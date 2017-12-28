Sports 12-27-2017

RHS HOCKEY TEAM SPLITS TWO CONTESTS

The Revere High hockey team split its two games this past week, defeating Essex Tech, 5-2, but falling to Swampscott, 3-1.

The Patriots controlled the match with Swampscott, outshooting the Big Blue 30-11, but were unable to take advantage of their opportunities, save for a goal by junior defenseman Cam Mazza.

“Although we had the edge in terms of shots, we did not play hard or work hard,” said RHS head coach Joe Ciccarello. “We made a couple of costly mistakes in our defensive end that resulted in breakaways for them and that’s what proved to be the difference.”

However, in the encounter a few days later with Essex Tech at Cronin Rink, Revere wasted little time in grabbing a lead and building their advantage throughout the game.

Zack Rufo and Rick Brianna lit the lamp to give the Patriots a 2-0 lead in the opening period and brothers Mark and Mike Giordano scored in the middle and third frames to maintain the lead at 4-1.

Mazza then added an empty-netter in the closing minute to seal the victory.

“We played with more energy and a jump in our step,” said Ciccarello. “Essex Tech tied us last year, so this was a good benchmark for the team.”

Freshman goaltender Brendan Sweeney went all the way in both contests.

Ciccarello and his crew, who now stand at 3-1-1 on the season, were set to play in the annual East Boston holiday tournament to benefit cancer research yesterday (Tuesday) and today (Wednesday).

The Patriots will be off until next Wednesday when they will host Somerville at Cronin. Face-off is set for the usual 6:30.

BARBOSA, LACERDA, ACUNA WIN FOR RHS BOYS TRACK

Although the Revere High boys track team came out on the short end of a 46-40 decision in their meet last week with Marblehead, a number of the Patriots turned in fine performances.

Three Revere boys grabbed first place in their respective events: Lucas Barbosa topped the field in the high jump with a leap of 5’-8” (Lucas also earned three points for his second place finish in the 50 dash in 6.9); Arthur LaCerda in the 600 in 1:27.7; and Cristian Acuna in the 1000 in 2:42.3.

Five Patriots contributed three points to the Revere cause with second-place finishes: Kevin Bardhi in the shot put with a toss of 39’-8”; Abu Aldarazy in the 300 dash in 36.1; Joe Agudelo in the 1000 in 2:45.3; Christian Madrid in the mile in 5:29.1; and Jonathan Nushi in the two-mile in 11:45.

The RHS freshmen and sophomores will complete in the Northeastern Conference Freshman/Sophomore Meet this Saturday at Beverly.

The team’s next dual meet is set for next Thursday when they will host Malden.

RHS GIRLS TRACK MEETS MARBLEHEAD

The Revere High girls indoor track & field team ran into a strong Marblehead squad last week and came up on the short end of a 68-18 decision.

Azra Lakacha was the lone winner in her individual event for the Lady Patriots, taking first place in the high jump with a leap of 4’-4”.

A number of Lady Patriots added three points to the Revere scoresheet with second place finishes: Lynzie Anderson with a high jump of 4’-4”; Luana Barbosa in the hurdles with a time of 8.8 (Luana also grabbed third in the high jump with her leap of 4’-2”); and Hannah Fitzpatrick in the 600 in 1:37.1.

Kiana Napolitano contributed points with third place performances in the 50 dash (7.1) and the shot put with a toss of 24’-10”.

“Kiana has helped us with her versatility this season,” said RHS head coach Antonio Labruna. “She has run 7.1 twice this year in the dash and once she becomes more comfortable in blocks and has a few more workouts under her belt, I think she’ll be capable of breaking seven seconds.”

Jessica Vo concluded the Revere scoring wit a third place in the hurdles in a clocking of 9.2.

Another highlight for Revere was the performance of Olivia Novoselsky, who ran a personal record (PR) of 6:39.1 in the mile.

«Liv converted into a distance runner a couple of years ago and continues to get better,» noted Labruna. «Her previous PR in the mile was 7:00 and it happened last spring, so it was nice to see her record a fast time so early in the season.

“We’re going to take our lumps on the scoreboard this season,” LaBruna added. “But this is a hardworking group of girls and we’re improving on a weekly basis.”

Revere’s underclassmen were set to take part Saturday in the Northeastern Conference’s Freshmen/Sophomore Meet at Beverly.

The Lady Patriots’ next dual meet is scheduled for next Thursday when they will entertain Malden at Merullo Field House.