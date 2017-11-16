Board Approves Plans for New Beach Hotel

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

Plans for a new hotel on Revere Beach Boulevard have been approved by the Conservation Commission during its recent meeting.

The eight story, 175-room hotel which includes an 80-seat restaurant is being pitched by JBX Developers of East Boston.

Dan Burke of JBX said the u-shaped building will have 25 rooms per floor, with 10 rooms in total not having an ocean view, and roughly 90 parking spaces.

The property was the home of the former Shipwreck Lounge on the corner of 49-54 Revere Beach Blvd. and Ocean Avenue. Stormwater drainage on the site will be directed toward the Ocean Avenue drainage areas. It was noted that there are also flood gates near the hotel. Developers are also working closely with the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR).

Bob O’Brien of the city’s Economic Development office said the hotel plans have been approved by the Site Plan Review Committee and the City Council. The Revere Beach Design Review Board has not yet approved.