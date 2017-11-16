Sports 11-15-2017

EYES ON THE PRIZE

RHS Powderpuff to faceoff against Winthrop and return the trophy home

By Gisella Jimnez-Fuentes

Powderpuff, the sport for senior girls at Revere High School, has been an annual tradition for almost 35 years. On this Saturday like every year, the girls at Revere High School join together with a common goal to “whip Winthrop!” Although, there were a few years that Revere had to stop playing Winthrop due to the fighting that got extremely bad during the games, the coaches create a very competitive environment that pushes the girls to put their best efforts. While Coaches Lospennato and Colella have been the coaches since the start, they have always made sure that the girls were on top of their game, and always made sure that the girls understood what they were doing. They also made sure that the girls knew how important each one of their positions is and that they were equally as important as any other girl on the team. Since the training started back in October, bonds have been created b the girls on the team. Also, the girls have created a bond with the coaches: Coach Barber, Coach Cronin, Coach Coots, and Coach Papagiorgakis. These coaches have worked extremely hard to help the girls on the team get to where they are today. Without all the support the coaches give the girls, there would be no way that they would be where they are right now. Even though sometimes the coaches can be tough on the girls, it’s never personal. The coaches like to focus on guiding the the girls to better themselves in order to reach the goal.

Last year’s score against Winthrop, 20-20, is what’s motivating the girls this year. During practices, the girls are working hard and putting their all to make sure that they’re the ones taking the trophy this year. The RHS seniors want the trophy back in the school. The girls are willing to do whatever it takes to make their goal an achievement. The majority of girls on the team have various sports experience such field hockey, soccer, volleyball, and other kinds of sports. This is a benefit because the Powderpuff girls have an idea of what being competitive entails and that’s something that is needed in order to gain a win. Unity is a very important factor in playing Powderpuff because without unity there would be no communication or connection amongst the team members. Before Powderpuff started the girls on the team were not as close to each other but after having intense practices where they were forced to endure full body contact with each other. This broke barriers within the team and forced the girls to finally get comfortable with one another.

Every single girl on the team is making sure that they’re putting in their full potential in the position they were given to be as active as possible in the process of bringing the trophy back home!

RhS sports Roundup

Defense keys Patriots to victory over Malden

The Revere High football team parlayed a stifling, ball-hawking defense and a ball-control offense to earn a 16-0 victory at Malden last Thursday evening.

A fan coming into the Malden field at the half could have been forgiven if he thought he might have stumbled upon a baseball game. The scoreboard showed Revere ahead, 2-0, with the only points coming when Patriot Jim Kioussis blocked a Malden punt and the ball went out of the end zone.

Revere coach Lou Cicatelli had elected to make a surprise quick-kick on a third-and-13 from the midfield area. RHS punter Badr Haou nicely planted the ball inside the Malden 10, from where the Patriot defense stifled the Malden offense, forcing a fourth-and-long.

“We had worked on our punt blocking throughout the week,” said Cicatelli, “and we were set up to use it with their kicker in the end zone. We came at him with everything we had and it worked.”

The key play was one of many on the night from Kioussis, who turned in a monster game on defense with the blocked punt, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery.

The Revere defense overall was immense, forcing five turnovers altogether, with Zach Furlong and Lucas Barbosa also picking off a Malden aerial.

Although the safety would prove to be all of the scoring that Revere would need on the night, the Patriot offense came to life after the intermission, putting together three long drives that altogether chewed up more than two-thirds of the clock in the second half.

The first Patriot drive of the third quarter reached pay dirt when Furlong broke free for a 20 yard jaunt into the end zone. Darius McNeil, whose presence after returning from a concussion was a huge lift for the Patriots, put the game away with a 30 yard burst for six. Darius churned out nearly 100 yards on the night and was a powerful running force through the heart of the Malden defense.

Haou connected on both of the PAT attempts after the touchdowns.

A big drawback for the Pats in the victory was a fractured ankle injury suffered by Anthony Scoppettuolo, who will miss the final weeks of the season.

“Anthony was really coming into his own for us week-by-week,” said Cicatelli. “His presence will be sorely missed.”

