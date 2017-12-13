EBSB Raises $75K at Holiday Auction for Local Charities

East Boston Savings Bank’s 32nd annual holiday auction raised over $75,000 for local charities. EBSB employees, family, friends and vendors gathered at the Danversport Yacht Club where items donated by bank employees, family members, local businesses and vendors were auctioned off to the highest bidder. Other items others were offered through various raffles that took place during the evening.

EBSB’s President, CEO and Chairman Richard J. Gavegnano and Executive Vice President John Migliozzi served as auctioneers for the event. “The auction is a wonderful event and one our employees look forward each year as it brings them all together for the fun and enjoyment of giving to a good cause. We are proud of the role we play as a good neighbor in the communities we serve, and our employees continue to be supportive of those efforts” said Gavegnano. “It’s hard to believe that the bank has been doing this for thirty-two years. Each year the event gets bigger and the donated items are more extravagant”.

The five charities benefitting from the event are Bread of Life in Malden, Crossroads Family Shelter in East Boston, East Boston Social Centers, Greater Medford Visiting Nurse & Community Health and Citizens Inn in Peabody. Each of these organizations received a check for $15,000.

