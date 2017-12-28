Obituaries 12-27-2017

Edith ‘Edie’ Mercurio

Longtime Revere High and Beachmont School cafeteria department employee

Edith “Edie” Mercurio of Revere, formerly of East Boston, died on December 20 at the age of 88.

Edie worked many years in the public school cafeteria department at Revere High and Beachmont School.

She was the beloved wife of Claude Mercurio; devoted mother of Claudette Mercurio-Ash and her husband, Bill, Michael Mercurio and James Mercurio and his wife, Deborah; cherished grandmother of Cameron, Tyler, Christian and Nicholas and dear sister of Sophie Galardi of Revere, Arthur Rizzo of East Boston, and the late Salvatore Rizzo, Connie Lombardi, Samuel Rizzo and Florence Rizzo.

Her Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere today, Wednesday, December 27 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition, P.O. Box 202, Franklin, MA 02038. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com

–

David Rantz

Of Lynn, formerly of Revere and Winthrop

David M. Rantz of Lynn, formerly of Winthrop and Revere, passed away on Monday, December 18. He was 82 years old.

The cherished son of the late Morris and Marjorie (Rehal) Rantz and Anne (Staretz) Rantz, he was the beloved husband of the late Marie (Blundo) Rantz, cherished father of Laura Rantz Moyer and Nadine Rantz

Casey and their mother, Margaret Casey, Lisa Giambartolomei Luise and her fiancé, Michael Hayes, Diana

Giambartolomei Santheson and her husband, Carl, Maria Giambartolomei Calla and her loving companion, Paulie Christie and the late Audrey Buchanan. He was the adored grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of eight, caring brother of Lois Vasel, who was his best friend, Joan Estabrooks, Florence

Hodgkins, Selma Pomeranz, and the late Harvey Fischler, Marjorie Ferrara, and Freddie Rantz. He is also

survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held in David’s honor on Saturday, December 30 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Inurnment will follow the service. At the family’s request, please OMIT flowers, donations may be made to the Dana

Farber Cancer Institute PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For directions and guestbook please visit:

www.vazzafunerals.com

–

Lawrence Ball

Loving husband, father, grandfather and brother

Lawrence K. Ball of Revere, beloved husband of Phyllis (Feldman) Ball, died Tuesday, December 19 at the Chelsea Soldiers Home surrounded by his family.

He was 83 years old.

Born and raised in Chelsea, the son of the late Lawrence and Catherine Ball, he was educated in Chelsea and was a graduate of Chelsea High School. Larry was a veteran of the United States Army and was employed by Tufts University as director of the physical plant. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather who will be deeply missed.

Larry is survived by his children: Audrey Ball Alberts of Revere, Doug Ball and his wife and Amy Tonkonogy of Newton; his sisters: Carole Harz and Brenda Grasso, both of New Jersey, Donna Esposito of Florida and his grandchildren: Victoria Alberts, Jonathan Ball, Zachary and Shaun Ball, Graham Ball Tonkonogy and great grandchildren Dominic and Christopher Ball. He was predeceased by his brother John Ball.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday, December 27 at Temple Beth Avodah, 45 Puddingstone Lane, Newton. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Chelsea Soldiers Home, 91 Crest Ave. Chelsea, MA 02150 or Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St. Danvers, MA 01923. Assisting the family with arrangements was the Torf Funeral Service 151 Washington Ave. Chelsea, MA 02150. For guest book: www.torffuneralservice.com

–

Florence Burnett Alvarez

Devoted wife, mother and grandmother who always put her family first

Florence Burnett Alvarez of Fayetteville, North Carolina, formerly of Revere, passed away surrounded by her loving family on December 18.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, LTC (US Army Retired) Alfred “Smilin’ Al” Alvarez who passed away in July of 2017.

Florence was born in Revere on February 6, 1928. She graduated from Revere High School in 1946 and began work as a telephone operator. She met Alfred in 1948, they were married in 1949 and began a blissful life together of 68 years. As an “Army Wife” she traveled between military duty stations including Japan, Germany, Argentina and numerous Army posts in the United States before eventually settling in Fayetteville, NC. The couple purchased their first home and lived there from 1965 until their passing.

