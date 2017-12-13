Doing Their Part

The East Boston Savings Bank held its annual holiday auction and raised more than $75,000 to help local organizations carry out their missions.

Needless to say, the social problems that many non-profits are trying to combat are just constantly increasing, as many of the programs that once provided a safety net for so many of our vulnerable citizens have just disappeared in the yearly state and federal budget battles.

This is why today companies in the private sector are being asked to be more cognizant and generous to the non-profits that are on the front lines.

One local business, the East Boston Savings Bank, has been always helping nonprofits, long before there was a loud call to do so.

This year marked the EBSB’s 32nd annual Holiday Auction. Under the leadership of CEO and Chairman Richard Gavegnano, five area charities, will be receiving checks for $15,000 each to be used to help those in our society who have to struggle on a daily basis with social problems such as domestic violence, homelessness, and hunger.

We are fortunate that there are companies like the East Boston Saving Bank that have never turned a blind eye or deaf ear to the social problems of our community and always have been there to help.