian lived in Medford until moving to Revere in 1950 and she lived on Olive Street with her beloved husband of 67 years, Albert A. Nicotera until the couple moved to Seabrook, N.H., in 2010.

Lillian was primarily a specialized homemaker, enjoying and spoiling her family and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. For a short time in the 1960s, she worked as an independent insurance provider at Logan Airport.

She was the devoted sister of Carmen and Roger Salucco, both of Danvers, Linda M. Anderson and her husband, Robert of Seabrook, N.H., and the late Florence Donovan, Joseph Salucco and Jerry Salucco. Although, the Nicoteras were childless, they regarded their nieces, nephews, and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews as their children and were elated to have such an intense and loving relationship with all of them. Lillian was the daughter of the late Carmine and Josephine M. (Annese) Salucco.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to your favorite charity. For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Robert Mirabito

CEO of Mirabito Insurance of Boston

Robert S. Mirabito of Hingham passed away peacefully in Boca Raton, Florida on Dec. 28 with his family by his side.

Robert was born in Boston on Aug. 17,1936, the son of Frank D. and Josephine (Zanco) Mirabito. He had a long career in insurance and spent most of his professional life as the CEO of Mirabito Insurance of Boston. He was recognized by his peers for his outstanding insurance background. His insurance brokerage provided access to insurance markets for large corporations, municipalities and marine coverage.

He was a graduate of Boston University, with post graduate studies at Harvard, Northeastern and Dartmouth Universities. Mirabito was most recently appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker to serve on the Massachusetts Department of Veterans Services. He has served as the Massachusetts Aeronautics Commissioner and was on the Massachusetts Board of Environmental Law Enforcement under the state’s past five governors.

His experience and knowledge as a licensed “100 Ton Ocean Operator” with the United States Coast Guard made him immensely qualified for the Boating and Recreational Vehicle Safety Board. Robert was a former state liquor license commissioner, former sports writer with the Post Gazette and former “sports talk” radio show host.

He was a Disabled American veteran from the Vietnam era and a highly decorated fighter pilot. In addition, he was a life member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts, a life member the Disabled American Veterans, a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Harvard Club, the Algonquin Club of Boston and the Professional Insurance Agents of Massachusetts. He was an All-American quarterback and an avid boater and fisherman for most of his life.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Driscoll) and his two daughters, Camille Hyde and her husband, Paul of Marion and Laura Mirabito of Mattapoisett; the grandfather of Robert and Emily Hyde, Carly and Serena O’Connell and brother of Anthony Mirabito of Melbourne, Fla. He was predeceased by his son, Frank L. Mirabito and his sister, Rose Campito. Also surviving him are nephews, Francis Mirabito and Anthony Mirabito and nieces, Lisa Fox and Diane Roux and his daughter-in-law, Paula Mirabito. He is also survived by a host of relatives and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, Jan. 12, from 3 to 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, 809 Main St., (Rte 18) South Weymouth (opposite South Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.

–

Rosemarie Ellsworth

Featured on Boston Ballroom teaching “The Twist” with Chubby Checker

Rosemarie Ellsworth, a lifelong resident of Revere, died on Jan. 7.

Rosemarie worked as a bookkeeper and was a supervisor at the Union Oil in Revere. She was featured on “Boston Ballroom” teaching the “The Twist” with Chubby Checker. Rosemarie enjoyed traveling and loved her family dearly.

She was the beloved wife of the late Nelson Ellsworth, devoted mother of Robin Micu and her husband, David of Bedford and Michael Ellsworth and his wife, Jeannie of Revere; cherished grandmother of Leah and David Micu, and Michael and Daniel Ellsworth and the adoring great-grandmother of Madison and Teagen. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere, today, Wednesday, Jan. 10, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be in Holy Cross Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts Chapter, 480 Pleasant St, Watertown, MA 02472. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Lauretta Salerno

Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary Pre-certification officer

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, Jan. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere, for Lauretta M. Salerno, who died unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 8, at her Revere home. Her funeral will be conducted from the funeral home following the visitation at 7:15 p.m.

Born in Boston, she lived most of her life in Revere, with a brief time in Salisbury. She was a 1969 graduate of Revere High School and soon thereafter, began work for the Mass. Eye & Ear Infirmary at Massachusetts General Hospital of Boston. For the past year, Lauretta has been working from the Quincy satellite office of the Mass. Eye and Ear Infirmary at M.G.H. She had been with the hospital for over 30 years.

She was the beloved daughter of the late Daniel R. and Theresa C. (Santosca) Salerno, cherished sister to Raffaele Salerno and his wife, Lorraine of Malden and Arizona and Anthony Salerno of Georgetown. She is also the devoted aunt to Melanie Salerno of Salem, Elisa St. Clair and her husband, Craig of Georgetown, Tonya Salerno and her husband, Shawn Morrissey of Medford and Ralph Salerno of Georgetown; the dear niece of Celeste A. Fugazzotto of Nagatuck, Conn., and the late Sister M. Anicetus, C.S.J. (Laura) and the late Rose Marie Center. She is also lovingly survived by her grand-nieces and nephews: Azalea, Karuna, Benedict and Domenic.

Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. For additional information, please visit: :www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Judith Clarke

Of Revere, formerly of Winthrop

Judith (Goldoff) Clarke of Revere, formerly of Winthrop, entered into rest on January 6 at the age of 78.

She was the devoted mother of Stuart Michael Clarke, Billie Faye Finocchio, Melissa Sue Burton and the late Lisa Michelle Polsonetti; beloved daughter of the late Mark and the late Selma (Baker) Goldoff and dear sister of the late Norman Burton Goldoff and the late Bernard J. “Jerry” Goldoff. She was the dear grandmother of nine and proud great grandmother of 10.

Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapels, 1668 Beacon St., Brookline on Thursday, January 11 at 10:30 a.m. Donations in her memory may be made to VNA Care, Fund Development Office, c/o De Rham Hospice Home, Danvers, MA 01923.

–

Rev. William Butler

His love for his family, his religion, and God were unquestionable

Rev. William L. Butler of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Dennis, Mass., formerly of Winthrop, passed away unexpectedly and suddenly while on a vacation cruise in the Caribbean, Dec. 17.

Fr. Butler was born in Boston on Oct. 29, 1934, to his beloved parents, Edward I. and Margaret (Peggie) Lindsey Butler. He was the oldest of four siblings, a late brother Edward F. {Buddy) of Prince Edward lsland, Canada and two surviving sisters, Helen E. Gibbs of Salem N.H., and Linda M. McGeorge and her partner, Richard Perrier of Winthrop. He was the beloved and proud uncle of Joseph and Robyn Gibbs Jr. of California, Bruce and Helen Ann (Gibbs) Gusler of Plaistow, N.H., William and Cindy Gibbs of New Hampshire, John and Tricia Gibbs of Salem, N.H., Edward T. Butler of Lowell, Scott and Kelly A. (Butler) Cazel of California and Geoff and Dana (McGeorge) Luparello of Hilliard,Ohio. His great uncle duties extended to nieces, A.J., April, Stephanie, Katylyn and to nephews Bill Jr., Aaron, Brock, Cole. His extended family — aunts, uncles, cousins covered the United States and Canada. His loyalty and friendships reached out all over the world and lasted for decades up and to this present time.

Fr. Butler attended Winthrop Schools, Salem State, St. Philip Nieri, the Cardinal O’Connell Jr. Seminary and lastly St. Johns Seminary when he was ordained at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston on May 2, 1961, by Richard Cardinal Cushing. His assignments were in parishes of The Archdiocese. He became the director of parish councils in 1964. During the same time, he served as a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force.

His education continued on an ongoing basis earning several Masters Degrees. His insatiable appetite to learn and to know was one of his many quiet attributes. His political stances were well known amongst his family and friends. His love for his family, his religion and his God was unquestionable. He mentored and advised all who asked and never turned a soul away. He was a loving, wise, personable, kind man. He will sadly be missed by all who had the chance to meet him and love him for who he truly was. As he always said, “His God knew him best.”

Family and friends will honor Fr. Butler’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home , 262 Beach St., Revere on Friday , Jan. 12 from 3 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday at 10 a.m. before leaving in procession to St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop for a Concelebrated Funeral Mass in his honor at 11:30 a.m. Committal will take place in the summer at the St. James Parish Cemetery, Georgetown, Prince Edward Island Canada as requested. May he rest in peace

–

Jerry Esposito

Retired Mass. State Police lieutenant and former Ward 5 Councillor

Jerry Esposito, age 87, beloved son of Peter and Sabina (Tiro) Esposito, passed on Saturday, Jan. 6 at Massachusetts General Hospital after an illness.

Jerry was born in Chelsea and graduated from Boston Trade School in 1948. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean Conflict for four years. After his discharge, he worked at the Chelsea Soldiers home as an electrician.

In 1956, Jerry married Assunta (Toni) Di Carlo and moved to Revere. Jerry worked for the Registry of Motor Vehicles in Boston and he retired as a lieutenant of the Massachusetts State Police. Lt. Esposito also served as the Executive Officer of the Truck Team for the Mass. State Police. He engaged in Revere politics, serving as Ward 5 Councillor for many years. After retirement, Jerry enjoyed a good game of poker with his buddies from Revere, his many Massachusetts friends and at the casino in Florida. He enjoyed driving high performance sports cars and his daily trips to Commonwealth Auto Body Shop in Revere where he played computer gin and participated in lively conversations about sports and politics. He loved playing golf with his wife Toni, his family and friends. Jerry was a devoted husband, father, brother, and friend and he will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Assunta and their two children, Jay Esposito and Andrea and her husband, Nick DeDominicis and his grandchildren, Nicholas and Christian DeDominicis and Gerald Esposito lll. He also leaves behind a sister, Barbara and her husband, Jessie Neil and many nieces and nephews and their families. Jerry’s daughter, Christine predeceased him in 1964.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere, on Friday, Jan. 12, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at noon at St Anthony’s Church. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial Fund, Inc, 100 Hallet St., Dorchester, MA 02124 or to The Home for Little Wanderers, Attn: Development, 10 Guest St, Boston, MA 02135. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.