Their marriage included four children: Michael (CDR USN Ret) married to Catherine, Colleen married to William Wellons, Kevin married to Cynthia and Sean married to Amy; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Florence was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who always put her family first. She was happiest surrounded by the large family gatherings with the kids and all the stories and joking. While sadly missed, her family takes comfort in knowing that she and Al are reunited to spend eternity together.

A cremation will be handled by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301 and private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made to the Fayetteville Animal Protection Society.

–

Linda Fisher

Talented artist who loved animals and outdoors

Linda Fisher of Revere died suddenly on December 17.

The beloved daughter of the late Harrison and Helen (Sciarappa) Fisher, she was the loving sister of Anthony Paul Fisher of Florida and the late Harrison Fisher Jr. and is also survived by many loving cousins. Linda was a talented artist having attended the Art Institute of Boston. She enjoyed being outdoors and loved animals.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130. For guest book please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com

–

Anthony ‘Brother’ Curtin, Jr.

Retired Revere Water Department Superintendent

Anthony P. “Brother” Curtin, Jr. of Revere died on December 19.

Anthony was a private first class in the United States Marines. “Brother” worked for the City of Revere as superintendent of the water department until his retirement. He was an avid fisherman and hunter who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He was the beloved husband of Anna (Raimo); devoted father of Nancy Perrella and her husband, Ken of Revere, Patricia Lagorio and her husband, William of Revere and Dr. Thomas Curtin and his wife, Dr. Nancy DeMarco of Canton; loving grandfather of Renee Guzman, Lisa Perrella, Lauren Perrella, Robert Ahearn, Brandon Curtin, Drew Curtin, and Hunter Curtin; adoring great grandfather of Liviah, Robert, and Joseph Perrella-Ahearn, Alexis Guzman, Ava Guzman, Jayden Diaz, Jasmine Diaz and Julesia Diaz; dear brother of Patricia Woodruff of Virginia, Evelyn Casey of New Hampshire and the late James Curtin.

Funeral services were private and under the direction of the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Vincent ‘Snooky’ Corso

Retired BMC Court Officer, member of many organizations and former Orioles Little League Coach

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, December 28 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. followed at 11 a.m. by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere for Vincent J. “Snooky” Corso who died on Tuesday, December 18 at the Kaplan Family Hospice in Danvers after a brief illness. He was 95 years old. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery,

Everett.

Born, raised and educated in Revere, Snooky was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1942. Shortly

after graduation, like many of the brave men of his generation, he wanted to defend his country and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He received medals and accommodations such as the African Middle East Theatre Campaign Ribbon, Victory Medal, Purple

Heart, Silver Star and an award from the Italian Ministry for his role of Liberating the Italian Citizens. He served his country with great pride and honor and is in that elite group aptly named the “The Greatest Generation.” When he was discharged, he had risen to the rank of Sergeant.

He returned home and began to work at Fish Pier in Boston for the First National Stores. He held various positions while he was employed there. He later went on to become a court officer for the Boston Municipal Court in charge of handling the “Grand Juries.” He worked for the BMC. for over 20 years.

On November 12, 1950 he married Margaret Kapamagian, a marriage that spanned 67 wonderful years. The couple enjoyed traveling together and later wintering in Del Rey Beach, Florida.

Snooky always stayed active, he was involved in many clubs and organizations. He was a late member of the Knights of Columbus Council 179, Revere Sons of Italy- Giuseppe Manzini Lodge and the I.T.A.M. Post #17 in Revere. He had a great love and appreciation for baseball and loved the Boston Red Sox. Back in his

earlier years, he tried out for a minor league team. Although he didn’t make it, instead he leaned his passion and knowledge for the game to help kids learn the game of baseball. For over 10 years, Snooky was committed to coaching little league and would skipper the Orioles. There are many former kids he coached and helped who still remember how fun he made the game.

In his golden years, to stay active, he would golf as often as he could.

The loving and devoted husband of Margaret H. (Kapamagian) Corso of Revere, he was the beloved brother of the late Augustus A. “Gus” Corso, Anna M. Aucella, Concetta O’Leary and Gerald and Joseph Corso; dear brother in law of the late Mario Kapamagian, Alexander Kapamagian and Louise Barthelmess. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Patrick Beatrice

Of Revere

Patrick Beatrice of Revere died on December 21 at the age of 102.

