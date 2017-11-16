Iovanna Sworn in as ACPO at Chelsea Court

On Nov. 3, Jessica Iovanna and Frank Russo were sworn in as assistant chief probation officers (ACPO) by First Justice Matthew Nestor at the Chelsea District Court. Court personnel, community leaders, and family and friends joined in to celebrate the overdue ceremony. ACPOs Iovanna and Russo were appointed in November and December of 2016, respectively. ACPO Iovanna was a probation officer for nine years in the same court before her promotion. She has strong ties to both Chelsea and Revere, which she demonstrates every day through her public service and strong partnerships with community groups such as the HUB. ACPO Russo was a probation officer in Middlesex County for 12 years. He joined the Probation Department with an established commitment to the Changing Lives Through Literature program and the skills to do the job.