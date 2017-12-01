Police Briefs 11-29-2017

Revere Police News

CHELSEA MAN ARRESTED FOR FALSE CHECK, HEROIN

A Chelsea man was arrested on Nov. 22 for trying to pass a phony check, and also having a significant quantity of heroin on him when police came to investigate the phony check.

Around 9 p.m., police responded to the Check Casher on Mahoney Circle for two parties attempting to cash a stolen check. Officers investigated the matter, and in the course of that, found one man who allegedly had five baggies of heroin on his person.

Osama Aboukassem, 21, of Chelsea, was charged with uttering a false check and possession to distribute a Class A drug.

COCAINE BUST ON ROSE STREET

Not everything came out rosy on Rose Street last Friday on Rose Street.

After a long investigation, police applied for and received a search warrant for 32 Rose St. on suspicion on narcotics dealing.

Around 1:16 p.m., police made their presence known.

After a search, they uncovered a quantity of cocaine.

Kevin John Bennett, 23, of 32 Rose St., was charged with possession to distribute a Class B drug.

ASSAULT INVESTIGATED

Revere Police are investigating an assault that occurred off school property between some middle school students.

The parties are juveniles and are known to each other.

The matter is of a indecent assault nature.

CUT IT OUT!

A homeowner on Winthrop Avenue in Beachmont has been summonsed into Chelsea District Court for keeping a loud and disorderly home.

Police were called to the residence twice in one night on Saturday/Sunday, and on the second occurrence decided to seek charges for having a loud party.

The address has been an ongoing problem and a source of many complaints.

Angel Gonzalez, 52, of 1015 Winthrop Ave., was summonsed for keeping a noisy and disorderly house.

DRUNK DRIVER

A Vane Street man is under arrest this week after allegedly driving drunk and running into several cars – then fleeing the scene.

Around 6:22 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, police got a report of a hit and run accident at the corner of Broadway and Yeamans Street.

After a short search, police located him on Vane Street near his home.

Following some short conversations, it was believed he was under the influence of alcohol.

Jose Victor Argueta Aguirre, 37, of 60 Vane St., was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, unlicensed operation, and leaving the scene of an accident after causing damage.

ARREST MADE IN SHOOTING

Revere Police working with Boston Police have arrested a man in Dorchester for allegedly shooting a man on Shirley Avenue on Nov. 13.

The arrest was executed on Friday, Nov. 17, in Dorchester, charging Bobby Fussell, 40, with assault with intent to murder with a firearm, unlawful possession of ammo, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm without a permit and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said the shooting was not a random act and the parties were known to one another.

The shooting took place on Shirley Avenue Nov. 13, with the victim sustaining several gunshot wounds. While he was in serious condition, the wounds were not life threatening and he survived.

Arrest Report

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Jose Panameno, 28, of 135 Ward St., was arrested on charges of assault & battery in a domestic situation, strangulation, and intimidation of a witness.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Maria Pierre-Louis, 54, of Dorchester, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Laurence W. Montanino, 29, of 4 Green St., was arrested on charges of assault & battery and assault & battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Osama N. Aboukassem 21, of Chelsea, was arrested on charges of illegal possession of a Class A controlled narcotic substance with intent to distribute and uttering a false check.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Sebastian Gonzalez, 20, of 120 Walnut Ave., was arrested on a charge of assault & battery in a domestic situation.

Kevin John Bennett, 23, of 32 Rose St., was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance with intent to distribute.

John A. Medeiros, 34, of Winthrop, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Jessica Anne DeLeon, 36, of Lynn, was arrested on two counts of larceny of property in an amount greater than $250.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Eli DeBarros, 44, of 74 Bay Rd., was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle without a license. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infractions of a marked lanes violation and having an open container of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle.

Elizabeth M. Giron, 45, of 81 Pitcairn Ave., was arrested on a charge of assault & battery in a domestic situation.

A 17 year old juvenile was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a Class D controlled narcotic substance with intent to distribute.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Isidro Chicas, 22, of East Boston, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended.

Jose Victor Argueta Aguirre, 37, of 60 Vane St., was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and leaving the scene of an accident after causing property damage.

Stacey A. Woodruff, 41, of Beverly, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.