Patrick proudly served his country during World War II in the United States Army. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

He was the beloved son of the late Angelo and Mary (Rooney) Beatrice; dear brother of the late John Beatrice and Phillip Beatrice; cherished uncle of Marlene O’Hara and her late husband, Brian of Peabody and John Beatrice of Revere and adoring great uncle to Brian O’Hara, Jill O’Hara, Eileen Dacey and her husband, Tim, Tayla Beatrice and Taryn Beatrice.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com

–

Mark Felt

Retired Revere School Custodian who helped troubled people struggling with addiction

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 3 at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue) for Mark E. Felt who passed away at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center on December 13 at the age of 61. Services will continue with Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

‘Markie’ was born, raised and educated in Revere and a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1973. At 21 years old, he followed his two older brothers, John and Stephen, to Las Vegas, Nevada where he worked for 15 years at various casinos as a craps dealer. Markie was known for his charismatic personality and was meticulous about his appearance, always well groomed and dapper. He then returned home to Revere, where he was employed for the City of Revere as a custodian for the Revere School System.

Due to his failing health, he was forced to retire. Markie was always full of life. He was

often found with his best friends; Stevie, Ronny, Robert, Paul, Billy and the late Sabu. Markie and his cronies were often found at Cigar Master’s on Boylston Street in Boston. They would often go on vacation together, traveling to various destinations. The quartet was especially fond of a yearly trip to Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic.

Markie was an avid golfer who took the game very seriously as he was a great competitor and loved to play as often as he could.

Markie has helped and sponsored many troubled people struggling with addiction. He will be remembered and missed dearly but he will always be loved by many family and friends.

He was the son of the late Revere Patrolman John A. Felt and Eleanor R. Felt; brother of John A. Felt, Jr. of Las Vegas, NV, Donna M. Roman and her husband, William of Revere, his twin, Eleanor A. Garofalo and her husband, John of Revere and the late Stephen M. Felt. He was the cherished uncle of Jennifer A. Giordano and her husband, Gary of Saugus, Robert P. Donnelly and his wife, Sandra of Meredith, NH, Jason M. Donnelly and his wife, Rhoda of Maryland and James M. Garofalo and his wife, Colleen of Lynn. He is also lovingly survived by 10 grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Make-A-Wish Massachusetts & Rhode Island, One Bulfinch Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02114-2931. For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Rita Hanock

Bingo enthusiast, known for her craft and sewing skills

Rita (Shank) Hanock of Revere died on December 17.

Rita enjoyed playing bingo and was known for her craft skills. She made clothes for the family and spent many hours sewing. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

She was the beloved wife of Haskell Hanock, loving daughter of the late Roland and Ruth (Davis) Shank, devoted mother of Deborah McCauley and her husband, Wayne of Peabody, Kim-Ellen Short and her husband, Robert of New Hampshire and the late Gary Bergan and Suzanne Cronin; cherished grandmother of Jo-Anne Stanton and her husband, Chris, David Bergan, Jennifer Kaufman, Jennifer Lindsey and Neil Dyke and the adoring great grandmother of Brianna Bergan, Avery Stanton, Emerson Stanton, and Weston Yenie. She was the dear sister of Roger Shank and Pete Peterson.

Private funeral arrangements and services were under the direction of the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere. For guest book please visitwww.Buonfiglio.com

–

Lorraine Nigro

Of New Hampshire, formerly of Revere

Lorraine Nigro of Portsmouth, NH, formerly of Revere, died on December 20.

She was the cherished sister of Richard Nigro and his wife, Ruth of Weymouth and the late Lucille Nigro, beloved aunt of Kenneth Potito and Kristin Lary, many grand nieces and grand nephews and adoring cousin of Florence and Kenneth Potito of York, Maine.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com

–

Theodore ‘Teddy’ Palmisano

Talented artist, musician and good friend to all who knew him

Our good friend Theodore (Teddy) Palmisano sadly passed away on December 16 at Tufts Medical in Boston. Teddy, who was born on January 17, 1952 to Theodore and Roselle Palmisano of Revere, was a talented artist, musician and good friend to all who knew him.

