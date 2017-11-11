Police Briefs 11-08-2017

RhS sports Roundup

Victor Pelatere wins NEC Middle School cross country title;Samara Paiva takes second in girls’ race

History was made for Revere at the Northeastern Conference Middle School Cross Country Championship Meet held last week at Brooksby Farm in Peabody when

Rumney Marsh Academy eighth-grader Victor Pelatere won the NEC championship, outracing a field of 261 competitors, to become the first Revere runner ever to bring home an NEC Middle School title in cross country.

Victor covered the 1.65-mile course in a time of 9:53, defeating his closest opponent by four seconds.

“Victor ran a smart race by sitting on the leader until half a mile left in the race,” said Revere coach Sam Ros. “That’s when he took over the race and didn’t look back. Victor was the favorite, as he was the top returning runner from last year’s conference meet, and he backed up that ranking.”

Teammate Anwar Ettabui also turned in an outstanding performance, finishing in 13th place with a clocking of 10:17. Both Pelatere and Ettabui brought home medals for their top-25 finishes to pace the boys’ team to a sixth-place finish.

History also was made on the girls’ side, as Rumney sixth-grader SamarahPaiva placed second among the field of 198 runners, marking the highest-ever finish by a Revere girl. Samarah traversed the course in a time of 10:46.

Samarah was neck-and-neck with the eventual winner from Peabody as the pair came down the home stretch, but fell short in the final kick.

Running mates Fatima Hartout (18th place in 11:57) and Carly Bennett (20th place in 11:59) also won medals. Rocio Gonzalez (40th place in 12:53) and Nayla Gonzalez (70th place in 14:00) completed the scoring for Revere to lead the Revere girls’ squad to a fine, fifth-place team finish.

A few days later at the State Middle School Cross Country Meet held at Willard Field at Ft. Devens, Paiva finished 10th in a field of 278 runners in the fifth/sixth grade race in a time of 13:07 over the 1.85 mile course. Another Revere girl, April Ferguson, who attends the Immaculate Conception School, came across the line in 15th place with a clocking of 13:24.

In the boys’ Grade 7 race, Nicholas Martinez of IC finished in an impressive time of 12:35 to place 33rd among a field of 247 runners.

In the boys’ Grade 8 meet that featured 233 runners, Sebastian Zapata of IC came across in 31st place with a clocking of 12:07. Pelatere was close behind in 36th spot in 12:12. Ettabui was 44th in 12:21 and another IC boy, John Gadbois, finished well in 88th position in 13:13.

In the girls’ Grade 8 race, Hartout was 35th in 13:40. Bennett finished 56th in 14:21 and Erynn McPherson of IC was 62nd in 14:31.

RHS football team travels to Malden tomorrow evening

The Revere High football team will travel to Malden tomorrow (Thursday) evening to take on the Golden Tornados, their former Greater Boston League-turned-Northeastern Conference rival. Kick-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

The Patriots dropped a 29-12 decision to Beverly this past Friday evening under the lights at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

After yielding a touchdown to the visiting Panthers (though blocking the Beverly PAT when Matt Stasio burst through the line), the Patriots marched 60 yards after taking the ensuing kickoff to bring the contest back to level at 6-6 (the Revere PAT attempt went wide).

Anthony Scoppetuolo, playing at halfback in place of the injured Darius McNeil, scored the Patriot touchdown on a 20-yard jaunt. Anthony was a bright spot for the Revere offense, running hard between the tackles for almost 100 yards.

That would prove to be the apogee of the Patriots’ performance for the evening. Beverly scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter, one coming on a pick-six interception, to take a 22-6 lead at the half.

The visiting Panthers added another TD in the third period, which was matched by the Patriots in the final stanza when Lucas Barbosa went in from seven yards out.

“We made too many mistakes,” said RHS head coach Lou Cicatelli, whose squad also was missing key performers Jim Kioussis and Zack Carifio, in addition to McNeil, because of injuries. “Our defense played well overall, but turnovers and our overall lack of offense gave Beverly a short field on too many occasions and they took advantage of it.”

RHS girls cross-country runs in state coaches meet

The Revere High girls cross-country team participated in the Frank Mooney State Coaches Invitational Meet this past Saturday. The meet featured three races, a freshman 3K, a sophomore 5K, and a junior/senior 5K.

Lady Patriot sophomore Erika Cheever (an NEC All Star) narrowly missed medaling by a few seconds.

“While that was a bit disappointing for Erika, she took it well and was quite pleased with her overall time of 22:08,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “She bounced back from an atypical performance last Saturday and built some confidence for Saturday’s State Division I race.

“Nearly every girl running in the freshman race ran a personal best, which shows the improvements they have made over the season,” added Sinnott. “Senior Hannah Fitzpatrick had one of the strongest finishes of her season, pushing past at least five girls to place a bit higher.

“Freshmen earning personal bests were: Rosa Pena, Daniella Martinez, Yulissa Santana Baez, Camila Castro, and Victoria DeOliveira Silva,” continued Sinnott.

Sinnott and her crew will take part in the Division I Eastern Mass Championship on Saturday. The girls earning spots in this race are: Erika Cheever, Leila Cesic, Soleil Yuong, Hannah Fitzpatrick, Olivia Novoselsky, Daniella Martinez, and Rosa Pena.

Individual Results

Freshman 3K:

Soleil Yuong – 80th overall, 13:52

Rosa Pena – 108th overall, 14:25

Daniella Martinez – 155th overall, 15:23

Yulissa Santana Baez – 177th overall, 16:24

Camila Castro – 178th overall, 16:24

Victoria DeOliveira Silva – 185th overall, 16:53

Sophomore 5K:

Erika Cheever – 55th overall, 22:08

Junior/Senior 5K:

Leila Cesic- 90th overall, 22:17

Olivia Novoselsky – 294th overall, 25:57

Hannah Fitzpatrick – 297th overall, 26:00