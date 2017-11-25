Celebrate Small Business Saturday at Beach Sales

Shop small and celebrate Small Business Saturday this weekend at Beach Sales, a family-run showroom offering a range of discount appliances and electronics. To make the sweet deals even sweeter, free coffee and donuts will be served to customers on during Small Business Saturday.

Owners, and brothers-in-law Alan Belinfante and Howie Freedman continue on the business that has been operating since 1947. Both men are born and raised in Revere and have deep ties to the community.

Together with 15 employees the store continues to see success. The 10,000 square foot facility showcases and warehouses large appliances, flat-screen televisions and kitchen design services.

To prepare for Black Friday on Nov. 24 and Small Business Saturday the following day, Belinfante will have his full staff on board to assist.

“We get all of our appliances from a large buying co-op in New York to keep the best competitive prices in the market,” said Belinfante.

The great service, quality of the products, low prices and the people all help Beach Sales compete with the big-box stores. Beach Sales also does a lot of work with municipal and commercial customers.

This past March, Beach Sales celebrated their 70th anniversary, marking a milestone in the stores success.

For the holiday season, Belinfante said, “I think the best seller is going to be the 65-inch smart television sets but we also sell a lot of kitchen appliances like dishwashers that help people with holiday celebrations.”

As the two biggest shopping days come nearer, Belinfante is excited and can’t wait for the customers to come in.