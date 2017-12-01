Whelan School Students Demonstrate New Leader In Me Program

Students and teachers from the A.C. Whelan School appeared at last week’s Revere School Committee meeting to give a presentation of a new program, “The Leader In Me.”

The Leader in Me, which started in September, teaches students life skills consisting of seven-steps: Being proactive; begin with the end in mind; put first things first; think win-win; seek first to understand, then to be understood; synergies; and sharpen the saw.

The students then gave a presentation of how they have implemented the various steps in the program to hold a fundraiser for the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Superintendent of Schools Dianne Kelly noted that this program will be expanded to include other Revere Schools.

IN OTHER NEWS

Revere High students appeared before the School Committee to obtain the committee’s approval to start fundraising for their Service Project for travel to Houston to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey on Feb. 9-11, 2018. The students mentioned how they want to partner with local groups to spend time tutoring other students; take part in the Habitat for Humanity projects; and help at a food bank. The cost of the trip was pegged at $470 per student.

With 20 students, including three chaperones, looking to go, the fundraising efforts are now underway. The students listed several fundraising options, including raffling Boston Bruins items, seeking local business sponsors on T-shirts, and establishing a Go-Fund-Me page.

“We commend you on your sense of social justice,” School Committee member Carol Tye told the students, echoing the sentiments of her colleagues who gave their approval for the trip.

Committee members also were told of the request of several Revere High students to take part in the Model UN Conference in New York City from March 7-10, 2018. The students have selected the Dominican Republic as their “nation” and have identified specific discussion topics to be discussed, such as the drug and crime rates and the benefits of being a member of the Organization of American States.

When asked why would they want to go, one student responded, “We want to learn how to communicate with a diverse group of people and to become more aware of global issues.”

“This is a tremendous experience that you won’t find in text books,” School Committeeman Fred Sannella said.

According to the website, “Model United Nations, also known as Model UN or MUN, is an educational simulation and/or academic activity in which students can learn about diplomacy, international relations, and the United Nations. MUN involves and teaches participants researching, public speaking, debating, and writing skills, in addition to critical thinking, teamwork, and leadership abilities.”

All Revere High School students who will attend this conference are members of the senior class. The Committee approved the request unanimously.