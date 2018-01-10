City Council Motions

Former Councillor Gerald Esposito passes

The City Council held a moment of silence Monday night for former Ward 5 Councillor Gerald “Jerry” Esposito who passed away Sunday.

Esposito, 87, had served as a State Police officer and lived in the Point of Pines area.

“He was a credit to the City of Revere,” said Ward 5 Councillor John Powers, who read a resolution of condolence in honor of Esposito. “This leaves a vacancy in the official family of the City of Revere.”

He was born in Chelsea and graduated from Boston Trade School in 1948. After graduation, he joined the Navy and served in the Korean Conflict for four years. After his discharge, he worked at the Chelsea Soldiers Home as an electrician.

Jerry worked for the Registry of Motor Vehicles in Boston, and he retired as a Lieutenant of the Massachusetts State Police; lieutenant Esposito also served as the executive officer of the Truck Team for the Mass. State Police. He engaged in Revere politics serving as Ward 5 councillor for many years.

He is survived by his wife Assunta of 61 years and their two children, Jay Esposito and Andrea and her husband Nick DeDominicis and his grandchildren Nicholas and Christian DeDominicis and Gerald Esposito lll. He also leaves behind a sister, Barbara and her husband, Jessie Neil, and many nieces and nephews and their families. Jerry’s daughter Christine predeceased him in 1964.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St., Revere on Friday January 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at noon.

Melnik reappointed

The City Council voted to extend the term of City Clerk Ashley Melnik for five years.

Councillor George Rotondo also got a motion passed to see if the term can be extended to 10 years.

State legislative action is needed to extend the term for more than five years.

Melnik began as the city clerk in 2010. In addition to her city clerk duties, Melnik also serves as the clerk to the City Council.

Rizzo seeks city finances with first motion

Councillor Dan Rizzo was back in City Hall Monday this time serving on the council instead of the mayor’s office, and he wasted no time in requesting parking and information from the mayor’s office.

The first order of business was to have the mayor instruct the director of parking to enforce the two-hour parking signs at the top of Vinal Street, just off Broadway.

Then Rizzo moved toward a look at the city finances.

His first motion was to have the mayor instruct the city solicitor and the director of finance to provide a detailed accounting of all payments made to outside legal counsel for fiscal year 2017 and the beginning of fiscal year 2018, and specifically which attorneys and firms have received such payments.

“I do want to get up to speed as to where our finances are it,” Rizzo explained. “I’ve been interested in getting outside fees. I’ve heard numbers that sound extremely high to me. I’d like to look at any cause. There might not be any payments that need to be looked at. I would like to see an accounting for any outside legal fees.”

Councillor George Rotondo said he has asked for much of this information in the past and did not get it.

“My request is that we have a line item detailing [it],” Rotondo said.

The next motion was to have the mayor instruct the director of finance to provide an update on “free cash” and the free cash transfers since January 2016. He further requested the current status of the city’s bond rating and the most recent outside auditor’s report. He also amended his request to include the overlay accounts.

“I just want to make sure we are maintaining our strong bond rating,” Rizzo said.

Both motions were so ordered.

Wonderland in hot seat again

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers has been working to get the old Wonderland dog track cleaned up for well over two years and once again he is calling on the owners to step up to the plate and get the job done.

Demolition crews have been working the past few months and now work seems to have come to a stop and the plate-glass windows in the old clubhouse and grandstand are a concern with Powers.

Powers filed a motion to have the mayor instruct the building inspector to inspect the broken windows and remove the windows immediately before someone gets hurt.

“Why has the demolition stopped with piles of rubble?” Powers asked. “It’s unacceptable to the residents of the city. On top of that the sidewalk around the property has not been cleared. They made an attempt to clean up the snow, but it fell short.”

OTHER MOTIONS DEBATED

The following motions were acted upon at the Jan. 8 2018, meeting of the city council:

18-004 Motion presented by Councillor Giannino: In accordance with the provisions of Chapter 17 of the Acts of 2012, that the City Council reappoint Ashley E. Melnik as city clerk for a term of five years. Approved

18-005 Motion presented by Councillor Rizzo: That the mayor instruct the Director of parking to monitor and enforce the two hour parking signs located at the top of Vinal Street just off of Broadway. So ordered.

18-006 Motion presented by Councillor Rizzo: That the Mayor instruct the City Solicitor and Director of Finance to provide a detailed accounting of all payments made to outside legal counsel for FY 17 and thus far in FY 18 and specifically, which attorneys and firms have received such payments. So ordered.

18-007 Motion presented by Councillor Rizzo: That the mayor instruct the director of finance to provide an update with regards to our current level of free cash along with all free cash transfers since January of 2016, the current status of our bond rating, and provide a copy of the most recent outside auditor’s report. So ordered.

18-008 Motion presented by Councillor Powers: That the mayor direct the building inspector to complete the following: 1.) Inspect the broken windows on the Wonderland Parking Club House and the Grandstand (which are numerous) and can potentially cause injury or death to anyone trespasses on the property. Further, that the building inspector contact the owners of the property and make arrangements to have the windows removed immediately. 2.) That the Building Inspector ascertain why the demolition has stopped on this property and advise the City Council when demolition will be completed. So ordered.

18-009 Motion presented by Councillor Zambuto, Councillor Powers: That the mayor request the DPW to install a memorial bench at Ambrose Park for Dickie Smith. Ambrose Park was the first handicap-accessible park in Revere as a result of proposal by the late Councillor, Dickie Smith. So ordered.

18-010 Motion presented by Councillor Giannino: That the City Council send a letter to the DEP in opposition to Wheelabrator’s proposal to expand the Saugus ash landfill. So ordered.