Obituaries 01-03-2018

Grace Limoli

Of Chelsea, formerly of Revere

Grace Limoli of Chelsea, formerly of Revere died on Dec. 30.

The beloved wife of the late Joseph Limoli, she was the devoted mother of Diane Limoli and her partner, Loretta Cardinale of Chelsea, Daniel Limoli and his wife, Linda of Maine, Cathy Limoli of Chelsea and the late John Limoli; cherished grandmother of Robin, John Jr, Garth, and Stacey and adoring great grandmother of five. She is also survived by many loving family members in West Virginia.

Her Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Thursday, January 4 time to be determined followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held today, Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Ralph ‘Chick’ D’Alelio

Talented musician, owned 20 Boston area Dunkin’ Donuts franchises

Ralph “Chick” D’Alelio of Highland Beach, FL and Byfield, MA passed away surrounded by his loving family on Dec. 30 at the age of 89.

Born April 1, 1928 in Boston to the late Joseph and Josephine (Cerasulo) D’Alelio of Everett, Ralph graduated from the Everett school system and entered the United States Air Force. Upon returning from the service, he worked in the construction industry.

In 1951, he wed the late Helen (Penta) and they had three children making their home in Saugus. Ralph then worked at Boston Mutual Life Insurance for many years.

In the mid 1970’s, he and his late wife combined their business expertise and purchased their first Dunkin’ Donuts Franchise. Chick, along with his family, grew the business to 20 franchises throughout the Boston area.

He was also a talented musician and enjoyed playing the accordion in his band “The Key Notes“ around the North Shore area. His great sense of humor will be greatly missed by all.

At the age of 80, Ralph remarried Patricia Woodman Roy of Essex and they had 10 beautiful years together dancing and dining between Florida and Massachusetts. They enjoyed their years in Florida, especially time spent at The Coral Ridge Yacht Club.

Ralph was a loving and devoted husband to Patricia D’Alelio of Florida and Byfield , devoted father to Ralph D’Alelio Jr. and his wife, Karen of New Hampshire, Michele (Mitzi) Lawlor and her husband, Brian and Gary D’Alelio and his wife, Kimberly, all of Boxford; cherished grandfather of Drew, Alec and Wesley D’Alelio and Brianna and Brady Lawlor; dear brother of Frank D’Alelio and his wife, Lydia of Wakefield and Joseph D’Alelio and his wife, Georgianna of Lynnfield. He was the caring stepfather of Michael Roy and his wife, Donna of Essex, Tracey Carlson and her companion, David of Gloucester and step-grandfather to Justin, Jenna, Joseph, Kristi, Jackson and the late Joshua. He was the caring step great-grandfather of six and is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Ralph’s family would like to thank the staff at Port Healthcare Center of Newburyport for the exceptional care that was given over the last few weeks of Ralph’s life.

His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere today, Wednesday, January 3 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Helen D’Alelio Family Foundation Inc., 430 Salem St, Medford, MA 02155 to support scholarships and children in need or to the Mr. & Mrs. L. Dexter Woodman Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 81, Essex, MA 01929 or a charity of one’s choice. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com

–

Ann Albano

Past member of East Boston Courageous Generation, YMCA, and Edith DeFronzo Post

Ann A. (Ricci) Albano of Revere, formerly East Boston, died peacefully on Dec. 29.

She was a past member of the East Boston Courageous Generation, YMCA and Edith DeFronzo Post.

The beloved wife of Joseph Albano, she was the loving daughter of Marie (Addario) Ricci and the late Anthony; dear sister of Louis Ricci and his late wife, Mary; adored aunt of many nieces, nephews, great and grand nieces and nephews as well as great great and great grand nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Ann’s life by gathering in the Sacred Heart Church, 45 Brooks Street, East Boston today, Wednesday, January 3 from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in celebration of her life at 11 a.m. Services will conclude with Ann being laid to rest in the Mausoleum in Holy Cross Cemetery. In honoring Ann’s life and because of her love for and devotion to Sacred Heart Church, memorial donations may be made to the Sacred Heart Church Parish Building Fund, 145 Paris St., East Boston 02128. For more information, please visit: www.ruggieromh.com

–

Sue Guarino

30-year Cigna Insurance Company employee;

15-year cashier at Stop & Shop (at Wonderland)

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, Jan. 3 from 9 to 10:30 a.m., in the Vertuccio and Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for Sue B. (Mercadante) Guarino who passed peacefully in her home on Thursday, Dec. 28 following a brief illness. She was 93 years old.

