Voters Approve Question 1

Revere voters overwhelming approved Ballot Question 1 by a vote of 4543 to 1,398 in Tuesday’s election. The approval would give a tax break of about $450 to about 1,000 senior citizens who want to stay in their homes.

The question was favored by Mayor Brian Arrigo and just about all the elected officials. Arrigo said that he hopes this would be the first step in widening the homeowner tax break to more Revere homeowners. He pointed out that any issues that might arise could be easily be fixed in this first tax break roll out.