Veterans Day Program Events Listed

The Revere Veterans Committee in cooperation with Mayor Brian Arrigo will conduct their annual Veterans Day program on Friday, November 10, at the Beachmont VFW Post 6712, 150 Bennington Street, Revere at 5:00 p.m. on behalf of the Veterans of Revere.

This year, various people will be honored for their support of our programs and the Veterans of the City of Revere. Also invited are retired military personnel from the Chelsea Soldiers Home.

A Chinese food buffet will be served at a cost of $15.00 per person. Individual tickets are available at the door at a cost of $20.00. Anyone wishing to purchase a complete table of 10 in advance may call 781-244-7430. Individual tickets are being sold at the Revere Veterans Office at 249 Rear Broadway Revere and by Al Terminiello, Jr. Payments must be made by Wednesday, November 3, 2017. Dancing will follow the event and dinner to the music of DJ Alan LaBella.