A Funeral Mass will follow the visitation in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m.

Sue was born and raised in Boston’s North End and educated in Boston Public Schools. She worked for over 30 years at CIGNA Insurance Co. as a Claims Administrator.

At the age of 20, Sue married Peter F. Guarino and the couple remained in the North End for 20 years before settling in Revere. She remained in Revere for over 50 years. Sadly, On March 1, 1995, she lost her husband. Due to her strong will and vivacious personality, Sue continued on with her life, surrounding herself with good friends and family. After retirement from Cigna, she went to work at Stop & Shop (at Wonderland) as a cashier. Her sense of humor and warm personality kept customers coming back to the store and always choosing her line. She would forge friendships and often stay up to date with what was going on in their lives. These people loved Sue, and she loved them as well.

Sue was robust, always ready for a good time, whether playing bingo, going off to the casinos or just going on a trip. She always attended mass on a regular basis at St. Anthony of Padua Church. Her faith was very important to her and kept her close to God.

At the age of 87, Sue was forced to retire again after 15 years, due to the closing of the Stop & Shop Store.

She was the beloved daughter of the late Michael and Generosa (Capozzi) Mercadante; devoted wife of the late Peter F. Guarino, together sharing 51 years of marriage; dear sister of the late Ralph Mercadante, Guy Mercadante, Mary Melchione, Pino Mercadante, Caroline Esposito and John Mercadante; cherished aunt of Christine R. Walsh and her husband, Gerard of Hanson and Florida, Geraldine Culver and her husband, Robert of Milton and their daughter, Leah Culver of Boston and many other nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She is also lovingly survived by her caretaker and friend, Zehra “Sara” Music of Revere.

Interment will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Remembrances may be made to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave. Boston, MA 02130. For more information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Paul D’Olimpio Sr.

Proprietor of D’Olimpio Insurance Agency, former City Assessor and past president of Revere Rotary

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Friday, Jan. 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for Paul F. D’Olimpio, Sr. who died on his 65th birthday, Wednesday, Dec. 27 at Massachusetts General Hospital after a courageous yearlong battle with Paraneoplastic Syndrome, a very rare disease that affects only one in 10 million. A Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 10:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus. All are invited to meet directly at the church. Interment will be private.

Paul was born and raised in Revere. He attended Revere Public Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1971. During his time in school, Paul’s athleticism earned him varsity letters in both basketball and baseball. Upon graduation, Paul continued his education at Massachusetts Bay Community College, where he played basketball as well.

While still in high school, Paul became a licensed realtor. He was a very ambitious young man and was not afraid to work. He also worked for his uncle’s construction company. He learned all aspects of the construction business, even to designing homes and additions. Paul was one who would take on challenges and learn about things until he was proficient with that particular skill.

For 40 years, he owned and operated his own insurance agency, “D’Olimpio Insurance” located at 715 Broadway, Revere. Many people who knew Paul, especially his clientele, appreciated his charismatic personality. He was always ready to make people laugh. His love for people contributed to his success in business.

Paul was a past member of the Planning Board in Revere, and later City Assessor. He was a past president of the Revere Rotary Club. He was a late member of M.A.A.O. (Massachusetts Association of Assessing Officers).

On Christmas Eve, 1970, Paul took Mary E. Dent on their first date to Midnight Mass at St. Anthony’s Church. That was the beginning of a 47-year relationship. The couple married on June 10, 1973. The newly married couple remained in Revere where they began their life together and raised their family. They lived in Revere for 30 years before moving to Saugus for 14 years, then to Peabody in 2016.

Paul’s life was filled not by his passion for working but with the love of his family. His family was paramount, and working hard for them, was who he was.

He was the beloved husband of Mary E. (Dent) D’Olimpio of Peabody, together they shared 44 ½ years of marriage. He was the loving father of Paul F. “P.J.” D’Olimpio, Jr. and his wife, Julia M. of Salem and Maria E. DiPanfilo and her husband, Patrick J. of Lynn. He was the adored grandfather of Kayla M. Hall and Nico Benjamin; dear brother of John R. D’Olimpio of Revere and James M. D’Olimpio and his wife, Denise of Danvers; the cherished brother-in-law of Darlene L. Saunders and her husband, James of Danvers; the devoted son of the late Rocco and Virginia (Herrick–Daeson) D’Olimpio and faithful son-in-law of the late Benjamin R. “Benny” and Phyllis (Ferragamo) Dent. He is also lovingly survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, colleagues and customers.

