Obituaries 11-15-2017

Florence DeLano

Former longtime member of Revere Election Committee

Florence DeLano of Revere, formerly of East Boston, died on Nov. 11 at the age of 97.

Florence was born and raised in East Boston. A resident of Friendly Gardens for 30 years, she was on the Revere Election Commission for many years and worked at the Baired Atomic Electronics Company.

The beloved wife of the late Dominic DeLano, she was the devoted mother of Andrea Day and her late husband, Arthur of Lynn, Karen Maraio-Domenicis and her husband, Charles of Lynn and the late Geraldine Rogers; dear sister of the late Rachel Marscella, Marion Bowels, Antonetta Montalto, Lillian Rizzo, Anthony Recchia and Theodore Recchia. She was the cherished grandmother of eight and adoring great-grandmother of 19, and is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Her Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere, on Friday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472. For guest book, please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Ralph Magno

Of Revere

Ralph Magno of Revere died on Nov. 10 at the age of 93.

Ralph served in the United States Navy during World War II and was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal and the Victory Medal World War II.

The beloved husband of the late Florine (Sordillo), he was the devoted father of Ralph Magno and his wife, Karen of Peabody, George Magno of Revere and the late Robert Magno; cherished grandfather of Steven Magno and his wife, Stephanie of Lynnfield and Michael Magno and his fiancé, Robyn of Salisbury; loving great-grandfather of Grace and Alanna; dear brother of the late George and Albert Magno and brother-in-law to Marie and Al and his wife, Brigitte. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

His funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere, on Friday Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at St. Mary’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Joseph Yannizze, Jr.

Of Malden

Joseph Yannizze, Jr. of Malden died on Nov. 9.

He is survived by his former wife, Carmella (Sofia). He was the devoted father of Mildred Mannion and her husband, Keith Newins of Revere, Carmella Trodden and her husband, William of North Carolina and Joseph Yannizze III of New Hampshire; cherished grandfather of Jamie, Jenni, Joey, Anthony, Christopher and great grandfather of Jackson. Joseph is also a brother to Maryann, Peggy, Bobby, Marcia, Patrick, and Jimmy.

A memorial visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere, today, Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at Our Lady of Grace Church at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute , P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Rose Landaverde

Of Revere

Rosa Landaverde of Revere died on Nov. 5.

The cherished daughter of Irma Figueroa and her companion, Carlos of Revere, and beloved daughter of Romeo Landaverde and his companion, Nohemy Martinez of Lynn, she was the dear granddaughter of Rosa Bojorquez of Revere, Reina Figueroa and Jorge Figueroa of El Salvador and the late Rigoberto Landaverde; loving sister of Jessica Figueroa and Emeli Landaverde; caring niece of Rigonerto Landaverde, Mauricio Lavaverde, Jorge Figueroa, Vincent Landaverde, Erik Bojorquez, Rigoberto A. Landaverde, Emerita Bojorquez, Alexander Figueroa, Reina Figueroa, Erica Figueroa, Mayra Figueroa, and Gabriela Figueroa. She is also survived by many loving cousins, family and friends.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. For guest book, please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Salvatore Milano

Former member of Knights of Columbus Council 179 and longtime ITEK employee

Salvatore Milano of Malden, formerly of Revere, died on Nov. 7 at the Lahey Clinic of Burlington. He was 96 years old.

Sal was a former member of the Knights of Columbus Council 179, and worked many years for I T E K of Lexington.

Born in Revere, the son of the late Vincenzo and Angelina (Marotta) Milano, he was the beloved husband of the late Julia (Marano); devoted father of Anita Arigo and her late husband, Jimmy of Florida and Vincent and his wife, Carol of Burlington; dear brother of Philip Milano of Arlington, Vincent Milano of Revere, Carmella Infanti of Revere, Joseph Milano of California and the late Josephine DiSisto and John Milano. He was the cherished grandfather of Laurie, David, Randy and the late Jimmy and is also survived by four loving great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Patrick Duggan

VA Medical Center master plumber

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), Revere, for Patrick M. Duggan who passed unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 11, following a brief illness. The funeral service will follow immediately at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne on Thursday, November 16 at 1:15 p.m. (Please meet at the cemetery gate by 1 p.m.)

Patrick was born in Melrose, raised and educated in Malden and attended Malden High School. He entered the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era on July 29, 1969, served as Private 2nd Class and was discharged on Jan. 20,1972. He worked for over 20 years within the Department of Public Works (City of Malden) in the water department as a plumber and laborer. In 1997, he left his post in Malden and began a twenty-year career with the V.A. Medical Center at Jamaica Plain, in their Maintenance Division as a master plumber. He was still working at the time of his death.

Patrick was active in the American Legion Post of Malden, several years ago.

