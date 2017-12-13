Obituaries 12-13-2017

William Arthur Colella

Former coach and social studies teacher at Revere High School, president of RHS Class of 1949

William Arthur Colella of Chelmsford died surrounded by loved ones at his home on Saturday, Dec. 9. He was 86 years old.

He was predeceased by his wife, Gail (Shawcross) Colella to whom he was wed for 59 years.

Born in Boston, the son of the late Albert and Jennie (Argenzio) Colella and the brother of the late George V. Colella, he graduated from Revere High School with the Class of 1949 as the president of the senior class. He spent a post graduate year at The Tilton School, Tilton, N.H., where he played varsity hockey, baseball and football. He was recognized by Tilton with the John F. Thompson Award that commended his honest and sincere character. He was a 1990 Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee at the Tilton School.

He then went on to earn a bachelor of arts in history degree from the University of New Hampshire in 1954. At the University of New Hampshire, Bill was a standout on the UNH football and baseball teams.

He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army as an Infantry Officer Basic and 2nd Lt. Army Ranger at Fort Benning, Georgia in 1955 before being honorably discharged due to an injury. During his stint in the Army, he played on the Fort Ord (California) baseball team.

Bill went on to obtain the CAGS equivalency (certificate of advanced study) from Boston University and graduated from Suffolk University with a graduate degree in education in 1957.

Bill was the assistant football coach and head baseball coach at Revere High School where he also taught social studies from 1957 to 1974. He moved on to teach World and American History and Urban Studies and to coach varsity baseball at Winchester High School. He was able to incorporate his love of teaching and sports at Winchester High School as the Athletic Director from 1975 to 1994.

He was awarded the Middlesex League Athletic Director’s Man of the Year Award in 1982.

Upon his retirement in 1994, William became a proud member of the Wardroom Club in Boston with nominated membership for men and women who have served this nation with honor and an active member of the Amaral Bailey Post 113 in Manchester by the Sea,

Bill’s Community Service included being the founder of the Revere Football Parent’s Club, board of directors, Manchester Youth Center, Manchester Boosters, and the Manchester Council on Aging.

Bill loved his family, his adopted hometown of Manchester by the Sea, his dogs Misty and Bailey, “swinging the beach,” in his bright yellow VW bug at Singing Beach, being part of the July 4th Parade in Manchester by the Sea, Christmas Eve in Revere with the familia, and anything to do with sports.

We will certainly miss him, he is now with his wife Gail and in peace.

Our family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale of North Chelmsford, Joanne Fontaine of Pro-Elder Care, Alex Mukiibi of Beacon Hospice, Terry O’Neill, Donna Graves and the staff of Home Instead Senior Care for their compassionate and loving care of Bill.

Bill is survived by his son, William “Biff” and his wife, Pamela of Lakeland, Fla.; daughter Lee Ann and her husband, Robert Alden of Westford; grandchildren, Alexander Dinola, Joseph Alden and William Alden; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and aunts.

Visiting hours will be Friday from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by his funeral at 11 a.m. at the the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bill’s name to : Beacon Hospice 13 Branch Street #100, Methuen, MA 01844 or Angell Animal Medical Center, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston MA 02130. For additional information contact the Dolan Funeral Home at 978-251-4041. For guestbook, visit: www.dolanfuneralhome.com.

–

Estelle Williams

Lifelong Revere resident

Estelle L. Williams entered into eternal rest Thursday morning, Dec. 7, at the Cambridge Health Alliance Hospital in Everett. She was 74 years old.

Born in Winthrop, the daughter of the late Joseph and Clara (Koekoek) March, Estelle was a lifelong resident of Revere. She attended school in Revere and graduated from Revere High School, Class of 1960. Just after high school, Estelle married her beloved husband, Joseph J. Williams. The couple shared 56 years of marriage. Throughout much of her career, Estelle was a homemaker, tending to her husband and two children. Once her children were grown, Estelle worked as a typist for John Hancock Insurance Company for a couple of years. She will be greatly missed by all who love her.

The beloved mother of James M. Williams and his wife, Joyce of Peabody and the late Joseph C. Williams, she was the dear sister of Joseph March and his wife, Priscilla of Ormond Beach, Fla. She is also lovingly survived by two granddaughters, Sophia and Madelyn Williams of Peabody.

