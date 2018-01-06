Police Briefs 01-03-2018

Arrest Report

FRIDAY,

DECEMBER 22

Giovanni A. Lopez, 27, of East Boston, was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.

David J. Bavelsky, 27, of 382 Ocean Ave., was arrested on a charge of assault & battery in a domestic situation.

SATURDAY,

DECEMBER 23

Erick Vega, 24, of Chelsea, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, the common law crime of participating in an affray, assault & battery upon a police officer, and assault & battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Abraham Rojas, 28, of 50 Walnut Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of shoplifting.

SUNDAY,

DECEMBER 24

Deyvide Dos Santos, 33, of 451 Revere Beach Blvd., was arrested on a charge of assault & battery in a domestic situation.

Robert Gerard Furtick, 40, of Lynn, was arrested on a charge of larceny of property greater than $250.

MONDAY,

DECEMBER 25

Antonio Camilo DeMorais, 57, of 38 Madison St., was arrested on charges of assault & battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault & battery in a domestic situation.

Bairon Restrepo, 38, of 73 Larkin St., was arrested on a charge of assault & battery in a domestic situation.

Jerry Deniz, 24, of 16 Pratt Place, was arrested on charges of assault & battery in a domestic situation and causing malicious damage to property in an amount less than $250.

Orlando Gomez-Taborda, 34, of 4 Pleasant St., was arrested on charges of two counts of assault & battery in a domestic situation.

WEDNESDAY,

DECEMBER 27

John M. Garofalo, 43, of Everett, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of shoplifting.

Kayne W. Probst, 23, of Lynn, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of assault & battery in a domestic situation.

Police Report

TWO ARRESTED IN REVERE BY STATIES

On Sunday evening at about 6 p.m. Trooper Jennifer Penton arrested two men for carrying a dangerous weapon and drug charges following a motor vehicle stop on Beach Street in Revere.

Trooper Penton was on patrol when she observed a blue Dodge Caravan commit motor vehicle violations. Trooper Penton stopped the vehicle and, as a result of the investigation and search of the vehicle, located 96 Percocet pills (a Class B narcotic); three knives with blade lengths of 3 ½”, 4”, and 6”; nearly 40 grams of marijuana; and more than $3,600. The men were taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Revere for booking. They are expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court today.

The operator, Mitchell Londono, 26, of Chelsea was charged with the following offenses: Possess with intent to distribute Class D substance, 2nd offense; Possess of a Class D substance, 2nd offense; and Carrying a dangerous weapon, 3rd offense (2 counts).

Londono was also issued a motor vehicle citation for Failure to Signal, Fail to Yield/Stop and Use of a Motor Vehicle without Authority.

The passenger, Oscar Justiniano, 24, of Chelsea was charged with the following offenses: Possess to with intent to distribute Class B substance; Possess of a Class B substance; and Carrying a dangerous weapon.

Justiniano was also issued a motor vehicle citation for Failure to Wear a Seatbelt.

HIT AND RUN

Revere Police have charged a South Boston man for an accident on Christmas Day on Broadway, an accident that he fled from after injuring another driver.

Around 7 p.m., officers reported to the area of 250 Broadway for an accident causing personal injury. Police believed that the driver of the at-fault vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when he hit another car. Witnesses said he was wearing gym shorts and fled the vehicle.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

Officers ran the plate and it came back to a resident of Chelsea.

That resident was contacted and indicated that a friend from South Boston had borrowed the car.

Police were able to identify the man and charge him accordingly.

Ryan Maloney, 31, of South Boston, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, operating a motor vehicle a suspended license, speeding and operating negligently to endanger.

ROBBERY AT WALGREEN’S

Revere Police are investigating the robbery of a drone and personal hygiene items from the Walgreen’s on Broadway.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, a man entered the store and began putting personal hygiene items into a backpack. He also took a remote control drone package.

Police are reviewing video surveillance.