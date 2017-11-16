Joseph Festa Offers to City Land Donation on Douglas St

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

Joseph A. Festa Jr. has been a contractor much of his life, but he’s also a strong proponent of open space and conservation. This year, he is seeking to donate to the city three parcels of land on Douglas Street for conservation purposes in the City of Revere.

The lots under consideration are number 203, 204 and 205 Douglas St., which is off of Revere Street.

City Clerk Ashley Melnik said before the donation of land can be accepted by the city the proposal must go before the Conservation Commission.

Festa has donated land to the city to be used as open space just about every year, said his son John Festa III. He also donated the land on which the police station is built. He still owns several pieces of land around the city.

The lot sizes vary from 1,612 square feet to 1,742 square feet or .040 acres to .037 acres.