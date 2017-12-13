News Briefs

Revere Beautification Committee HOLDS dinner

The members of the Revere Beautification Committee celebrated another successful year at their annual Christmas Dinner. Among the many accomplishments are the Barrel Program, the Island Beautification Program, and the Beautiful Home/Business Recognition Programs.

The RBC is a volunteer committee whose mission is “to improve the image of the city of Revere through an aggressive cleanup and beautification program”. New members are always welcome. For more information, call the RBC at 781-485-2770.

CHELSEA STREET BRIDGE APP

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea Street Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real-time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams Street.

WE CAN HELP WITH YOUR HEATING BILLS!

CAPIC’s Fuel Assistance Program is open for the 2017-2018 season

CAPIC’s Fuel Assistance Program is accepting applications for this winter’s heating season. The program serves families in Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop and assists households in paying heating bills from November 2017 to April 2018. The program is open to tenants, as well as homeowners, whose income is within 60-percent of the state median income. Heat may be oil, propane, kerosene, gas or electric. For more information, call 617-884-6130 or to make an appointment please call 617-884-6130.

Clarification

Due to incorrect information, last week’s Journal reported that property assessment were up. Assessments are up, but it is the property tax bill that will go up 5.37 percent for FY18

The total valuation of all commercial and residential is $503,894,843 for FY17 and $570,328,241 for FY18.