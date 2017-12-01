Obituaries 11-29-2017

Susan Pizzi

Long-time employee of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts

Susan Pizzi of Revere passed away surrounded by her loving family on Nov. 25 at the age of 63.

A long-time employee of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, she was the cherished daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Cammorata) Pizzi; caring sister of Edward A. Pizzi Jr. and his wife, Barbara of Florida, Paul A. Pizzi and his wife, Deborah of Danvers, and Janice Russo of Revere. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews Lori–Ann Pizzi, Mark Pizzi and his wife, Colleen, Nicole Pizzi and her Fiancé, Doug Balzarini, Amanda Ciulla and her husband, Marc, Nicholas and Olivia Russo and two great-nieces and one great-nephew Abigail Pizzi, Rylynn and Luca Ciulla.

Family and friends will honor Susan’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere, on Thursday, Nov. 30 for a memorial visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Anthony’s Church, in celebration of Susan’s life at 10 a.m. Friday.

In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101 A 1st Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.

–

Cesira “Gina” Pepe

Long-time Logan Airport ticket agent

Cesira “Gina” (Miccoli) Pepe of Peabody, formerly of Wakefield and Revere, died on Nov. 24.

Born and raised in Italy before moving to the United States in 1976, Gina worked many years at Logan Airport as a ticket agent for Alitalia Air, Swiss Air and most recently for American Airlines.

The beloved wife of Gerado, she was the devoted mother of Carla Lucci and her husband, William, Antonio Pepe and Melissa Pepe, all of Revere; cherished grandmother of Kaitlin Lucci, Joseph Lucci, Jayden Perez and Jesalee Pepe; loving daughter of Giovanni Miccoli of Bonito, Italy and the late Elisa (Devito) and dear sister of Maria Moccia and her husband, Anthony of East Boston. She is also survived by many loving nieces, and nephews.

Her Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere today, Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St Anthony’s Church at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Entombment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Julia Mary Cronin

Retired office manager at Page Family Dental in Revere

Julia Mary Cronin of Hudson, N.H. died Saturday, Nov. 25 at the Courville Nursing Home in Nashua, N.H. She was 73 years old.

Born March 3, 1944 in Boston, the daughter of the late Joseph and Hazel (Dockharty) Cody, she was also predeceased by one brother, Leo P. Cody.

Julia was a graduate of Revere High School. She worked at Page Family Dental in Revere and retired as office manager. Julia enjoyed family game night, eating out with friends and family and visiting local casinos on occasion. Her last vacation before coming ill was at Disney World in Florida.

Survivors include three daughters and two sons-in-law, Roselyn DiRusso and her husband, Richard A., of Woburn, Lisa Moscato and her husband, Joseph, of Kingston, N.H. and Tara Coughlin of Billerica; three sisters, Christine Cabral and Theresa Cody, both of Hudson, N.H. and Vicki Crane of Oregon; one brother, Joseph M. Cody, Jr., of Medford; four grandchildren, Jason and Keleigh Tyler of New York, Andrew and Ryan Moscato, U.S. Marines, of Kingston, N.H.; one great-grandchild, Aviana Tyler, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.

There are no visiting hours. A graveside service will be celebrated Monday, Dec. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Cemetery, Route 102 Hudson, N.H. 03051. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Julia’s loving memory to: St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org/.

An online guest-book is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com.

–

Louis Gaber

Active in many civic, veterans, and religious organizations

Louis Gaber of Revere died on Nov. 25. He was 96 years old.

Louis was born and raised in East Boston and was a United States Army Veteran serving during World War II. He was the proprietor of The Airport Salvage, president emeritus of Ohel Jacob Synagogue and past president of Congregation Ahavas Achim of Revere. Louis was a resident of Revere for over 60 years and a resident of the Chelsea Soldiers Home prior to his passing. He was active in many civic, veteran and religious organizations.

