Gravellese Leaving Mayor’s Office to Take Position at Boston College

By Sue Ellen Woodcock



He’s been by Mayor Brian Arrigo’s side since before the election two years ago, but now Joe Gravellese, the mayor’s aide, will be taking a position with Boston College.

His last day of work for the city of Revere will be Nov. 30, and he jumps right in to Boston College on Dec. 1 with a position of assistant director in Annual Giving at Boston College. He also hopes to pursue a master’s degree in business administration from BC.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to help advance the mission of Boston College,” he said.

Gravellese is a Revere native having graduated from both Revere High School and a bachelor’s degree from Boston College.

“In addition to pursuing this great career opportunity, I plan on taking advantage of my time at BC to attend graduate school,” Gravellese said. “I’d like to thank Mayor Arrigo for the tremendous opportunity to work here for the last two years, and for his continued support and friendship.”

During his time in city hall, Gravellese was instrumental in resurrecting the Disabilities Commission. He also worked on the return of the Special Olympics to the Paul Revere School. Gravellese worked on the creation of the popular Fall Festival, which was held on Broadway and offered a day of entertainment for children, adults and business owners.

One of his most satisfying roles he played in the community was working with Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna on the Taft Street fire-relief fund, raising funds for fire victims and obtaining housing for them.

As for development in Revere, Gravellese has been there to get the word out to the community through social media and the city’s Web site. This included spreading the work about water main breaks and snow removal.

“I have had a wonderful experience working with the community and Mayor Arrigo to help make Revere a better place. I’m grateful for each and every day. I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of you as a resident, voter and advocate for all the positive things happening in our community,” Gravellese said.