The beloved husband of 45 years to Gail (Hardy) Duggan, he was the dear father to CarrieAnn Salemme, her husband William, Patrick J. Duggan, his wife Jennifer, Matthew J. Duggan, Heather G. Duggan and Stephen Buonopane, all of Revere; the devoted grandfather of Alexis, Tyler, Brandon, McKenna, Stephen, Brayden and Jaxson, all of Revere; the cherished brother of James Duggan and his wife, Connie of Burlington, Caroline Smithers and her husband, Rick, George Duggan and his late wife, Karen, all of Billerica, Eileen Kimber and her Husband, Jerry of Fitchburg, Joseph Duggan and his wife, Joy of Tewksbury and the late John Duggan. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Just A Little Help Burial Funds, P.O. Box 262, Revere MA 02151.

For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Irene McDonough

State Street Bank and Trust retiree and ‘family person’

Irene “Pat” P. (Murray) McDonough passed unexpectedly on Thursday evening, Nov. 9 at Tuft’s Medical Center of Boston.

Born and raised in Revere, she was an alumna of Revere High School, Class of 1953. “Pat” continued on to secretarial school in Boston and later gained employment in the former Mystic Valley Gas Co. of the North Shore as a secretarial administrator. Later, she took a position with State Street Bank & Trust in Boston as a word processor in the newly formed computer division. Her five-year employment with State Street, ended when “Pat” took on the title of caregiver for her dear mom (Irene A. (Vose) Murray) and her beloved husband, Dr. Frederick J. McDonough, Jr., when they became critically ill. Dr. McDonough was a former Revere School Principal and administrator, who passed in September of 1995. Her Mom hailed from one of Revere’s oldest families, along with her late dad, Paul M. Murray, also a member of one of Revere’s settling families.

“Pat” has always been a family person, regardless of whether you were an immediate family member or part of her extended and vast family, she was ever-present for solace, comfort and a generous heart.

The cherished mother of Kathleen I. McDonough and her wife, Denise Lamoureux of St. Petersburg, Fl., Diane McDonough-Goff and her husband, Phillip of Mansfield and Frederick J. McDonough, III and his companion, Kim Briggs of Revere, she was the devoted grandmother to Matthew Goff of Mansfield and Colleen Goff of Mansfield, Zanelle Briggs, Ashley and Brittany Griffin, all of Revere; the dear sister to John V. Murray of Amesbury, Richard P. “Skip” Murray of Wilmington and the late Charles F. Murray, Paul J. Murray and Leo M. Murray; the faithful sister-in-law to Genevieve M. Murray of Revere and she is alsolovingly survived by a great-granddaughter, Izabelle Briggs and by many proud and devoted nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. “Pat” was always more than an “Aunt” to her many nieces and nephews, often she became their surrogate “Mom”.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vrtuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Special Olympics Massachusetts, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752.

–

Mary Cartwright

Retired Fidelity Investments vice president

Mary D. (Corbett) Cartwright passed after a brief illness in her Derry, N.H. residence on Monday, Nov. 6. She was 73 years old.

This was the second death the Corbett family has had to endure in eleven days. On Monday, Nov. 6, one of Mary’s first cousins, Margaret A. “Peggy” Long’s funeral mass was celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church.

Born and raised in Revere, Mary was one of six children born to the late Francis A. and Mary Doris (Anderson) Corbett. Mary was a graduate of Immaculate Conception Grammar School and an alumna of the Immaculate Conception High School, Class of 1962, Revere. She was a 10-year member of the Immaculate Conception Reveries Drum & Bugle Corps., a time in Mary’s life where her many talents would show themselves.

She held many part-time positions at restaurants and in the mercantile industry. In 1987 she sought a position with Fidelity Investments and with her talents and work ethic, she quickly rose to Assistant vice president of operations as well manager. She maintained her position until retiring in 1997. Still young and full of ambition, she sought entrance into the work force at Chelsea Clock performing the same type of skills as Operations Manager. Her beloved husband of almost 50 years, Edward F. Cartwright, Jr., died unexpectedly on June 25, 2011. In 2013, she relocated and moved with her son, Ronald to Derry, N.H. She was most happy with the move and although her love for the city was strong, the distance was not an impediment.

Mary was the cherished mother to Michael E. Cartwright and his wife, Mary of North Kingstown, R.I., David F. Cartwright and his wife, Lisa of Plaistow, N.H. and Ronald P. Cartwright and his wife, Alicia of Derry, N.H.; dear sister of Ellen Medeiros and her husband Robert, Anne M. Slaney and her husband, Retired Revere Fire Cpt. George Slaney, all of Londonderry, N.H., Kathleen Corbett and her partner, Pasquale DeFeo, Francis G. Corbett and his wife, Kathleen, all of Revere and the late Phillip Corbett. She is also the adored grandmother of Alyssa Clark-Cartwright of Hampton, N.H., Mary Casey Cartwright and Andrew Cartwright, both of North Kingstown, R.I., Ronald Cartwright of Acton, Maine, Alex Cartwright of Derry, N.H., Robbie and Matthew Cartwright, both of Plaistow, N.H., Jaysun Blasko and his wife, Katie and Lillian Blasko, all of Chickopee. She is also lovingly survived by her uncle Atty. Ronald P. Corbett, Esq. of Revere and many proud nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the New England Center & Home for Veterans, P.O. Box 845257, Boston, MA 02284-5257 or to the Community Caregivers, 1B Commons Drive, #10, Londonderry, N.H. 03053. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.