After giving his team a day off this past Monday, Cicatelli and his crew now will set their sights on preparing for the “second season” which — as every Patriot football loyalist knows — means the Thanksgiving Day game with archival Winthrop.

Although both teams will enter the fray with 2-8 records, the combination of pride and playing before the biggest crowd of the season on Turkey Day morning will create the equivalent of a Super Bowl atmosphere for players and fans alike.

“This game means as much as all the others combined,” said Cicatelli, whose squad will be looking for its second Thanksgiving Day victory in a row in their ancient (dating back to 1913) rivalry. “This will be a good matchup for both teams. Winthrop has been improving as the season has progressed, so we will be expecting a strong challenge from them.”

RHS girls, boys run in Mass. D-1 state meet Saturday

Braving Saturday’s near record-low temperatures, the Revere High boys and girls cross country teams participated in the Eastern Mass. Division 1 cross-country that was held at the state training center in Wrentham.

For the Lady Patriots, Leila Cesic was the top finisher, coming across the line in a time of 21:54 to place 101st among the field of 159 runners. The top runner in the D-1 race finished in 18:26. The fastest time of the day was turned in by Natick’s Grace Connolly in the D-2 race with a clocking of 17:40.

“The field always is very competitive and the girls worked hard to finish the season strong,” said RHS girls coach Katie Sinnott. “Leila bettered her time from last week (at the State Coach’s Invitational Meet) by about seven seconds per mile. This was tough to do when the temperatures at race time were in the 20s (last week was near 50), but Leila gritted out a good race.

“Overall the season was up and down, with plenty of highs (many personal bests, the emergence of Erika Cheever as a top runner) and some lows,” added Sinnott. “While our record may not reflect the hard work and dedication these girls put in over the long season, they and I know what it takes to race as well as they do.”

Lady Patriot Erika Cheever, who emerged as the team’s top runner during the dual-meet season, was selected as an NEC All Star.

Girls’ individual results

Leila Cesic – 21:54

Erika Cheever – 22:57

Soleil Yuong – 23:40

Olivia Novoselsky – 25:56

Rosa Pena – 26:12

Hannah Fitzpatrick – 26:55

Daniella Martinez – 27:41

On the boys’ side, freshman Nick Alves continued his quest to become the top Patriot runner, pacing the Revere boys with a clocking of 18:38, good for 138th spot among a field of 175 competitors.

Teammate Scott Montefusco was close behind with a time of 18:40, followed by Will Martinez in 18:58. Cristian Acuna also broke the 19:00 barrier with a showing of 18:59.43. Senior captain Arthur LaCerda concluded his fine RHS cross country career with a run of 19:32 and Jonathan Nushi came across in 19:47.

Counting down the days

Revere to battle Winthrop on their turf at brand new Miller Field for Thanksgiving game

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

There are just 8 days to go until Revere travels to Winthrop for an exiting Thanksgiving Day game on another new field.

The $9.8-million project, will debut with a new field which includes a new synthetic turf and regulation synthetic track, bleachers, press box and more drainage, especially in the Lewis Lake and Veterans Road area.

“We’ve been right on point, and it’s been relatively clear sailing,” Letterie. “The field is really beautiful. All members of the community will benefit and enjoy this facility.”

The Winthrop Vikings will play the Revere Patriots on home turf in almost three years. In fact, Letterie believes the field will be ready the week before Thanksgiving.

As of Monday night crews were on track to obtain an occupancy permit, which will allow everyone on to the field.

“The turf is complete and racking of the material will continue over the next week,” said Miller Field co-chair Vin Crossman.

Last week sidewalks were installed, the field was being prepared and small-detail items like posts and a flag pole have been addressed. The electricity and lights have been tested.

The scoreboard, sound system and lift have been powered up. The field goals were installed last week.

The only two items that won’t be completed are the field house, being built by Northeast Vocational School, and the ticket booth, being built by Winthrop High School students. Both projects will be completed in the spring. There will be port-a-potty facilities on both sides of the field during the Thanksgiving Day game.

“We will fulfill the promise we’ve made since January,” Letterie said.

Winthrop had an option to bring the game to Fenway Park on Nov. 22, but declined. Had the plans failed the game would have been played in Revere.

“I think the community is going to have a field day, the kids are excited,” Crossman said.