In lieu of flowers, the family strongly requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Maria Puccio

Loving mother and grandmother

Maria (Leone) Puccio, a longtime resident of South Boston, died unexpectedly on Dec. 26 at the Boston Medical Center after celebrating Christmas with her loving family by her side. She was 87 years old.

Maria was born and raised in Tiriolo, Catanzaro, Italy. In the early 1950s, she, her husband and their children came to live in South Boston, where they remained. Maria was a dedicated housewife and the epitome of a loving mother. Her passion was caring endlessly for her family and providing them with her legendary cooking. All the meals that she prepared were truly made with love. Her joy was to be with her family and share the joy of one another.

She was the beloved wife of 63 years to the late Giuseppe “Joe” Puccio who passed on November 4, 2011; the devoted and loving mother of Vincent Puccio and his wife, Linda and Anthony V. Puccio, all of South Boston and Marisa A. Puccio of Revere; cherished grandmother of Vincent J. Puccio and his partner, Stephanie, Joseph M. Puccio and Anthony M. Puccio and his partner, Stephanie, all of South Boston; dear sister of Rosina Grida, Franca Torchia and Domenico Leone and his wife, Maria, all of Italy. She is also lovingly survived by Linda A. Fariole of Revere and by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews in Italy.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. Services concluded with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Remembrances may be made to Marian Manor Patient Recreation Fund, 130 Dorchester Ave., South Boston, MA 02127. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Mark Felt

Retired Revere School Custodian who helped troubled people struggling with addiction

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Funeral Mass today, Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue) for Mark E. Felt who passed away at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center on Dec. 13 at the age of 61. Services will continue with Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

‘Markie’ was born, raised and educated in Revere and a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1973. At 21 years old, he followed his two older brothers, John and Stephen, to Las Vegas, Nevada where he worked for 15 years at various casinos as a craps dealer. Markie was known for his charismatic personality and was meticulous about his appearance, always well groomed and dapper. He then returned home to Revere, where he was employed for the City of Revere as a custodian for the Revere School System.

Due to his failing health, he was forced to retire. Markie was always full of life. He was often found with his best friends; Stevie, Ronny, Robert, Paul, Billy and the late Sabu. Markie and his cronies were often found at Cigar Master’s on Boylston Street in Boston. They would often go on vacation together, traveling to various destinations. The quartet was especially fond of a yearly trip to Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic.

Markie was an avid golfer who took the game very seriously as he was a great competitor and loved to play as often as he could.

Markie has helped and sponsored many troubled people struggling with addiction. He will be remembered and missed dearly but he will always be loved by many family and friends.

He was the son of the late Revere Patrolman John A. Felt and Eleanor R. Felt; brother of John A. Felt, Jr. of Las Vegas, NV, Donna M. Roman and her husband, William of Revere, his twin, Eleanor A. Garofalo and her husband, John of Revere and the late Stephen M. Felt. He was the cherished uncle of Jennifer A. Giordano and her husband, Gary of Saugus, Robert P. Donnelly and his wife, Sandra of Meredith, NH, Jason M. Donnelly and his wife, Rhonda of Maryland and James M. Garofalo and his wife, Colleen of Lynn. He is also lovingly survived by 10 grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Make-A-Wish Massachusetts & Rhode Island, One Bulfinch Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02114-2931. For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Ann Marie Mannetta

Of Winthrop

Ann Marie (Chiaramonte) Mannetta of Winthrop passed away on December 25 at the age of 83.

The beloved mother of Carol DeCarlo and her husband, Michael of Winthrop and Jean Gunn and her husband, Matthew Sr. of California, she was the dear sister of Mary Ambrose and her husband, David of Winthrop and the late Sandra McInnis; cherished grandmother of Michael and his wife, Krystle, Danielle and her husband, Louis, Matthew and his wife, Barbara and Shanna and her boyfriend, Chris; adored great-grandmother of Jayla, Gianna, Tessa, Michael and Joseph and the loving companion of Frank Sico. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Ann’s life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., East Boston on Friday December 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. before leaving in procession to St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop Street, Winthrop for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass in celebration of Ann’s life. Services will conclude with Ann being laid to rest in Winthrop Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131. For more information, visit: www.ruggieromh.com

–

Sheila Millstone

Loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother

Sheila (Swalnick) Millstone of Revere, loving wife of Michael Millstone, entered into rest on January 1. She was 72 years old.

