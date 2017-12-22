Obituaries 12-20-2017

Yolanda ‘Linda’ Belmonte

Lifelong Revere resident

Yolanda “Linda” Belmonte, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away at the age of 94 on Dec. 14.

She was the beloved daughter of the late Frank Belmonte Sr. and Angelina (DeSisito), cherished sister of Frank Belmonte Jr. of Revere, Evelyn Hearn and her husband, Lee of Springfield, Tony Belmonte and his wife Lola of California and the late Louise Attensio, Angelo Belmonte, and Eleanor Orlando. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was at Holy Cross Cemetery. For guest book, please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

John Spada

Of Revere, formerly of East Boston

John B. Spada of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 14 at the age of 93.

A U.S. Army veteran of World War II, he was the beloved husband of Anna (DePaula) Spada, the loving father of John A. Spada and his wife, Nancy of Peabody and the late Dr. Marianne Spada, PhD; dear brother of the late Sergio, Bartholomeo ‘Bart” and Leo Spada, cherished grandfather of Stephen Spada and caring uncle of Catherine Secatore, Marie Tsandoulas, Louis Spada and the late Frank and Paul Spada.

Family and friends will honor John’s life by gathering Thursday morning, Dec. 21, in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Revere, for a Funeral Mass at 9 a.m. Interment will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to the DAV P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. For online guest book and directions: www.vazzafunerals.com.

–

Rita Hancock

Bingo enthusiast, known for her craft and sewing skills

Rita (Shank) Hancock of Revere died on Dec. 17.

Rita enjoyed playing bingo and was known for her craft skills. She made clothes for the family and spent many hours sewing. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

She was the beloved wife of Haskell Hanock, loving daughter of the late Roland and Ruth (Davis) Shank, devoted mother of Deborah McCauley and her husband, Wayne of Peabody, Kim-Ellen Short and her husband, Robert of New Hampshire and the late Gary Bergan and Suzanne Cronin; cherished grandmother of Jo-Anne Stanton and her husband, Chris, David Bergan, Jennifer Kaufman, Jennifer Lindsey and Neil Dyke and the adoring great-grandmother of Brianna Bergan, Avery Stanton, Emerson Stanton, and Weston Yenie. She was the dear sister of Roger Shank and Pete Peterson.

Private funeral arrangemnts and services were under the direction of the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere. For guest book please visitwww.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Fernando Fernandez

Missionary and director of education at Our Lady of the Assumption, East Boston

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 14, in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, East Boston for Fernando Fernandez, who passed away at his Revere residence on Tuesday, Dec. 12, following a valiant battle with cancer. He was 59 years old.

Born, raised and educated in Madrid, Spain, Fernando spent most of his life as a missionary. He immigrated to Boston 20 years ago with his wife and children. He was a member of the Neocatechumenal Way both here in the United States and also in Spain, having been sent as a missionary family. Fernando worked for many years with the Archdiocese of Boston as a program director and was the director of religious education at Our Lady of the Assumption in East Boston.

He was the beloved husband of Maria Rodriguez and the son of Maria Dolores Rodriguez and the late Fernando Fernandez, devoted father of Juan Fernandez of Revere, Andres Fernandez and his wife, Adrianna of Maynard, Javier Fernandez of Revere, Pablo Fernandez and his wife, Maria of Everett, Manuel Fernandez and Raquel Fernandez, boh of Revere and the cherished grandfather of Jimena Fernandez. He was the dear brother of Maria Dolores Rodriguez and her husband, Giuseppe of Madrid, Spain, and the late Javier and Maria Jose Fernandez.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere.

–

Robert Fisher

Revere Public School guidance counselor

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio and Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere, for Robert H. Fisher, who died unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 16, following a brief illness at North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital. He was 75 years old. His funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, December 21 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue) at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Bob was born in Winthrop and raised, educated and a lifelong resident of Revere. He was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1960. He furthered his education at Boston State College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in education and later a master’s degree as well.

Bob began acareer with the Revere Public School System as a teacher at the Mary T. Ronan School, later becoming the guidance counselor at the Beachmont School and Garfield School. Bob loved what he did and his over 30 years as a teacher demonstrated his commitment to children and public service. He was a well-respected mentor to many students in the school system and his tireless dedication to help children of all backgrounds made an everlasting difference in countless lives. Bob enjoyed hearing from former students as they grew older, and many of these students expressed sincere gratitude for the assistance and advice he provided to them.

After retiring, he pursued another career, as a customer service manager for Dollar Rent a Car where he formed many long-lasting bonds with colleagues who greatly enjoyed his humorous and good natured spirit.

Bob’s greatest title that he held was “Dad”; he cherished his two children and his grandchildren even more so. He was extremely proud of their accomplishments and their paths chosen in life. Bob was a life- long resident of Revere.

He was the loving father of Atty. Robert A. Fisher and his wife, Jaime E. Fisher of Newburyport, and Dr. Lauren D. Fisher and her wife, Lourdes M. Fisher of Brooklyn, N.Y.; the adored grandfather of Shelby, Rowan, Blake, Maddison and Madylan; the devoted brother of the late Gail M. Fisher and the late attorney. Paul T. Fisher and his wife, Carol E. Fisher of Saugus; the cherished uncle of Ryan P. Fisher and his wife, Danielle E. Fisher and their daughter, Ella, all of Saugus. He is also lovingly survived by his former wife, Diane M. (Averill) Gianatassio of Quincy and by many close friends, colleagues, and former students.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Make A Wish Massachusetts & Rhode Island, One Bullfinch Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02114-2931. For more information, visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Gaspare Bertolino

Of Revere, formerly of Italy

Gaspare F. Bertolino of Revere, formerly of Italy, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Dec. 16.

