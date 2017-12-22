Officials,Colleagues, and Family Unveil Robert J Haas Jr.’s Portrait at City Hall

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

Monday night a portrait of the late Councillor and former Mayor Robert J. Haas Jr. was unveiled in the Revere City Hall chambers in front of the councillors, Haas’ family and various city officials.

The city council president and former, four-term mayor passed away unexpectedly on July 2.

Ward 3 Councillor and close friend Arthur Guinasso said a few words and recalled Haas’ time as mayor and councillor.

“This is the people’s place, where all the people’s business is conducted and he served so well in that capacity. A testimony to that was the tremendous outpouring at his memorial service,” Guinasso said.

Haas served as mayor for four terms from 1992 to 2000 and a city councillor from 1980-1992 and again in 2003 to 2017. He was born in Melrose and grew up in Revere, graduating from Revere High School Class of 1963. He joined the Army, and later he worked at the National Shawmut Bank of Boston while going to school at night. Haas earned his finance degree from Northeastern University. He was also the owner of Haas Business Forms.

While Haas was a city councillor, he played an instrumental role in bringing several commercial developments to the city including the Hampton and Comfort Inn.

“We pay tribute to our friend with the unveiling of his portrait,” Guinasso said.

Guinasso gave his widow Juanita the gavel plaque Haas would have received at the end of his council presidency in December. Wiping tears away, she graciously accepted.

Haas is survived by his wife of 50 years, Juanita; his three children, Jennifer, Rachel, and Bobby; his grandchildren; Brayden, Luca and Noah.