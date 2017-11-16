Vincent is In:To Seek Re-Election as State Rep in 2018

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

While the next election for state representative is a year away, current State Rep. RoseLee Vincent is quashing rumors that she won’t run.

She absolutely will.

“The rumors are not true. I’ve only just begun,” said Vincent on Monday afternoon.

She has no qualms about running for her second full term representing Revere, Saugus and a portion of Lynn.

“I’ve only just begun, and I will continue to work on environmental issues, the elderly, veterans and economic development,” she said.

RoseLee Vincent was sworn-in to the Massachusetts House of Representatives on April 16, 2014 to represent the Sixteenth Suffolk District, comprised of the communities of Revere, Chelsea and Saugus. She is currently the House Vice-Chair of the Joint Committee on the Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture, and she serves on the Joint Committees on Ways and Means, State Administration and Regulatory Oversight and Marijuana Policy. Additionally, Rep. Vincent serves as the House chair of the Metropolitan Beaches Commission, and the chair of the Revere Beach Design Review Board

With three years under her belt she is eager to continue her work to stop the dumping of ash in the area of environmental concern such as at Wheelabrator on the Saugus/Revere line. She has passed clean water acts during her time, including one for the the Saugus Watershed.

“I’m working every day for the constituents and fight for the smaller things that are important to the quality of life,” Vincent said, adding she was instrumental in getting a crosswalk at Oak Island.

Vincent is proud of her constituent services see has worked on in the last 28 years.

“We know how to get the job done,” she said, noting that she and her aide Rick Serino can always be reached. “I’ve worked alongside the mayor during the tornado. I’ve worked alongside the Speaker of the House and the senator. I’ve stood in front of City Hall many times with them.”

For over the 40 years, Vincent, a lifelong Revere resident, has served to improve Revere, and treats its residents with a genuine compassion one only expects from family.

She first served on the PTA in Revere Public Schools, as a member and eventual president, where she pioneered women’s athletics, and creating opportunities that never previously existed in the city. Vincent was also a founding member of the Revere Community Media Center, and volunteered her time as a member of Revere First, an organization founded to serve the people of Revere. Before serving as state representative, she was also a member of the Revere Beautification Committee.

“I’ve tried to make Revere a better place,” Vincent said. “I want to be the people’s representative. I’m here to help.”

Vincent continues her local work today as a driving influence and supporter of the Revere Beach Partnership, re-invigorating civic pride by making significant enhancements to America’s First Public Beach. In addition, Vincent has served as chair of the Revere Democratic City Committee, and is currently an elected member of the committee. She is also a member of the Revere Society for Cultural & Historic Preservation.