Born, raised and educated in Boston, the daughter of the late Samuel and Jeannette (Venooker) Swalnick, she attended the Boston School system and continued her education at Mass Bay Community College and Salem State. Sheila worked as a bookkeeper for a stock brokerage firm. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother who will be deeply missed.

In addition to her husband, Sheila is survived by her sons: Ira Millstone and his wife, Kelly of Pelham, NH and Jay Millstone and his wife, Dawn of Wakefield, her grandchildren, Samuel, Patrick, Amelia and Connor and her sisters- in -law, Phyllis, Anne and Tina. She was predeceased by her brother Lewis Swalnick.

Funeral services will be held from the Torf Funeral Chapel, today, Wednesday, January. 3 at 12 noon. Interment will be in New Tifereth Israel of Everett Cemetery, Everett. Shiva will be held at the home of Anne and Les Mitchell of Peabody following burial until 7 p.m. and will continue on Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sheila’ memory may be made to The Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home, 17 Lafayette Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. For guest book and directions: visit www.torffuneralservice.com.

–

Susan Ann Myers

Patient advocate for Lahey Clinic of Burlington, Devotee of Immaculate Conception Parish

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, Jan. 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. for Susan Ann (Evensen) Myers who passed away on Saturday, December 30 at Boston’ Brigham & Women’ Hospital, ending a valiant and dignified struggle with multiple myeloma. She was 61 years old.

Her funeral will be conducted from the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway, Revere on Friday, January 5 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue) Revere at 10:30 a.m. Entombment at the Woodlawn Chapel Columbarium will be held privately.

Born and raised in Medford and Winchester until marrying Michael P. Myers, Sr., one of the Myers Brothers who owned and operated ‘Reliable Heating & Appliance’ of Revere, 35 years ago, on June 13, 1982.

A graduate of Winchester High School, Class of 1974, she was also an alumna of Mt. Ida College, Class of 1976. She later attended the School of Liberal Arts at Boston College.

Susan’s involvement with the Immaculate Conception Parish Community was intense with the school where her two children attended. Her late son, Michael P. Myers, Jr., while yet an elementary student, was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy and succumbed to the complications arising from that disease when he was only 14 years old, in May of 2002. The family nucleus (Susan, Michael, Sr., sister, Colleen and Gram Evensen) became ‘Michael’ Team’ and a beacon of inspiration to be emulated in the face of sadness and tragedy.

That same intense devotion to family arose again when Susan received her diagnosis several years ago. Susan continued at her position at Lahey Clinic as Principal Patient Advocate until a month ago. She began her career at Lahey over 21 years ago as a manager in Medical Records.

In the late 1980′ and all through the nineties, she was most active at Immaculate Conception Parish with all school projects, fund raising and anywhere a hand was needed. She is especially remembered for her part in the organization of the many fall bazaars.

In addition to her beloved husband, Michael P. Myers, Sr., she was the devoted mother of Colleen A. Myers of Point of Pines, Revere and the late Michael P. Myers, Jr., the adored daughter of Susan Ann (Wilson) Evensen of Revere and the late Roy A. Evensen; the dear sister of Roy W. Evensen of Sarasota, Florida and Richard A. Evensen of Boise, Idaho; the daughter in law of the late William ‘Sonny’ Myers and the late Margaret ‘Sis’ (O’Brien) Myers. She is also lovingly survived by her in-laws, the Myers Family of the North and South Shores and by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Entombment at the Woodlawn Chapel Columbarium will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Cotting School, 453 Concord Avenue, Lexington, MA 02421. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com

–

Angela ‘Ann’ Cafarella

Of Revere

Angela “Ann” Cafarella of Revere died on Dec. 25.

The beloved wife of the late Arthur Cafarella, Sr., she was the devoted mother of Deborah Cafarella of Revere and Arthur Cafarella, Jr., both of Revere, Patricia Gleason and her husband, Daniel of Wilmington and Carol McPhail of Windham, NH; cherished grandmother of Ashley Lane and her husband, Jeff, Jack Ciampa, Caroline, Charlotte and Adam Sulick; Caitlin, Garrett and Hailey McPhail and Cameron and Kayden Cafarella; dear sister of Elizabeth Bacon of Chelsea, Joseph Internicola of Tampa, FL, the late Anthony Internicola and his wife, Diane of West Roxbury and Salvatore Internicola and his wife, Elaine of Winthrop. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery. For additional information, visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Gerald ‘Jerry’ Guyer

True family man, proud of his Revere roots

Gerald A. (Jerry) Guyer of Middleton, formerly of Revere, passed away on December 24 at the age of 84 after a long illness.

