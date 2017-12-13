Sports 12-13-2017

RhS sports Roundup

RHS hockey team opens with tie, win

The Revere High hockey team opened its season in successful fashion by earning three of a possible four points in this past weekend’s Bourne High School Canalmen’s Hockey Tournament.

The Patriots faced Dartmouth in the first game of the tourney Friday night and dropped a 4-3 decision in overtime. The contest will count as a tie, not a loss, for Revere however, because the outcome was decided in OT for the purpose of determining which team would advance to the final round.

The Patriots were playing catch-up the entire way, trailing 1-0, 2-1, and 3-2 before knotting the score one more time to send the teams into the five-minute OT session.

Matt Cravotta earned the honor of scoring his team’s first goal of the season. Teammates Mike Goroshko and Mike Giordano also lit the lamp for the Patriots.

Trevor Ristino went the entire way in net for Revere.

The contest with Stoughton in the consolation game on Saturday proved to be an 11-5 runaway for the Pats. Goroshko and Mark Giordano both netted hat tricks. Single goals were delivered by Cam Mazza, Andrew Hallahan, Zack Rufo, Corey Rufo, and Rick Brianna.

Ken Uminski played the first two periods in goal and freshman Brendan Sweeney finished up.

“All in all, it was a good way to start the season,” said RHS head coach Joe Ciccarello. “I was encouraged by the way that the team fought back three times in the game with Dartmouth. We have a lot to work on, but it was a nice start to the season, especially considering that we’d only had two weeks of practice under our belts.”

The lone drawback for Revere was an injury to senior captain Mike Giordano in the first period of the game with Dartmouth. Mike missed both the remainder of that contest and the following night vs. Stoughton.

Ciccarello and his crew will travel to Everett Friday evening and then trek to Swampscott on Tuesday.

RHS boys drop opener to Chelsea

The Revere High boys basketball team dropped a 73-60 decision to archrival Chelsea in the season-opener for both teams Monday night at the RHS gym.

The Patriots jumped out to an 18-12 first-quarter lead behind sharp-shooting junior guards Marcus Brunson-Perez (24 points, five rebounds) and Scott Montefusco (eight points), who combined to drain five three-pointers in the opening eight minutes.

However, Chelsea came roaring back in the second quarter, led by the Red Devils’ shooting guard, Eli Ware (20 points), who sank four treys in the period to boost Chelsea into a 37-33 edge at the half.

Revere’s junior big man, Nicholas Ciciulla (eight points, five rebounds) gave the Patriots a lift off the bench, but Chelsea’s senior guard, Franklin Cruz (33 points), who was held to just nine points in the first half, thanks to some great defense by Patriot sophomore guard E.J. Leone, caught fire after the intermission

Chelsea took a 53-45 lead into the final quarter, but the young Patriots continued to fight hard, as junior guards Sebastian Vanegas and Omar Bendjahene chipped in with some scoring off the bench and helped keep the Chelsea margin within six points.

However, Cruz proved too much to handle down the stretch, hitting for 15 points in the final frame.

“I loved our energy as a group, especially early on in the game,” said RHS head coach David Leary. “We just did not do the little things consistently enough, such as boxing-out and rebounding, that gave Chelsea extra possessions all night. That is not a great combo with a kid like Cruz on the other side — he was tough. I think we learned a lot tonight and will get better because of it.”

Revere will host Malden Tuesday evening. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

RHS boys track edged by Danvers

The Revere High boys track team dropped a close 44-42 decision at Danvers in the season-opener last Thursday.

A number of Patriots turned in fine performances to capture first-place in their respective events: Kevin Bardhi in the shotput with a toss of 41–2”, which far outdistanced the field; Youssef Ali Buda in the 55 dash in 6.9; Sebastian Rendon in the 300 in 41.7; and Abu Aldarazy in the 600 in 1:33.

The Patriot 4 x 100 relay team also won its race, edging their Falcons rivals by two seconds, 4:00 to 4:02.

Second place finishers who contributed three points to the Revere side of the scoresheet were: Lucas Barbosa in the 55 hurdles in 9.1 (Lucas also grabbed a third place in the high jump with a leap of 5’-1”); Jose Aguledo in the 600 in 42.0; Cristian Acuna in the 1000 in 3:03.2; and Jonathan Nushi in the two-mile in 11:58.

Third-place efforts that contributed single-points to the Patriot cause came from: Arthur LaCerda in the mile in 5:21.2; Nick Sujko in the 1000 in 1:41; Sebastian Bolivar in the 55 dash in 7.3; and Michael Adolphus in the 55 hurdles in 10.0.

The Revere boys will be back in action today (Wednesday) when they host Everett.

Three Lady Patriots finish first vs. Danvers

Although the Revere High girls indoor track team fell short by a score of 56-30 in their season opener last week at Danvers, a number of Lady Patriots turned in strong performances and overall the team did well for its season-opener.

“It was a competitive meet as it usually is when we see Danvers, but they won some close races and had more depth than we did in the distance events,” said RHS head coach Antonio LaBruna. “We have a young team with a lot of first year track athletes, so this season will likely be a rebuild type of year for us. The girls are working hard and I’m looking forward to the improvements that we’ll show as the season progresses.”

Three Revere girls took first place in their respective events. Lynzie Anderson won the high jump with a leap of 4’-4” and also took a second place in the 55 dash in 8.6. “Lynzie looked great in her first meet. She has natural speed and good jumping ability, so she provides us with some versatility as far as being able to compete in multiple events,” said LaBruna.

Kiana Napolitano led a Revere sweep in the 55 dash with a clocking of 8.3. “”Kiana won the 55 pretty handily,” noted LaBruna. “She is a strong runner and once she gets some more reps in the starting blocks, her time will only improve. The 55 was a struggle for our team last season, so Kiana is going to really help us.”

Hannah Fitzpatrick took the 1000 in 3:31.5. “Hannah is our team captain and really is the heart and soul of our team,” said the coach. “She got off to a great start and maintained a strong pace throughout. The race was pretty much over as soon as the gun went off. She is the school record-holder in this event and she’ll have a couple of more cracks at re-breaking it in this next couple of months.”

Second-place finishers for Revere were Azra Lakacha in the high jump at 4’-4”; Jenna Wells with a shotput toss of 24’-5”; and Kathy Umanzor in the 300 dash in 50.9.

Earning one point for the Revere side of the scoresheet with third place efforts were: Luciana Barbosa in the 55 hurdles in 11.1; Allegra Penn in the 55 dash in 8.7; Mariana Hincapie in the 600 in 2:03.3; and Yulissa Santana in the mile in 7:32.

LaBruna and his crew will be back in action today (Wednesday) when they host Everett at the RHS field house.