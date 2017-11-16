Husband Arraigned on Murder Charge in Alleged Homicide

A Revere man remains held without bail following his arraignment on an indictment charging him with first-degree murder in the homicide of his wife, 30-year-old Vanessa MacCormack, Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel F. Conley said.

Andrew MacCormack, 29, is accused of killing Vanessa MacCormack in their Grand View Avenue home on Sept. 23. He was arrested by Revere Police and State Police homicide detectives assigned to Conley’s office three days later and arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Sept. 27.

The Oct. 31 indictment moves his case to Suffolk Superior Court, where his trial is scheduled for Nov. 5, 2018.

Kate Lagana is the DA’s assigned victim-witness advocate. Andrew MacCormack is represented by attorney John Hayes. The case returns to court on Dec. 12.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.