Jerry was a true family man, a good husband, quiet, tremendously proud of his sons and grandkids, and always present for any friend or relative in need. He was proud of his Revere roots and never forgot where he came from. An accomplished football player, he excelled at Revere High School, Brandeis for a season, played while serving in the US Army and even had workouts with the Boston Patriots and Baltimore Colts. Rarely did Jerry miss a game played by his kids or grandkids.

He met his wife of 60 years, Janice, when both were in a wedding party. It took some time, but he graduated Northeastern while working nights as a part time Revere cop. Soon after graduation, he went to work in the electronics industry and was a respected salesman his entire career – at DeMambro, Schweber Electronics, Time Electronics, and Avnet.

Janice and Jerry moved to “Brigadoon” in Middleton in 1965 – long before it was fashionable. Relatives and friends from Revere and East Boston referred to it as “moving to the country” all the way up Route 1. As a homeowner, he became adept with tools and was capable of building or fixing almost anything. His favorite project was the enclosed screen porch / patio in which he spent many hours listening to the Sox and books on tape, sleeping, drinking gin and tonics with friends and family and being tormented by squirrels eating his bird feed.

Jerry was passionate about horse racing and looked forward to visits to Suffolk Downs, Saratoga and other tracks. He was also an avid gardener and as big a Boston sports fan as anyone – particularly for the Patriots. He was a longtime season ticket holder (during the lean years), and for many years, the three boys and Jerry would tailgate before and after Pats games. He swam laps and became a nutrition nut in his retirement.

He was the adored husband for 60 years of Janice M. (Abate) Guyer; devoted father of Wayne and his wife, Jean of Beverly, Keith and his wife, Lorraine of Grafton and Eric and his wife, Katie of Georgetown; proud grandfather of Andrew, Dylan, Ryan, Kasey, Kelly, Evan, Julia and Christopher and brother of late sisters: Grace Guide, Marilyn Neuman and Ellen Powers.

Services were held on December 29. For further details, visit: www.mackeyfuneralhome.com.

–

Frank Stibolt Jr.

Former FED EX employee; ‘rigger’ at Bethlehem Steel Shipyard and Boston Naval Shipyard during restoration of USS Constitution

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Vertuccio and Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere, for Frank L. Stibolt, Jr. who died peacefully on December 31at the Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett following a long illness. He was 74 years old. A funeral service will follow the visitation in the funeral home at 11:15 a.m.

Frank was born and raised in East Boston. He grew up at Jeffries Point, and could often be found at the Jeffries Yacht Club. It was there where Frank’s love and passion for boats and the sea was born. While at the yacht club, he became friends with the Millerick brothers, a true and genuine friendship that would last close to 70 years.

He was educated in Boston Public Schools and was a graduate of Boston Trade School, Class of 1962. Frank’s interest in school was woodworking and carpentry. Frank was very talented and he could build anything.

In 1964, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper. His precision and meticulous work ethic kept him from going overseas. His commanding officers were so impressed with how efficiently Frank prepared and rigged parachutes, that they insisted he teach the class. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1965 with the majority of his time spent at Fort Benning, Georgia.

He began a 25-year career as a rigger at the Bethlehem Steel Shipyard in East Boston until its closing. He then proudly accepted a position as a rigger at the Charlestown Naval Yard during one of the restoration of our nation’s oldest war ships, the U.S.S. Constitution. Frank’s working career also consisted of working at Fed Ex at Logan International Airport in the Heavy Weight Division. He was a lifetime member of the Jeffries Yacht Club.

Frank was known as a quiet and humble man. He knew many people but held special friendships close.

He was the beloved son of the late Frank L. Stibolt, Sr. and Mary Margaret ”Dolly” (Simpson) Stibolt; loving and devoted longtime companion of the late Susan J. “Susie” Keohane and her late mother, Josephine Keohane and her late brother, James J. “Beansie” Keohane, Jr. ; brother of Eugene Stibolt of Tennessee. He is also lovingly survived by his lifelong surrogate brother Gerard E. Millerick of East Boston and his brothers, Peter W. Millerick of East Boston and Martin J. Millerick of Winthrop and the late Edward Millerick and Richard Millerick and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to: N.E. Shelter for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court St. Boston, MA 02108. For more information: visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.