Obituaries 11-22-2017

Mladen ‘Braco’ Stijakovic

Honorable man, great friend

and warrior to the end

Mladen “Braco” Stijakovic of Revere passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center after a long battle with lung cancer on Nov. 16. He was 61 years old.

Braco truly lived life to the fullest through the simple pleasures. He enjoyed good food and music, fashion, fishing, and traveling as well as spending time with family and friends. Braco was Han honorable man, a great friend and a warrior until the very end. He will be truly missed by everyone whose lives he has touched.

The beloved husband of 34 years to Mermina Stijakovic (Kovacevic), he was the devoted father to Andrea Abdula and Alen Stijakovic; dear father-in-law to Alen Abdula; cherished grandfather to Eleni and Enna Abdula. Adoring son of the late Zivko and Milica; dear brother to Mirko Stijakovic and loving uncle to Sonja and Milica.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Graveside service was at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Michael Mandatori

Worked at East Boston Neighborhood Health Care Clinic

Michael A. Mandatori of Revere died on Nov. 15 at Beth Israel Hospital. He was 86 years old.

A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, after many years of self employment, Michael was employed at the East Boston Neighborhood Health Care Clinic.

Born in Suncook, N.H., he was the beloved husband of 45 years to Ann Marie (DiGregorio), the devoted brother of Jean Mandatori of Arlington and the late Val, Frank, Rose and Mary; dear brother in-law of Paul J. Serino of Revere. loving uncle of Paul Serino, his wife Jeanette and their children Alec, Zachary and Sara, all of Peabody. He is also survived by Tiffany Tartaglia of Bridgewater and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral home, Revere. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society of Greater New England 101A, 1st Ave, Waltham, MA 02451. For guest book, please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

David Ferrairo

Of North Andover, formerly of Revere

David Ferrairo of North Andover, formerly of Revere, died on Nov. 17.

He is survived by his former wife Gail (Simonelli) of Stoneham. He was the devoted father of Stacy Piazza and her husband, Joseph of Westford and David Ferrairo Jr. and his wife, Dawn of North Andover; cherished grandfather of Avery Piazza, Sophie, Anthony and Lilyana Ferrairo.; beloved son of the late Alfred and Margaret (Verrengia); dear brother of Thomas Ferrairo of Lynn, Joseph Ferrairo and his wife, Bernadette of Peabody and the late Alfred Ferrairo Jr, Diana Borgosano and Ann Lupo and he is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home. 128 Revere St, Revere, on Saturday, November 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MGH Mind Clinic of Neuro-Degenerative Research, Attn: Development Office, 125 Nashua St, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101,www.mghmind.org. For guest book please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Ann Tringale

Of Revere

Ann (Ciampa) Tringale of Revere died Nov. 16 at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill. She was 85 years old.

Born in East Boston on Feb. 11, 1932, to the late Arminio and Jenny (LaCascia) Ciampa,

Ann enjoyed cooking, dancing, attending church, boat rides on the lake, but most of all, spending time with her grandchildren and sharing those stories with many wonderful friends and family. Her only child, Jimmy, was the light of her life. She called him every night to talk about the day and see how he was doing at the restaurant.

Ann is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, James A. Tringale, her son James F. Tringale and his wife, Tiffany of North Andover, her brother, Jackie Ciampa and his wife ,Donna of Florida, grandsons Christopher and Michael of North Andover, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother Philip Ciampa and a sister Louise Moran.

Funeral arrangements were by the Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third Street, North Andover. Burial was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For online condolences, please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com

–

Dorothy Rogers

Bank of America retiree

Dorothy C. (Orr) Rogers passed away unexpectedly at her Beachmont Revere residence on Tuesday, Nov. 14. She was 84 years old.

Born and raised in Revere, she was a resident of Beachmont all her life and a member of the 1951 graduating class at Revere High School. For many years, she was a stay-at-home mom, caring for her family and for her mom and dad. After her husband, William J. Rogers passed in August of 1978, she began a career in 1980 with the then Bank of New England, as a reconcilliator and remained with the bank, now Bank America, retiring in 2005, at the age of 72.

She was the cherished mother of William R. Rogers and his wife, Donna L. of Saugus and Richard W. Rogers of Peabody. She was the daughter of the late, Nelson Orr and Ann C. “Connie” (Waseka) Orr; the devoted grandmother of Brian Rogers of Peabody, Kyle Rogers of Lynn, Dana Rogers and his wife, Juli of Swampscott and Kerri Harris of Saugus. She is also lovingly survived by her great-grandchildren, Sean and

Lexi Rogers and Brooke Harris.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.