A Look Through the Graveyard: Council Motions that Didn’t Make the Cut

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

Revere city councillors file hundreds of motions each year. They are often sent to sub-committees, then travel back to the council and if they are lucky they go to the mayor’s office for a signature and the finish line.. But not every motions make it through, they are sadly just placed on file.

So far this year, many of the motions have come from Councillor George Rotondo, like a proposed community boating center at Gibson Park.

Here’s a look at the motions that have died so far this year:

17-077 Communications from the Mayor: Presentation of Human Resources Report by Collins Center a UMass-Boston.

17-079 Motion presented by Councillor Rotondo: That the City of Revere look into the feasibility of creating with state, federal and local grant money a community boating center by reconfiguring Gibson Park to accommodate such facility.

17-080 Motion presented by Councilor Rotondo: That the City of Revere look into the feasibility of creating with the DCR, through state grants and funding, to create walking rails and kayak/canoe launch at the Sea Plane Basin Trail.

17-085 Motion presented by Councillor Rotondo: That the City Council look into the feasibility of changing the City Charter to vest the powers of the Board of Health within the City Council itself or change the City Charter to make the Board of Health an elected position.

17-086 Motion presented by Councillor Rotondo: That the City Council draft an ordinance that any board within City government must have all meetings televised as permitted by law, held at night after 6 p.m. to engage the public.

17-101 Motion presented by Councillor Rotondo: That a Certificate of Merit be presented to Wayne Rose for his efforts in preventing gang and gun violence in our community. Additionally for his work with the Revere Police and our children in making Revere a safer place.

17-113 Motion presented by Councillor Rotondo: That the City of Revere have a three-month moratorium on large scale residential construction in the PDD 1, PDD 2, RC 1, RC 2, RC 3 GB1 and TED district zoning.

17-124 Motion presented by Councilor Rotondo: That the current residential zoning be changed so that new construction of properties proposing 20 or more units be required to have two parking spaces for each unit within the city.

17-132 Motion presented by Councillor Rotondo: That the city amend the zoning ordinances to mandate a minimum of 25 percent of all units built in Revere be affordable housing whether these units are affordable rentals or for purchase. Further, that 10 percent of these units be designate for Veterans. Additionally, that the remaining 15 percent be dedicated affordable for residents 55 years and older.

17-136 Motion presented by Councillor Rotondo: That the City Council go on record against any effort to make Massachusetts a sanctuary state. Further that a copy this vote be presented with a letter to our state delegation stating such. Additionally, that the mayor disclose the current policy for the City of Revere regarding RPD participation with ICE and or any federal edict provided by ICE.

17-152 Motion presented by Councillor Rotondo: That the City Solicitor, Chief of Police, and members of the Gang Unit meet to discuss classification within the gang book and criteria to be considered a gang member.

17-155 Motion presented by Councillor Morabito, Councillor McKenna: That the mayor request the License Commission to ban Fiesta Shows from obtaining a license-permit to host a carnival at the Showcase Cinemas due to the consistent violence that has occurred this past week and years prior.

17-288 Motion presented by Councillor Rotondo: That the City of Revere conduct a Residential Moratorium of large scale residential construction of 40 units or more. Further that the council study the impact of large scale residential construction on our school, traffic, public safety and existing infrastructure. Likewise, that the above motion be translated into a non-binding ballot question and voted on during the upcoming general municipal election.

17-172 Motion presented by Councillor Rotondo: That the City of Revere investigate how 63 Vane Street obtained a curb cut.

17-180 Motion presented by Councillor Patch: That the Mayor be requested to write to the State Delegation requesting an update on the Route 1 Highway Improvement Project to increase the number of travel lanes form two to three. Traffic at this bottleneck is horrendous and worsens with each passing year.

17-210 Motion presented by Councillor Rotondo: That the Mayor update the City Council on any reports relative to core sampling at the DPW. 17-212 Communication from the Mayor regarding the City Employee residency policy and residency waivers.

17-240 Motion presented by Councillor Rotondo: That the Mayor update the City Council on accreditation at Revere High School. Further, as to what issues need to be resolved to maintain accreditation.

17-257 Comm. Form the Mayor relative to the appointment of Tufts Construction as Licensed Drain Layer.

17-262 Motion presented by Councillor Rotondo: That the Mayor request the State Auditor to audit all outside legal work to include billable hours and scope of work form 2016 to present. Additionally, that an audit of the Revere Police Department operations, expenditures, procurement process, grant allocation and use, and review the systemic operation of the Police Department.

17-276 Motion presented by Councillor Rotondo: That the Mayor request the Chief of Police, Fire Chief, and owners of Dunkin Donuts to appear before the City Council to discuss ways to lessen overdoses.

17-278 Motion presented by Councillor Rotondo: That the City Council adopt an ordinance to regulate the use and registration of drones with the City of Revere Further, that the City Solicitor be requested to assist with the review, modification and draft of said ordinance.

17-275 Motion presented by Councillor Giannino, Councillor McKenna: That the City Council draft and approve an ordinance promoting all public parks as “Drug, Alcohol, Tobacco and Weapon Free Zones.”

17-289 Motion presented by Councillor Rotondo: That the City Council form a Land Use Sub-Committee to provide input on future land use and planning in the City of Revere.