He was the owner of the Music Gallery Store from the late 80’s to the early 90’s, originally founded on Broadway, Revere. In addition, he founded or was a member of such great bands as: Pot of Gold, Hot Ice, Metro, Breakaway, Vanilla Phunk, Jumpstart, Live Wire, Quick Bird, Black Pearl, Power Glide, Inclusion, and many others. He had such a deep understanding and professional touch in teaching guitar and repairing them as well; having worked at Parker Guitars at one time as a Tech in Wilmington.

Teddy’s band “Metro” was a hot-act in the early 80’s in Florida touring the whole state for almost two years playing six nights a week. Music was his life, not only was he a great guitar player, but he had a beautiful voice and was equally talented on bass as well as guitar.

In addition, he wrote such great music as “The Girl is Good” with Gary Gerard Soriano off the 1989 Album “Say no to drugs”. Teddy was very original in his music as well as performing cover music as a professional musician.

Theodore, will sadly be missed and loved as he was such a gem of talent that passed away too soon. We love You Teddy!

A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Friday, December 29, at 11:15 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to assist in paying for the funeral. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Henry Shaffer

Of Revere, formerly of Chelsea

Henry Shaffer of Revere, formerly of Chelsea, died on December 24.

He was the beloved husband of the late Beatrice (Pirkovitz) Shaffer, loving son of the late Avrum and Ethel Shaffer and dear uncle of Johanna Alper and Amy Alper of Colorado., Susan Cohen of New York, Russell Pirkot of Greenfield, Donald Alper of W. Roxbury, Andy Cohen of Tennessee, Gerald Pirkot of Randolph, Murray Bass of New Jersey, Joshua Alper of Belmont and Daniel Cohen of Massachusetts.

Graveside services were held at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, on December 26.

Donations in Henry’s memory may be made to the Chelsea Jewish Foundation, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. Assisting the family with arrangements was the Torf Funeral Service 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea. For guest book and directions please visit www.torffuneralservice.com

–

Carl Dullea, Jr.

Of Florida, formerly of Chelsea

Carl Dullea, Jr. of Wauchula Florida, formerly of Chelsea, died on December 16.

He was the beloved step son of Bob Gregoire and his late mother, Jean (Venezia) Gregoire and his father Carl Dullea Sr.; cherished brother of Michelle Santisi and her husband, Carmelo of Revere and the late David Dullea; adoring uncle to Nicholas and Zachary Santisi. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Thursday, December 28 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Rose of Lima at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. A visitation will be held today, Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism, Inc., 1001 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA 01701. For guest book, please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com

–

Catherine ‘Cathie’ Sanecchiaro

Former Luberto’s Pastry Shop employee who took great pride in her home and family

Funeral services were held privately for Catherine M. “Cathie” (Vazza) Sanecchiaro who passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 19

at the Whidden Memorial Hospital after being stricken at her home. She was 74 years old.

Born in Salem, Cathie was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of

Revere High School, Class of 1961.

She remained in Revere after her marriage where she raised her children. She was a dedicated mother and raising her children was paramount to her. She took great pride in her family and her home.

She later worked at Luberto’s Pastry Shop at the Revere Street location and later the Broadway location. She began working the counter assisting customers and then later in the office as a bookkeeper. She spent approximately 20 years working there. Cathie loved being a mother first and later a grandmother and loved to spend time with her family.

The devoted wife of Carmine J. Sanecchiaro of Revere, the couple shared 54 years of marriage together. She was the loving mother of Michelle D. Horner and her husband, Mark J. of North Attleboro and Laurie A. Buonopane and her husband, Michael J. of Billerica; the cherished grandmother of Nicole A. Mayone, Taylor A. Ferrante, Anthony C. Buonopane, Jake A. Buonopane and Jenna R. Buonopane; dear sister of Phyllis Vazza of East Boston, Anthony “Butchie” Vazza, Jr. and his wife, Denise of Tewksbury and the late Frank Vazza and Malvina Corso. She is also lovingly survived by her brother-in-law Angelo Corso of Revere and by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. For more information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.