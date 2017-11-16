Letters to the Editor

Election Commissioner says thank you

Dear Editor,

I would like to publicly thank the following individual’s for working so hard to ensure the success of the local election held last Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017: Mayor Brian M. Arrigo, Election Board Members: Robert N. Scrima, John V. Cammarata, and Elizabeth Dixon, election office staff member Caitlin C. Welch, Election Office help, Margaret Peroni and Denise Wencis, Police Chief James Guido, Sgt. Charles Callahan, the Revere Police Department, Fire Chief Chris Bright, the Revere Fire Department, DPW Superintendent Donald Goodwin, and his staff Paul Argenzio, Ken Pressley, Bob Rotondo, Brian Mucci, Michael Cecere, Anthony DeAngelis, Robert DelGreco, Joseph DeMattio, and Steven Penta, Dr. Dianne Kelly, Superintendent, Revere Public Schools and her staff Michael Ferrante, Stephen D’Apolito, Barbara Lospennato, Michael Stuart, and Gene A. Vadala, Mr. James L. Milinazzo, Director, Revere Housing and his staff, Michael Hinojosa, Director, Revere Youth Center and Charles J. Giuffrida, Father George Butera, Pastor St. Anthony’s Church and his staff Charlie Kelly, Gerald A. Amore, Director, American Legion Building, and to all of the dedicated election officials who worked on Election Day.

Lastly, the management at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center, The VFW Post #6712, and the Jack Satter House for allowing us to use their facilities on Election Day. The Election Board members are extremely grateful for all of your efforts.

Diane R. Colella,

Election Commissioner, City of Revere

Thank You to the City of Revere

Dear Editor,

I would like to extend our family’s appreciation to the City of Revere for recognizing my uncle and a highly decorated veteran, Sidney Rigoff, for his combat military service in a recent ceremony that named a square on Francis St. in his honor. Sidney was the rare veteran who served in three wars, World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam, with heroic efforts that were recognized not only by the United States military but also by the government of South Vietnam. Our family thanks Mayor Arrigo, the Revere City Council, in particular Councillor Ira Novoselsky, and most especially Marc Silvestri, the Director of Veteran Affairs. At 90, Sidney retains his humble and patriotic spirit and we were thrilled that he could attend the ceremony that was beautifully orchestrated by Marc Silvestri. As we celebrate Veteran’s Day, it’s so important to deeply acknowledge those around us who fought and continue to fight for our freedom, and also to thank the leaders who help us honor the great contributions our veterans make to America.

Sincerely,

Daniel Schneiderman

RHS ‘75

Fairfield, CT