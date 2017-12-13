Police Briefs 12-13-2017

ARREST Report

MONDAY, DEC. 4

Innoncent Ifeanyi Emebo, 30, of Dorchester, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

TUESDAY, DEC. 5

Martin Geronimo Fabian, 40, of 11 Agawam St., was arrested on charges of assault and battery in a domestic situation and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Gloria S. Pagan, 38, of Chelsea, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 6

James Joseph Lyons, 25, of 418 Revere Beach Parkway, was arrested on charges of 21 counts of causing malicious damage to property in an amount over $250 and illegal possession of a knife in violation of the city ordinance.

Corey A. Oliva, 22, of 418 Revere Beach Pkwy., was arrested on charges of 20 counts of causing malicious damage to property in an amount over $250, one count of wanton destruction of property in an amount over $250, and two counts of illegal possession of a knife in violation of the city ordinance.

THURSDAY, DEC. 7

Scott A. Mehlinger, 30, of 193 Rice Ave., was arrested on a charge of violating a domestic abuse prevention restraining order pursuant to c. 209A.

FRIDAY, DEC. 8

Kevin DaSilva Ferrara, 24, of 1661 North Shore Road, was arrested on a charge of larceny from a person.

Michael A. Bellanti, 26, of East Boston, was arrested on charges of illegal possession of a knife in violation of the city ordinance, illegal possession of burglarious tools, and shoplifting.

Gina M. DeMarco, 27, of Medford, was arrested on a charge of larceny of property over $250.

Philip E. Watson, 45, of Rockland, was arrested on a charge of assault and battery in a domestic situation.

SATURDAY, DEC. 9

John Gomez, 45, of 3 Centennial Ave., was arrested on a charge of assault and battery in a domestic situation.

Chinh Nguyen, 47, of 43 Bruno St., was arrested on charges of assault in a domestic situation, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, making a threat to commit a crime, and assault and battery in a domestic situation.

SUNDAY, DEC. 10

Jennifer Argueta, 18, of Boston, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

Revere Police NEWS

VANDALISM SPREE NETS MORE THAN 50 VICTIMS

Two Revere men are being charged with more than 50 incidents of vandalism most within the IC area of Revere after an early morning vandalism spree found they had allegedly slashed tires on vehicles at random.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, police were called to Hichborn Street where they found one man who was acting suspiciously and appeared to be vandalizing a car.

He was detained, but his co-conspirator didn’t notice the police on the scene, and continued slashing tires.

He was caught in the midst of the dirty deed by alert police.

Both were immediately arrested, but it took more than two days to locate all of their victims.

Police canvassed the street in the area finding vehicles that were damaged and contacting their owners.

Also, throughout the day and the next day, victims contacted the police about having their tires slashed.

At last count, there were more than 50 victims, with many of them being in the Lowe Street, Hichborn Street, Haddon Street, Library Street and Winthrop Avenue areas.

There was no real motive, police said, noting that it was random. They did indicate alcohol was certainly a factor.

James Joseph Lyons, 25, of 418 Parkway #21B, and Corey Oliva, 22, of 418 Parkway #21B, were both charged with numerous counts of malicious destruction of property over $250.

STABBING VICTIM

Revere Police are investigating the stabbing of a man on Hichborn Street Sunday morning around 1:21 a.m.

Police were called to the hospital where a man was suffering from a non-fatal stab wound. He had stated it happened in Revere and on Hichborn Street.

However, he wasn’t very cooperative beyond that.

Detectives are following up.

SHOOTING CONNECTED?

A man suffering from gunshot wounds turned up on Hillside Avenue last Sunday around 5 p.m., and police are following up the incident with police in East Boston.

Some sources said the shooting might have a connection to the highly publicized murder of a young man in Eastie just 30 minutes before the other man turned up in Revere.

Revere Police said they investigated the matter, and found out the shooting happened in East Boston.

They turned the case over to police in Eastie, who apparently are now looking into whether the man on Hillside Avenue was connected in any way to the murder in Eastie.

CHRISTMAS LIGHT TIRADE

A Wakefield woman is being summonsed to court for randomly destroying a Christmas light display on Revere Beach Boulevard.

Police got a call around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, that someone was vandalizing a Christmas light display at 480 Boulevard. The caller said a woman was on the front porch destroying the Christmas display.

Police found the woman there and deducted that the act was totally random.

Tara Perna, 40, of Wakefield, was charged with trespassing on land, and wanton destruction of property under $250.

PURSE SNATCHER

Police arrested a North Shore Road man Friday morning for snatching a woman’s purse who was inside BK’s Lounge on Ocean Avenue.

Around 11:23 a.m., the man was inside the establishment and grabbed the woman’s purse and fled. Workers in the bar alerted police and gave a description of the man.

Police caught up to him at State Road and Endicott Avenue, where they found him running and out of breath. After a search of his backpack, they found the woman’s purse.

Kevin DaSilva Ferreira, 24, of 1661 North Shore Rd., was charged with larceny from a person.

PURSE SNATCHER…ALMOST

An investigation is underway to find a man who tried to steal a woman’s purse in the Famous Footwear store at Suffolk Downs on Saturday night, Dec. 9.

The man was in the store when he tried to grab the woman’s purse, but was stopped when the woman’s son intervened.

The two struggled over the purse, and the thief fled without the purse.

He was able to get away.

Morabito seeks police at public hearings

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

Acknowledging there’s been controversy at some City Council public hearings, Councillor Steve Morabito made a motion at last week’s meeting to have a police officer present when the council has public hearings.

“Lately, sometimes at the council meeting we get a little heated, and I think it’s important to have a police presence to bring calm to the room,” Morabito said.

Ward 6 Councillor Charles Patch, a retired Revere police officer, said he’d rather see officers out on the street.

“I think the council conducts itself well and for the most part, has functioned without incident,” Patch said.

Morabito believes the public may benefit from an officer too, allowing them to share what’s on their mind, and be comforted by the fact a police officer was there.

“We’ve never needed a police officer,” said Ward 3 Councillor Arthur Guinasso of his 30 years on the council.

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers offered that the council president has had a telephone at the ready in case a call needed to be made.

“To pay someone to sit here during a meeting is insane,” Powers said.

Morabito said he does not want to take a police officer off the street and being given detail duty at a council meeting would be like any other detail around the city.

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Noveselsky offered the amendment of having a detail officer if councillors felt it was a particularly hostile environment.

The council voted in favor of sending the amended motion to the mayor’s office.