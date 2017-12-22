Police Briefs 12-20-2017

ARREST Report

MONDAY, DEC. 11

Lorenzo A. Lozada, 58, of Lynn, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor (second offense) and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infractions of a marked lanes violation, a lights violation, and having an open container of an alcoholic beverage while operating a motor vehicle.

TUESDAY, DEC. 12

Sabrina R. Lewis, 32, of 418 Revere Beach Parkway, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of shoplifting.

Patricia C. Ordaz, 29, of East Boston, was arrested on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Cemal Cekic, 23, of Melrose, was arrested on a charge of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony.

A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on charges of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance, receiving stolen property greater than $250, illegal possession of a knife in violation of the city ordinance, resisting arrest, two counts of assault and battery upon a police officer, an arrestee furnishing a false name to an officer, and causing malicious damage to property in an amount less than $250.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 13

Paul Jamaal Howard, 36, of Brockton, was arrested on charges of illegal possession of a knife in violation of the city ordinance, illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance (subsequent offense), and illegal possession of a Class D controlled narcotic substance with intent to distribute.

Lawrence Mack Julian, 39, of Dorchester, was arrested on charges of illegal possession of a knife in violation of the city ordinance, illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance (subsequent offense), and illegal possession of a Class D controlled narcotic substance with intent to distribute.

THURSDAY, DEC. 14

Maria C. Lemus-Aguirre, 44, of Winthrop, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

SATURDAY, DEC. 16

Samuel S. Interiano, 25, of Chelsea, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of shoplifting.

SUNDAY, DEC. 16

Luis E. Martinez, 36, of Saugus, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor (second offense) and operating a motor vehicle negligently so as to endanger.

Revere Police NEWS

CORRECTION

In a police brief last week, it was stated that a purse snatching happened inside the establishment and the ownership called police right away. In fact, the purse snatching happened outside the establishment, and the victim came in to ask for help. It was at that time that the ownership alerted police, who did end up arresting the suspect.

NEGOTIATION RESULTS IN POSITIVE OUTCOME

Revere Police and its negotiating team responded to the Northgate Mall on Tuesday morning, Dec. 19, and were able to talk down a suicidal man armed with a box cutter.

Around 8:15 a.m., police responded for a man barricaded in his car and armed with a box cutter. Upon arrival, he appeared to be intent on harming himself. Revere Police on scene assessed the situation and called in a negotiating team to help engage the man.

After about four hours of back-and-forth discussion, the man made a movement that suggested he was going to do something.

At that point, police made a forced entry and disarmed him.

No one was hurt, and the man was transported to the hospital.

Revere Police said it was, overall, an excellent response by all involved.

SAFE STOLEN

Revere Police are investigating a safe stolen from the Verizon store on Squire Road last Thursday morning.

Around 11:42 a.m., police were called to the scene for a break that had happened overnight.

Officers found evidence of a break and ceiling panels that had been damaged.

In an office, a safe that had been bolted to the ground was missing.

WONDERLAND CONVENIENCE ROBBED…AGAIN

For the second time in two weeks, Wonderland Convenience Store was robbed at gunpoint on Dec. 13.

Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, a man entered the store with a gun pointed at the clerk, while a second man came in with a knife. They demanded cash and fled in an unknown direction.

Police are investigating.

LAND OF LIQUOR HELD UP

An unknown man walked into the Land of Liquor, gun drawn, and demanded cash last Thursday night, Dec. 14.

Around 11:15 p.m., the clerk reported that a man came in with a gun held up the store. He fled in an unknown direction.

Police are investigating.