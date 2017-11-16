Councillor Seeks Meetings with HYM Developers

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

Councillor George Rotondo wants Suffolk Downs developers to appear in front of the council and update the residents on their plans.

Rotondo filed a late motion Monday night asking for HYM Investments, the owners and developers of Suffolk Downs to appear before that council on a monthly basis for updates. The motion further called for the mayor to hold neighborhood meetings regarding this project.

“I’m looking at a 218-page proposal to Amazon and 10,000 units in the entire project. This is a big project that’s going to take a long period of time,” Rotondo said. “Instead of (developers) meeting councillors individually, I would like them to come here and meet with the citizens.”

Rotondo said the city is going to be greatly impacted by this development, not just in Beachmont and Shirley Avenue, but the entire city is going to be impacted by this.

“This project will be putting a city inside a city,” he told the council. “This is a project the city has to get behind we have to educate the citizens and what we are going to get involved with.”

Rotondo noted the Rowe’s Quarry project and said this new project will dwarf it.

The 161-ace site can handle just about any proposal.

“I think this is something we have to educate the people about to have a better understanding of what we’re getting into,” Rotondo said.

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna said she recently met with the developers, and was told they will meet with the community and plan on starting in the Beachmont neighborhood first.

“They are starting that planning,” she said

Rotondo said having both options would be good. Keep the neighborhood meetings but also have monthly visits in front of the council with the developers.

“This is a life-changing event,” Rotondo said. “This is something that’s going to change the very fabric of the community. It also gives the developers greater exposure.”