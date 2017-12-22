Sports 12-20-2017

RhS sports Roundup

RHS hockey team thumps Everett, 8-0

The Revere High hockey team improved to 2-0-1 on the season with a runaway, 8-0 whitewashing of Everett this past Friday at Cronin Rink.

The Patriots led from start to finish, grabbing a 2-0 lead after one period and 5-0 after two frames. Among those who lit the lamp for Revere were Corey Rufo, Mark Giordano, freshman Nick Summers (who scored his first varsity goal), Rich Briana, and Mike Gorsoshko.

Freshman Brendan Sweeney, one of five net-minders on this year’s Revere squad, earned the shutout in his first starting assignment for the varsity.

“Brendan made some nice saves and overall did a very good job for us,” said RHS head coach Joe Ciccarello.

Despite the big win, Ciccarello was disappointed with his team’s lack of discipline toward the end of the game when some of his players were penalized for taunting their opponents.

“Some of the players knew each other from youth hockey, so there was some degree of mouthiness from both sides,” said Ciccarello. “However, that was no excuse for our behavior. Last year was a tough one for us, but we learned how to lose gracefully. This year, we have to learn how to win.”

The Patriots will trek to Salem State to meet Swampscott tonight (Wednesday) and then will face off against Essex Tech Saturday at Cronin. They will play in the cancer benefit tourney at East Boston’s Porazzo Rink next Tuesday and Wednesday.

RHS boys track defeats Everett

The Revere High boys indoor track team defeated Everett, 48-34, last Wednesday at the Merullo Fieldhouse.

The Patriots were powered to the victory with sweeps in the 300 dash and the two-mile run, and also captured first place in six of the nine individual events.

First-place finishers for Revere were: Lucas Barbosa with a dominant performance in the hurdles in 7.1; Abu Aldarazy in the 300 dash in 40.0; Arthur LaCerda in the 1000 in 1:38.6; Jonathan Nushi in the mile in 5:30.1; Christian Madrid in the two-mile in 12:12; and Nick Sujko in the high jump.

Revere competitors grabbed second place in four events to add 12 total points to the Patriot cause: Yusuf Ali Buda in the 50 dash in 6.0; Sami Mezrouh in the 300 in 1:42.4; Cristian Acuna in the 1000 in 3:06.9; and James Carpinelli in the two-mile in 12:41.

Revere also added six crucial third-place points to secure the victory: Kevin Bardhi with a shotput toss of 39 feet-9 inches; Michael Adolphus in the hurdles in 8.3; Jose Aguledo in the 300 in 1:42.8; Sujko in the 1000 in 3:12.5; Amine Maihouane in the mile in 5:35; and Yacine Mansouri in the two-mile in 12:57.

Everett topped Revere in the four x one hundred relay by six seconds, 4:11 to 4:17.

The Patriots’ next contest was set for yesterday (Tuesday) when they were to host Marblehead at Merullo.

RHS girls track falls to Everett

Although the Revere High girls indoor track team dropped a 51-35 decision to Everett last week, many of the Lady Patriots turned in fine individual performances.

Hannah Fitzpatrick blazed to victory by a margin of 26 seconds to take first place in the mile in a time of 6:12.

Ghizlane Guesser also was solid victor in the 1,000 dash with a clocking of 3:54.3, 11 seconds better than her closest Everett opponent.

Mariann Hincapie grabbed top spot in the 300 dash in 2:11.5, narrowly edging teammate Stephanie Vu, who came across in 2:11.8, and Everett’s Haley Oteri, who finished close behind in 2:12.5.

Olivia Novoselsky easily outsidanced her closest Everett competitor in the two-mile run with her time of 14:58, which was 1:22 faster than the top Everett girl.

Azra Lakacha tied for first place in the high jump with a leap of 4 feet-4 inches.

In addition to Vu, two other Lady Patriots added three points to their team’s cause with second place finishes: Danielle Molinavillalobos with a shot put toss of 25 feet-10 inches and Kathy Umanzor in the 300 dash with a clocking of 52.2.

A number of Lady Patriots contributed single points with their third-place efforts: Jenna Wells with a toss of the shot put of 24 feet-7 inches; Luana Barbosa in both the high jump with her leap of 4 feet-2 inches and her hurdles time of 9.0; Joselin Bonilla in the two mile in 17:38; and Kiana Napolitano in the dash in 7.1.

The Lady Patriots were scheduled to be back in action under the Merullo roof yesterday (Tuesday) to entertain Marblehead.

Cheever, Anderson assist fallen basketball referee

Revere Deputy Fire Chief Paul Cheever and nurse Denise Anderson of Revere were among the first emergency personnel on the scene to assist referee Anthony Abbatessa, who collapsed on the court during the second quarter of the Revere-Malden girls basketball game Monday night at Malden High School.

“I was in the bleachers watching the game,” said Cheever, whose daughter, Erika, is a starting guard for the RHS varsity. “I always watch the trail official and saw him [Abbatessa] just collapse and slide in to the bench chairs. I knew he was definitely unconscious so I ran over, flipped him over, and took his pulse from his neck.”

Anderson, who daughter, Erica, plays basketball for the Lady Patriots, also rushed in to administer aid to Abbatessa.

A call was made to 911 and emergency medical technicians arrived quickly to assist Abbatessa.

Abbatessa was taken to a nearby hospital, and according to a tweet by the Malden High School athletic department, he is “doing okay” in his recovery from the medical issue.