The Ultimate Wedding Contest Looks to Make a Special Someone’s Dreams Come True

Story & Photo by Marianne Salza

While attending a performance at Blue Ocean Music Hall last summer, Heather Siegal-Demuro, co-owner of The Ultimate Woman’s Apparel, shared a table with a young couple who had been long engaged. The two had been waiting to get married until they could afford their dream wedding. The compelling story brought tears to Demuro’s eyes, and sparked an idea of gifting the perfect wedding to a deserving couple.

“No one has done anything like this,” said Demuro, who owns The Ultimate with her sister, Fawn Merlino.

With an average wedding in the United States costing some $40,000, according to The Knot’s 2017 Real Weddings Study, The Ultimate is proudly offering The Ultimate Wedding Contest, an extensive prize valued at $40,000. The package includes a Mori Lee wedding gown, photography and videography, and even friendly chickens for up to 125 guests at a charming venue.

“We know that there is a need for people to feel special on that magical day,” said Lucy Levinson, public relations. “We can make that happen. We want to know what’s going on in the community and do our part.”

One lucky bride will be chauffeured in a Rolls Royce up a prominent driveway to Pierce Farm, a recently renovated, 19th century home in Topsfield. The elegant estate features indoor and outdoor fireplaces, a deck that overlooks Witch Hill, and a barn with large, gable doors that are ideal for a grand entrance. The barn’s restrooms were also cleverly created using the original horse stalls.

“It’s a gorgeous place,” described Demuro. “It’s historic but refurbished. Everything they put into it they got from the farm or bought as antiques. Everything is rustic.”

The bridal party will have full access to the property, which includes bride and groom suites, for the entire day. The bride, her bridesmaids, and two mothers will also be glamorized with special hair, makeup, and tanning for the ceremony. The Ultimate sisters combined their earned time-sharing points and frequent-flyer miles to send the newlyweds to Disney for a fantastical honeymoon, as well.

“We tried to put as many of the elements as we could for a dream wedding,” Levinson explained. “We’re hoping people will root for them and follow their journey from picking the bridal gown to the wedding.”

The Ultimate Wedding Contest is available to any U.S. citizen with no purchase necessary. Contestants are asked to write a 400 words or less essay that offers insight into the couple’s life and challenges, and explains why you and your significant other should win The Ultimate Wedding.

“Be articulate. Tell us your story. Be honest,” advised Michael Ryan, social media/ marketing, and The Midlands Group photographer. “We’re looking for someone who really deserves this wedding. We want to give back.”

Complete the contest form by Nov. 28, and view a full list of prizes and sponsors at www.UltimateWomansApparel.com. “Like” The Ultimate Woman Apparel on Facebook for the list of finalists, video interviews, and an announcement of the winning couple on Dec. 5.