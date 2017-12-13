We want to wish our many friends in the Jewish community a Happy Hanukkah.

The celebration began Tuesday night and continues for eight days. On each night of Hanukkah, a special blessing is said during the lighting of the candles on the menorah. Other traditions associated with the “Jewish Festival of Lights” include the playing of a game called dreidel, singing special Hanukkah songs, consuming foods such as latkes (potato pancakes), and giving Hanukkah gifts (gelt).

Hanukkah means “dedication” in Hebrew and commemorates a “Nes Gadol (great miracle) in Jewish history. More than 2,000 years ago after the Maccabees had won a battle to practice their religion, they wanted to rededicate the Holy Temple that had been destroyed. Although they had only enough oil to light the menorah for one night inside the temple, miraculously the oil burned for eight days and eight nights.

We warmly recognize the outstanding contributions that our Jewish residents have made in our community and say, “Happy Hanukkah” to all.