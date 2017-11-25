Sports 11-22-2017

Revere wins Powderpuff game 20-0

By Kevin Mahoney

The Revere High versus Winthrop High Powder Puff Game is always a much-anticipated event on the sports calendar.

Held annually on the weekend before Thanksgiving, the players from Revere High School and Winthrop High School practice hard in the weeks leading up to the big game that serves as a fundraiser for the respective senior classes.

In the case of Revere, long-time Powder Puff coaches Dave Colella and Bob Lospennato, former Revere director of athletics, are especially adept at leading their team and introducing the players to the intricacies and strategy of flag football.

Revere has held the upper hand in recent years and that trend continued as the hosts from the Beach City raced to a 20-0 victory over Winthrop before an enthusiastic crowd at the stadium.

After Revere player Olivia Collymore delivered an excellent rendition of the National Anthem, the two teams took the field in their quest to claim the Powder Puff trophy.

Valeria Benitiez, Victoria Correia were the offensive standouts in the game for Revere with Correia accounting for the first touchdown of the game on a nice run in to the end zone. Madison Cunningham, an RHS soccer captain, followed with the conversion point to give Revere a quick 7-0 lead.

Revere continued its momentum on its ensuing possession. Hannah Fitzpatrick and Valeria Benitez had back-to-back 15-yard runs before Fitzpatrick followed with a 10-yard gain as Revere advanced closer to the end zone.

The Revere coaches decided to go to their passing game and the strategy worked as Joice Oliveira caught a touchdown pass to make it 13-0. Cunningham connected again with the PAT to extend the lead to 14-0.

Bouchra Benkreira and the Revere defense continued to repel Winthrop’s offensive attack. Likewise, the Winthrop defense was containing Revere with some notable plays being made by Cailyn Driscoll, daughter of Winthrop High football coach Sean Driscoll.

But Correia soon struck again for Revere, scoring her second touchdown of the game to make it 20-0. The Revere defense then made sure that the result would be a shutout, stopping Winthrop’s offense in the fourth quarter.

Revere assistant coach Erin Cronin said, “We played very composed, I am very proud of the girls.”