Family and friends gathered in honor and remembrance of Estelle’s life during visiting hours at the Carafa Family Funeral Home in Chelsea on Monday, Dec. 11.

–

Landon Thomas Dawley

His smile would light up an entire room

Landon Thomas Dawley of Revere passed away suddenly at the age of six months on Dec. 9.

He was the happiest little baby boy whose smile would light up an entire room. His laugh would stop anyone in their tracks and melt their hearts. In six months he made an impact on a countless number of people’s lives, more than most people could over the course of many years. He was the sweetest little boy that changed his parents lives forever and made them better people than they ever thought they could be. Landon loved nothing more than his tubby time each night. His favorite moments were being silly and laughing with his mom and dad. Landon loved hanging out with his family and friends and being the center of attention for them and providing so much joy for everyone around.

The beloved baby boy of Daniel J. Dawley and Jerene Boudreau, he was the cherished grandson of George and Ann (Tocio) Boudreau of Wilmington and Brian and Mary Ellen (Walsh) Dawley of Revere, loving great-grandson of Thomas Boudreau of Florida, Edna DeSimone of Wilmington, Elaine Dawley and the late David and the late Jerome and Nancy Tocio, and Francis and Kay Walsh and the dear nephew of George and Breanne, Dave and Kiley and Pat and Jacqueline. He is also survived by cousins Wesson, Wyatt, Lainey and Brantley.

A visitation will be held today, Wednesday, Dec. 13, at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere, from 4 to 8 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas-Villanova Catholic Church, 126 Middlesex Ave, Wilmington, on Thursday at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Massachusetts Center for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, Boston Medical Center, One Boston Medical Center Place, Boston, MA 02118. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Dennis Grasso

Commonwealth of Mass retiree and professional guitarist who appeared at many Revere Beach Boulevard clubs and lounges

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere, for Dennis R. Grasso who passed unexpectedly at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center of Revere on Sunday, Dec. 10 following a brief illness. He was 75 years old.

His funeral service will be conducted from the Funeral Home following the visitation at 12:30 p.m. and will be followed immediately by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

Born and raised in Revere, Dennis graduated from Revere High School in 1960. He had a passion for music and for playing the guitar and appeared professionally at some of the lounges and nite-spots lining Revere Beach Boulevard in the 60s and 70s. He performed under the ‘moniker’ “Danny Richards” until his late twenties.

He began working with the Commonwealth of Massahusetts in several various capacities. As a toll collector, he was stationed at the Callahan Tunnel for several years. He began a lengthy association with the Department of Correction within their transport unit as a driver for clients and later for the elderly, retiring in 2000 at the age of 58.

Since that time, he has been his mom’s appointed care giver and advocate. His beloved and adored mother, Nellie (Dotolo) Gasso will observe her 102nd birthday on Feb. 28, 2018. Mrs. Grasso’s ability to remain at her Revere Home is largely due to Dennis’ unparalleled efforts.

In addition to his mom, he is the devoted father to Lisa A. Lowell and her husband, David A. of Raymond, N.H. and Carla M. Grasso of Northwood, N.H.; the cherished grandfather to Richard P. Lowell and his wife, Brenda of Concord, N.C., Steven A. Lowell and his wife, Michelle of Port Charlotte, Florida and Christina R. Lowell of Raymond, N.H. He was the dear brother of the late Geraldine H. DeSisto and is also lovingly survived by eight great grandchildren: Austin, Mason, Brandon, Ally, Autumn, Reighna, Aiden and David and by many cousins.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the charity of one’s choice. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Antonette Cavallo

Of Revere, formerly of the North End

Antonette Cavallo of Revere, formerly of the North End, died on Dec. 11 at the age of 98.