The devoted husband of Provvidenza (Licciardi) Bertolino, he was the cherished son of the late Antonino and Angela (Chirco) Bertolino; loving father of Angela Marashi and her husband, Ali of Revere and Josephine Calautti and her husband, Jonathan of Medford; adored grandfather of Elizabeth,

Ali and Isabella Marashi and Christian Calautti; dear brother of Joseph Bertolino and his wife, Antonina of Revere and the late Antonino, Francesco and Pietro Bertolino, Antonina (Bertolino) Rallo and Paolina Bertolino. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will honor Gaspare’s life by gathering in Vazza’ “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere, today Wednesday at 9 a.m., before leaving in procession to St. Anthony’s Church, Revere, for a Funeral Mass in celebration of Gaspare’s life at 10 a.m. Entombment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Gaspare’s name to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102 Danvers, MA 01923. For online guest book and directions: www.vazzafunerals.com.

–

Louise ‘Lou’ Butler

Retired telephone operator, great athlete and amateur landscape artist

Louise V. “Lou” Butler, a 90-year Revere resident and a retired telephone operator for New England Tel & Tel and local answering services, died unexpectedly at Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital following a home accident on Friday, Dec. 8.

Born in Brockton, she came to live in Revere as a little girl. She attended Revere public schools and was a 1939 graduate of Revere High School. As a young woman, she worked as a telephone operator for the former New England Tel & Tel. Later in life, after her children were grown and after the rather unexpected death of her dear husband, William J. ”Buddy” Butler, in August of 1978, she returned to work as a switch-board operator for the former Adept Telephone Answering Service of Revere and later for “The O’Donnell Answering Service of Somerville. She retired in the early 1990s.

However, always a great athlete and lover of sports, she skied and road bicycles until her late 80s. Also as an amateur landscape artist, “Lou” painted until her untimely passing.

She was the devoted mother of Patricia L. Rosi and her husband, Alfred of Saugus, Atty. Christine L. Butler of Somerville and James W. Butler and his wife, Deborah J. of Malden; the cherished grandmother to Melissa M. Rosi and the proud great-grand-mother to Arianna M. Rosi, both of Saugus. She was also the dear sister to the late Anna T. Harney and the late Mary E. Fitzpatrick.

Her funeral was conducted from the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The MSPCA-Angell Memorial, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130-9923.

For additional information, pllease visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Joseph Napolitano

Retired Stop & Shop store manager who gave his entire being for his family

Joseph P. Napolitano of Peabody, formerly of Revere, passed on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House, Danvers, following a long illness. He was 85 years old.

Born in Everett he lived in Revere all of his life, before moving to Peabody 15 years ago.

He was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1950. In April of 1954, during the Korean Conflict, he joined the U.S. Army and served as a Specialist 3rd class until January of 1956. He had a 42-year career as a meat-cutter and store manager. He traveled the vast network of Stop & Shop throughout the North Shore and Greater Boston.

A man’s man, always a gentleman for his family and all of his family and extended family. Never one to join fraternal organizations, he gave his entire being for his family.

He was the beloved husband of 63 years to Barbara L. (Kezar) Napolitano; the cherished father to Joseph P. Napolitano Jr. and his wife, Lisa of Tewksbury, Nicholas J. Napolitano and his wife, Michelle of Revere, Michael J. Napolitano and his wife, Barbara of Peabody, Gina B. Napolitano of Peabody and the late Lawrence J. Napolitano; the dear brother to Paul Napolitano Jr. and his wife, Josephine of Tewksbury; the adored grandfather to Samantha Woolaver and her husband, Derek of Saugus, Joseph P. Napolitano, III and his fiancée, Mackenzie Holland of East Boston, Alicia L. Napolitano of Tewksbury, Michael L. and Christopher P. Napolitano, both of Peabody and Nicholas J. Napolitano, Jr. and Kiana N. Napolitano both of Revere. In May of 2018, Joe’s first great-grandchild is to be born. And from where Joe will be (heaven) he will be the very first to know and observe the “blessed event”; a true paradox, indeed.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept.142, Memphis, TN. 38101-9908 or to the New England Center & Home for Veterans, P.O. Box 845257, Boston, MA. 02284-5257.

For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Donna Kennedy

Retired Boston meter maid

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, Dec. 21, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere, for Donna M. (O'Doherty) Kennedy of Revere, formerly of Charlestown and Dorchester, who died on Monday, Dec. 18, at the Leonard Florence Center for the Living in Chelsea following a long illness. She was 74 years old. A funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home immediately following the visitation at 6:45 p.m.

Donna was born and raised in Charlestown. She attended Boston Public Schools and was an graduate of Charlestown High School, Class of 1961. She married and later moved to Dorchester where she raised her children. Donna was a homemaker until her children were grown, then she worked as a meter maid for the City of Boston for over 20 years. Donna enjoyed being around her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In 2003, she came to Revere to live with her daughter due to her declining health.

The devoted and loving mother of Kimberly A. Kennedy of Revere, Kellie Kennedy of South Attleboro and the late Kristin Kennedy, she was the cherished grandmother of Amanda L. Hickey, James Bowen, Andrew Bowen,

Brian Bowen, Scott Castignetta, Michael Castignetta and the late Christopher J. Kennedy; the adored great grandmother of Miles and Valentina, the dear sister of Jane O’Doherty of Fall River and the late Christine and John O’Doherty. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Interment will be held privately at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to The Christopher J. Kennedy Children’s Fund, c/o Santander Bank, 148 Everett Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.