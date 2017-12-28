Police Briefs 12-27-2017

MONDAY,

DECEMBER 18

Joao Fernandes, 25, of Roxbury, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Courtney Donahue, 31, of Everett, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

Fawnsa E. Rosario, 34, of Everett, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

Donald W. Mogan, 47, of 379 Beach St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of assault & battery in a domestic situation.

Hector David Castro-Moradel, 55, of 48 Allston St., was arrested on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, providing false identifying information to an officer while operating motor vehicle, and furnishing false identifying information to an arresting office. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of following too closely.

TUESDAY,

DECEMBER 19

Luis E. DeLeon, 21, of Lynn, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor and operating a motor vehicle negligently so as to endanger. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of having an open container of an alcoholic beverage while operating a motor vehicle.

Theresa M. Allison, 59, of 931 Revere Beach Parkway, was arrested on two outstanding warrants and on a charge of larceny of property over $250.

Ali Marrhade, 48, of 52 Nahant Ave., was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of failing to stop.

WEDNESDAY,

DECEMBER 20

Daniel A. Vasconcelos, 43, of 30 Eustis St., was arrested on two outstanding warrants and on charges of leaving the scene of an accident after causing property damage, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor (3rd offense), operating a motor vehicle with a license suspended for OUI while OUI, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

THURSDAY,

DECEMBER 21

Briana Bottari, 26, of 28 Pleasant St., was arrested on a charge of larceny of property greater than $250.