The beloved wife of the late Joseph “Peppy” Cavallo, she was the devoted mother of Anna Valarese of Revere and her late husband, Michael “Harpo,” Bernadette Toste and her husband, Salvatore “Sam” of Revere, Dolores Puopolo and husband, Joseph of Stoneham and the late Celeste and her surviving husband, William Goggin of Revere and Elizabeth “Liz” Boudreau. She was the cherished grandmother of Traci, Sean, Michelle, Joann, Michael, Robyn, Kimberly, Dominica, Anthony, Joseph B, Tiara and the late Joseph; adoring great-grandmother of Dario, Donato, Gianna, Zach, Darren, Ava, Ariana, Robbie, Joey, Nikko, Deanna, Ronan, Brandon and his wife Amanda, Travis, Jake, Alexis, Paul, Gabriella, Giussepe, Aidan and caring great-great-grandmother of Stella and Mia; the dear sister of Helen McGuigan of Ohio and the late Dominica Tafralian, Josephine Stenton, Rocco LaFerrara , Carmen LaFerrara, James LaFerrara, Stella Circiello, Michelina Diafreio, Angelina Anzalone and, Diane DeMeo and is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Her Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere, on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Global Catholic Television Network, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210. For guest book please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com

–

Helen Aiello

Lifelong Revere resident

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday, Dec. 11, at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Revere for Helen M. (Alba) Aiello who passed away at the Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett on Tuesday, Dec. 5, following a long illness. She was 89 years old.

Mrs. Aiello was born and raised in Revere and lived here for her entire life. A 1946 graduate of Revere High School, she was devoted to her family and extended family and enjoyed spending quality time with them.

She was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Pauline (Bellitta) Alba and the beloved wife of the late John B. Aiello who passed on Feb. 1, 2003; the cherished mother of John B. Aiello, Jr. and his wife, Paula and Robert M. Aiello, all of Revere, Dennis C. Aiello and his wife, Kathy of Peabody, Ronald J. Aiello of Revere and the late Marion Graceffa and her husband, Robert of Revere. She is also lovingly survived by her sister Anna McCarthy and her brother, Benjamin Alba and his wife, Anne of Revere. She was the sister of the late Mary R. Cardillo and Anthony Alba. Many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews also survive her.

The Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals was honored to have assisted the family with funeral arragements. Remembrances may be made to your favorite charity. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Brittany Marie Costantino

Her smile and laughter was contagious and brought joy to those around her

Brittany Marie Costantino was born May 13, 1988 in Malden. She lived in Revere until the age of 12, graduated from Danvers High School in 2006 and attended North Shore Community College. She was a drummer in the high school band, sang in the chorus, was a cheerleader, took dance, karate, ran track, cross country, excelled in bowling and was a member of the bowling team. Brittany loved children, animals – her beloved animals were her adored cats BOO and Angel and dog Tia –, Hello Kitty, anime, stuffies, bar fleet, gaming with friends, attending conventions, anything purple and loved Target.

Brittany was such a sweet, loving, warm and gentle soul who always had a kind word for everyone. She will always be remembered for her generosity and silly and funny personality. Her smile and laughter were contagious, bringing joy to those around her.

Brittany loved the band Paramore and attended every concert she could. She loved all things soft and warm; nana’s soft cheeks, cuddly blankets, her favorite kigurumi. Brittany was a brush-air tattoo artist.

She was the adored daughter of Budd and Barbara (Kraby) Costantino, beloved sister of Brian and Buddy Jr., lpving niece of Jay and Kim Kraby, Pic Ferrara, Karen (Blandino) and Donnie Mower, Rich and Marianna Kraby, Michael Kraby. Freida and Lenny Demaino, Gina and Steven Vinciarelli, Dickie and Bonnie Costantino, and the late Toni Ann Costantino, Patty Iandolo and Curley Blandino. She is also survived by many many great cousins and friends.

Her Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere, on Friday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Joseph Napolitano

Revere native

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, Dec.15 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for Joseph P. Napolitano of Revere who passed on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the Kaplan Family Hospice in Danvers following a long illness. He was 85-years-old.

A US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, he was the beloved husband of 63 years to Barbara L.(Kezar) Napolitano, the cherished father to:

Joseph P. Napolitano Jr. and his wife, Lisa of Tewksbury, Nicholas J. Napolitano and his wife, Michelle of Revere, Michael J. Napolitano and his wife, Barbara of Peabody, Gina B. Napolitano of Peabody and the late Lawrence J. Napolitano; the dear brother to Paul Napolitano Jr. and his wife, Josephine of Tewksbury. He is also lovingly survived by seven grandchildren.

His funeral will be conducted on Saturday, Dec. 16, from the Funeral Home at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Revere, at 11 a.m. immediately followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. A complete biography will appear in next week’s (Dec.20th) Revere Journal.