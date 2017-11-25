Remember Those in Need

For the vast majority of Americans, Thanksgiving and the holiday season is a joyous time when the abundance that life offers is most apparent in a wealthy nation such as ours.

But the sad reality for many of our fellow citizens is that the holiday season brings little, if any, joy. Those who are homeless or who are barely scraping by are in no position to take part in the traditional merriment that makes the holiday season so special and memorable for the rest of us.

So we ask that during this holiday season, those of us who are among the fortunate make a special effort, no matter how small, to do something that will brighten the holidays for those for whom the holiday season brings no joy.

Giving to others is the ultimate gift that we can give to ourselves — and we hope that all of our readers will do their share to help those who truly are in need this holiday season.