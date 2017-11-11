Powers,Guinasso Re-Elected as Ward Councillors

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

Ward 3 Councillor Arthur Guinasso and Ward 5 Councillor John Powers survived challenges from political newcomers.

Guinasso, who is entering his 30th year on the council, staved off a challenge from Anthony Cogliandro in Ward 3 with a vote of 684 to 475.

Guinasso thanked his committee for their work and was pleased the race was well won.

Powers, in his 17th year on the council in Ward 5, kept his seat with a challenge from Eric Lampedecchio with a vote of 844 to 690. Lampedecchio thanked his supporters and said it was a grueling but rewarding race.

“I learned a lot and got to meet a lot of great people,” Lampedecchio said as he stopped by City Hall Tuesday night.

Powers said he felt like the Boston Celtics when they win their next game.

“I look forward to working for the city as I have now and will in the future,” Powers said from City Hall. “It was a good race. It’s good to have some competition and give the residents a chance to vote.”

Powers has been a staunch advocate for Precinct 5, fighting for the progress of Wonderland and ridding the parking lots of rental company cars, as well as improving Butler Circle.

In Ward 1 Joanne McKenna finished with 800 votes over challenger Cheryl Whittredge who took 184 votes.

In Ward 2 Ira Novoselsky took on a challenge from Sebastian Mancuso with a vote of 404 to 133.

“I think I’ve shown the people I do work for them and I like what I do,” Novoselsky said.

In Ward 4 Patrick Keefe topped the ward race ticket with 838 votes over challenger Phillip Russo who received 349 votes.

In Precinct 6 Charles Patch had 881 votes over challenger Arthur DeMattia who had 256 votes.