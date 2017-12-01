News Briefs

Knights of Columbus to hold clothing drive and Pot of Gold

The Knights of Columbus will hold their clothing Drive this Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon. All clothes new and used are welcome. They can be dropped off at 29 Central Ave. the Knights of Columbus building.

It is not too late to buy a ticket for annual $5,000 pot of gold raffle. Can call the Knights of Columbus at 781-853-0490 or John Verrengia at 781-289-8670 the date of the drawing is Wednesday, Dec. 6, at the Beachmont VFW. The event will run from 6 to 9:30 p.m.. Cost of the ticket is $50, and one does not have to be there to win.

ANNUAL ChRISTMAS SERVICE Is THURSDAY AT WOODLAWN CEMETERY

Woodlawn Cemetery has announced it will be holding its’ seventieth annual Christmas Ecumenical memorial Service in the chapel on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Francis J. LaRovere III, Esquire, President and Chief Executive Officer in making the announcement said, “this is a difficult season for those who have lost a loved one; we hope that in offering this opportunity to share in this memorial service, the loss will be less painful.” LaRovere continued “we are gratified with the response we have received form the public regarding this event and are pleased to be able to offer it each y ear during the holiday season.”

In addition to the service, Woodlawn will again light a Memorial Christmas Tree while the carolers sing traditional Christmas hymns. Reverend Thomas Coots and Father Vincent Gianni will celebrate the service.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., a seasonal music program will be performed by the Figgy Puddin Holiday Carolers. This acappella quartet of Dickensian Carolers will perform traditional Christmas music in beautiful Victorian costumes.

This program is not recommended for children under 12 years old. Following the program, a collation will be held in Patton Memorial Hall. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m., seating is limited and may not be held for late arrivals, therefore; it is suggested you arrive early.

City of Revere launches MBTA Youth Pass program

Mayor Brian Arrigo announced that the City of Revere has partnered with the MBTA to launch a Youth Pass program, designed to help connect low- and moderate-income young adults to job and educational opportunities.

Riders between the ages of 18-25 who are enrolled in an accepted GED or job training program, or an income-based benefit program, can receive a Youth Pass at the reduced fare price of $30 a month. A monthly MBTA “LinkPass” typically costs $84.50.

The Youth Pass is a card that can be used at MBTA Fare Vending Machines or at retail sales terminals to purchase a reduced-price “LinkPass” for $30 a month. The card also allows users to add stored value and ride the MBTA’s bus and subway systems at the reduced-fare rate. The Youth Pass covers unlimited rides on the subway and local buses, but does not include commuter rail travel.

In order to be eligible for the Youth Pass, the following criteria need to be met.

Must live in Revere

Can not be enrolled in middle or high school

Must be born between Oct. 31, 1992 and Oct. 31, 1999

If you were born after Oct. 31, 1992 but before Oct. 31, 1999, you must also show that you are enrolled in one of the MBTA’s accepted GED or job training programs, or state/federal income based- benefit programs

Acceptable age verifying documents:

Copy of birth certificate

Photo ID (Mass. ID, passport, school ID) that includes date of birth

School record or other state record that includes date of birth

Visa, residency, or other immigration document with date of birth

Notarized Affidavit by legal guardian or parent with date of birth

The MBTA Youth Pass is available at the Revere Public Library, 179 Beach St., on Monday’s from 2-4 p.m., Friday’s 9:30-11:30 a.m., and by appointment.

To join the Youth Pass program, young people must bring all required documentation to the Revere Public Library for verification. Youth Pass cards expire on Nov. 1 and require re-enrollment each year.

The Revere MBTA Youth Pass program was made possible through a 2017 Revere on the Move mini-grant award to the Revere Youth Health Leadership Council to implement their idea on how they could improve our community.

For more information contact RevereYouthPass@Gmail.com, or the Revere Public Library at 781-286-8380.

Revere holiday events planned

Tree lighting Dec. 1

Santa Walk Dec. 3

The city of Revere tree lighting celebration will take place on Friday, Dec. 1 from 5–8 p.m. at City Hall. Enjoy pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, ornament decorating, a special movie showing on the Legion lawn, and much more.

The annual Santa Walk from the Whelan School to City Hall takes place on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. Learn more and register for this event at www.revere.org/santawalk.

On Dec. 13, the second annual Coats for Kids Drive will be held at Volare. Once again, it will be an “ugly sweater”-theme party. Last year, the event collected over 400 coats and gift cards for winter gear for Revere families in need.

The Sounds of Christmas are coming

Mark your calendars for Sunday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. — that’s when the North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra will make its annual holiday visit to St. Anthony’s Church for the Robert A. Marra Memorial “Sounds of Christmas” Concert. Music Director Robert Lehmann is working on a program of Christmas-season classics that have delighted the local audiences since 1976. As has been the case since 1990, the concert will be free admission in exchange for a generous donation of non-perishable food that will be donated to the Revere Food Pantry. Sponsors this year include Bocchino Insurance, Comcast, Action Emergency Services, Global Partners LP, and Suffolk Construction.

Holiday gift drop-off event

Join in on Dec. 9 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Revere Recreation Center, 150 Beach St.

There will be refreshments, raffles and crafts for kids along with a visit from Santa. All donations and proceeds to benefit the children and families serviced by The Home for Little Wanders. Donation may include all types of new and unwrapped toys for all ages. New clothing for all ages is also welcome, especially coats and pajamas. Any questions call Michele Alimonti at 781-307-7298.

Beachmont Tree Lighting

Beachmont Tree Lighting will take place on Dec. 10, at 5 p.m.

Food Pantry teams up with Showcase Cinema

The First Congregational Church Food Pantry is partnering with Showcase Cinema for this year’s Holiday Classics movies at Revere Showcase Cinemas.

The schedule will be as follows:

11/25/17

A Christmas Story

12/2/17

Miracle on 34th Street

12/9/17

Home Alone

12/16/17

White Christmas

The movies will be shown at 10 a.m. and admission is a nonperishable food item. Donations will go to the First Congregational Church Food Pantry.