Born in East Boston, the son of the late Joseph and Etta (Sades) Goldberg, he was the beloved husband of the late Anita (Shalachman) Gaber; devoted father of Rochelle Novoselsky and her husband, Ira, Renee Gaber, Robert Gaber and the late Rabbi Jason Gaber; dear brother of Annie Baseman, Eva Murachver, the late Bernie Gaber, Saul Gaber, Henry Goldberg and Esther Goldstein; the loving grandfather of Seth Novoselsky, Lisa Gaber and Jamie Gaber and loving great-grandfather of Olivia and Charleigh Novoselsky.

Services were held from the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea on Tuesday. Interment was in Ohel Jacob Cemetery Woburn. Memorial observance will be held in the Community Room second Floor at 510 Revere Beach Blvd. Revere, today (Wednesday) and Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m. The remainder of the memorial observance will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Jewish War Veterans, Trees for Israel c/o Nancy Goldstein 51 Dehon St. Revere, MA 02151 or Chelsea Soldiers Home 91 Crest Ave. Chelsea, MA 02150. For guest book and directions, visit: www.torffuneralservice.com.

–

Ronald Kolinsky

Retired Local 218 Carpenter

Ronald J. Kolinsky of Saugus, formerly of Revere, died on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the Brigham & Women’s Hospital ending a valiant struggle with complications arising from complications due to a twin lung transplant in June of 2016. He was 65 years old.

Ronnie was born in Malden and was raised and educated in Revere. He attended Somerville Trade School before transferring to Northeast Regional Vocational School in Wakefield and was a graduate of the Class of 1972.

Ronnie enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard and provided six years of service to his country as a reservist. When he was honorably discharged, Ronnie moved to Saugus and joined the Teamsters, driving oil tankers. Ron later owned and operated his own oil company called Mountain View Fuel.

On July 24, 1981, Ronnie married Susan E. Edwards, remaining in Saugus where the couple began to raise their family.

Ron left the oil business to pursue his passion of working as a carpenter with Local 218. That was his passion. He loved to do finish carpentry, and his masterful skill at carpentry gave him a great sense of joy. He worked with Local 218 until 2005, when he retired.

His presence in the world will secure his place in the hearts and memories of all who knew him. His focus on family, hard work, good humor, generosity and his adventurous spirit will remain in our hearts and endure for all eternity.

The devoted husband of 36 years to Susan E. (Edwards) Kolinsky of Saugus, he was the the loving father of Dr. Melissa J. Kolinsky, D.C. and her fiancé, Justin Del Muto, Riann M. Kirk, all of Saugus and her late husband, Scott E. Kirk and Dr. Michelle L. Kolinsky, PHD. and her fiancé, Jeremy Law of San Jose, Calif.; the adored Papa of Alyssa H. Kirk, Mason S. Glocke, Avery S. Del Muto and Reese H. Del Muto; beloved brother of Mary Ellen Peterson of St. Petersburg, Fla. and her late husband, Thomas Peterson, Joann Giannino of Revere and her late husband, Christy Giannino, Roger Kolinsky and his wife, Betty of Hampton, N.H., Richard Kolinsky and his wife, Jean of Wakefield, Anna Dearborn and her husband, Edward of Revere, Dennis Pettigrew and his wife, Cathy of New Port Richie, Fla., and the late Stanley M. Kolinsky and his wife, Gail Kolinsky of Wakefield. He is also lovingly survived by his lifelong friend, Frank Marchesi and his wife, Elizabeth of Wilmington and by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio and Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere. Interment was in Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to American Lung Association, 1661 Worcester Rd Suite 301 Framingham, MA 01701.

For more information, visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Vincent Catinazzo

Of Malden, formerly of Revere

Vincent J. Catinazzo of Malden, formerly of Revere, died suddenly on November 22.

Vincent worked many years in Waste Disposal for both JRM Hauling and Recycling and Capital Waste Management.

He was the devoted fiancé of Lisa McAuliffe; beloved father of Vincent Catinazzo of New Jersey, Michael Catinazzo Sergeant USMC of Okinawa, Japan, Nicole Catinazzo of Danvers, and Joseph Catinazzo of Malden; cherished son of Katherine (McMahon) Catinazzo and the late James and dear brother of Joann Mottola of Revere, Robert of Connecticut, Anthony of Woburn and the late Jamie Catinazzo.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Heart Association 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451.