The Holiday Season is Approaching — Remember to Help Those in Need

For the vast majority of Americans, the approaching holiday season is a joyous time when the abundance that life offers is most apparent in a wealthy nation such as ours.

But the sad reality for many of our fellow citizens is that the holidays bring little, if any, joy. Those who are homeless or who are barely scraping by are in no position to take part in the traditional merriment that makes Thanksgiving and Christmas special and memorable times for the rest of us.

So with the holiday season just around the corner, those of us who are among the fortunate should make a special effort, no matter how small, to do something that will brighten the holidays for those for whom the holiday season brings no joy.

Opportunities abound — Salvation Army Santas, local food pantries, Toys for Tots, and charitable giving on a larger scale — that make it possible for all of us to do something to make the holiday season brighter for the less fortunate.

Just last week, Mayor Brian Arrigo sponsored the FriendsGiving Dinner that was attended by many senior citizens and children. In addition, there are many organizations that have already started collecting food, clothes and toys to make Christmas brighter for many.

We also would note that giving to others is the ultimate gift that we can give to ourselves. Studies have shown that the maxim, “It’s better to give than to receive,” is true, conferring health and psychological benefits upon the giver.

We hope that all of our readers will do their share to help those who truly are in need this holiday season, both for ourselves and others.